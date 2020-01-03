.

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

New York Times opinion writer, Steven Simon, seems to warn of Qassem Soleimani’s imminent demise. Calls him “former commander” and lists his location hours before the strike that killed him.

Note that Steven Simon is a former Obama NSC official: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Simon

18 U.S. Code § 2381.Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

. Wait until the world sees President Trump’s actions against these ENEMIES of America. Six ways from Sunday…just sayin’

Conclave kitties spitting hairballs with this piece of propaganda, entitled:

Woof! President Trump has six ways from Sunday to take out our enemies…foreign and domestic.

What’s up with the adult children of the criminal class on this planet? Lots of attention on the boys of these families…but let’s not forget the daughters who are as nasty.

In August 2019, we posted the note below about David Brock. We will keep posting it until we get results and give patriots a follow up on whether the IRS is treating all taxpayers fairly. To date, we have not received correspondence from the IRS about our whistleblower complaint formerly acknowledged by a letter of February 2017 for American 21st Century. We wrote on a Cat Report of August 2019:

We filed a complaint against David Brock’s non-profits for tax fraud. We gave the IRS extensive records, more than 300 pages, all of which were available from public filings of these so-called ‘non-profits’. We received two notices that our materials were received with a whistleblower complaint number. We filed in 2017 and received this letter:

IRS letter for American 21st Century

Below is the document we filed. We sent it nicely packaged in a three ring-binder with flash drive copies as well. We practically did all their F*CKING work for them. We made copies of the IRS forms where the fraud is so obvious even a rookie IRS agent could spot it. We still haven’t heard anything about this in-your-face tax fraud.

And you know why we haven’t heard back from them? Our guess is that some Senior Executive Services stooge is keeping this file from being acted upon because David Brock and Shareblue are Democrat babies.

Calling on information warriors to push this information around the internet. This is an information war as Media Matters knows. Time to put the heat on them. Look at the documents yourself to see the tax fraud. Then get a copy to your congressperson and ask them what’s up with the IRS that it can be all up in Tea Party patriot business, but can’t get David Brock’s non-profits audited and reconciled in almost 3 years.

Who are these lazy, stupid, incompetent people running our government? (Although, technically, the IRS is just a henchman squad for the private Federal Reserve as it hustles taxpayers for mo money, mo money.)

Yes, you saw this story (below) weeks ago on a Cat Report. But if you are only watching Breitbart, then you are just now seeing the headline.

Here’s another “breaking” story on Breitbart. Seriously, they are just now reporting on David Kramer’s involvement with the dossier, Buzzfeed, and traitor John McCain. Snooze.

. One day Douglas and Tyla will tell you about the deep secrets of the sequoia and the Chinese Yellow King – the hows and whys of these spectacular specimens of life. It’s a story even grander than Star Wars! For now, just enjoy the Magnificent Giant Tree: Sequoia in a Snowstorm . . . . . Meanwhile…in Virginia. . . . . Mostyn Turtle Pigott A “Dandy” & “Salesman of Soft Pornography”

Presidential Tweets Today