.

.

Not a farfetched threat from this globalist leader – Nancy Pelosi – when you recall that the EPA, which is under control of the Senior Executive Services and SERCO, is armed to the hilt!

F L A S H B A C K

.

.

.

#BREAKING: Thousands of US troops have reached Kuwait (at least 3500). US tanks are heading to Iraq from Kuwait. It is very clear that President Trump no longer cares what Congress has to say or think. He is determined to not allow the Ayatollahs to dominate the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/uN0TC1LuOp

— Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 3, 2020

.

.

Shout out to our PATRIOT military (not to the SES scumbags and private contractors that work for the Queen and the Pilgrims Society that have infiltrated our military to attempt to overthrow America) for a job well done. Now, can we launch the same missiles into Valerie Jarrett’s bunker in D.C. where she runs the coup operation out of one of Obama’s houses? With that amazing precision weaponry, we could take this Iranian spy out of commission without harming any cherry blossoms in the neighborhood.

.

To the U.S. National Security team: Time to take out the enemy’s communications network!

.

.

17CatsInTN posts:

It is beginning to feel like President Trump is no longer shackled by ANY political maneuverings. They have hit him with every weapon in their arsenal culminating in a sham impeachment and he is not only still standing towering over them, but gaining in stature and strength. Something tells me the REAL fight has now begun

.

.

.

The Death of Soleimani and Trump’s Nationalist War on Islamic Globalism. Dr. Turley gets started around the 2:06 mark

.

. . . . What about those conversations and meetings John Kerry had with Iranian leaders – AFTER he left his position as Secretary of State? If the Logan Act isn’t applicable to Kerry in this instance, then anyone can negotiate on the behalf of the United States without legal repercussions. It’s a Logan Act free-for-all! Citizens demand that John Kerry be arrested for his blatant violations of the Logan Act. T R E A S O N. . . . Imam of Peace: Thousands of US troops have reached Kuwait (at least 3500). US tanks are heading to Iraq from Kuwait. It is very clear that President Trump no longer cares what Congress has to say or think. He is determined to not allow the Ayatollahs to dominate the Middle East.” Watch the video tweet . . Meanwhile, Kim watches events from afar…. .

.

More on the NYT author of the Salami tip off piece from an AIM Patriot who writes:

Steven Simon who the NYT describes as an analyst at the Quincy Institute and teaches international relations at Colby College.

What the NYT left out is that Simon was Obama’s former senior director for the Middle East and North Africa on the National Security Council.

Simon is an adjunct senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), as well as an adjunct professor of security studies at Georgetown University.

He was also a Goldman Sachs visiting professor of policy at Princeton University, as well as the deputy director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies and a senior analyst at the RAND corporation. Read here for source links

.

.

Scheduled for January 5. Mark your YouTube settings for:

.

Actually…he hasn’t been impeached by anyone except in the deluded minds of crazy pedophile DemonRats and Nancy Pelosi.

.

.

About that vase, Mr. President…

.

.

This is an actual prank call recording. Prank with Maxine Waters (Stars Save the Earth #1)