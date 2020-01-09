.

Have you been Qanoned?

Just a diversion. Don’t waste your time on it:

As Nona_Urbizniz posted so eloquently:

That’s why it has worked for so long. They basically took the organized crime mob family system and ran with it all the way to the top leadership positions. When you start digging you find that nearly all the top players are either related by blood or by marriage at some point or that they all share the same close upper crust social circles. All done in almost plain sight because we became blinded by a corrupt media we thought we could trust. Well no more. They f cked up when they allowed unrestricted access to the global internet and how that broke open all the doors to the information they kept from us then allowed the dissemination of that information to anyone with a computer which the elites had also pushed into every home in the hopes of spying on us. Oh how it is all backfiring on them now.

What about YouTube content creators who work out of California but are monetized by advertising funds? What about an Upwork freelancer who works out of California, but provides digital content to a client in Indiana? This is going to get very sticky.

Western Civilization has been brainwashed by education indoctrination, fake news, Hollywood programming, advertising, and fake history. It’s so easy to do once you have the channels and networks. Neural networks are even better.

Is your governor acting against your family’s best interest of safety and security in your homeland? If your governor is on the list below, pick up the phone and call your STATE elected representative and the governors office – ASAP! You are an information warrior and this is a war that even couch potatoes can fight with us!

The organizations that financially benefit from refugees have skin in the game to keep refugees coming in.

“Refugee contractors have a vested interest in making sure as many refugees are resettled across the U.S. as possible, because their annual federally-funded budgets are contingent on the number of refugees they resettle. Those refugee contractors include:

Church World Service (CWS), Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC), Episcopal Migration Ministries (EMM), Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), International Rescue Committee (IRC), U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS), U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and World Relief Corporation (WR).”

Check out the video below from January 17, 2018. Vatican Refugee Program Exposed

Read more about the Dark Secrets of the Vatican’s Refugee Program

Today’s top propaganda story comes from Breitbart where they want you to believe that RBG is immortal.

One thing will lead to another… at least if law and order has been restored in the country.

Let’s look quickly at some of the more harmful inventions:

Literacy: Children must learn to read with sight-words (even though this approach won’t work except for children with photographic memories). Progressive instruction has created 50 million functional illiterates. That’s our big national catastrophe.

Common Core Math: Endlessly hyped “reform” methods prevent children from mastering even simple arithmetic. Fewer children are able to pursue STEM subjects. A bust.

Constructivism: Teachers are now called facilitators and can no longer teach. Children must create their own new knowledge. So we have millions of kids who know nothing about their own culture. Constructivism nullifies the whole purpose of schools.

Memorization: Often demonized and treated as irrelevant. But why? If you can’t use your facts in conversation or debate, you don’t really possess those facts. The bias against memorization makes education more difficult. (The most inane sophistry in our society is this: all the information you might want is on the internet, therefore you need not bother learning anything. That is just stupid.)

Spelling: There are no rules, according to “invented spelling.” And no grammar, either. Children don’t need to be taught any of this dull stuff; they will absorb it from the air. Do even professors believe this claim? (Listen to people talking Japanese for a year; find out if you can read Japanese. Not likely.)

No cursive: Cursive is scorned, but it has many advantages. Children are forced to deal with individual letters, which accelerates reading. Furthermore, cursive is often a child’s greatest and perhaps only contact with precision, design, and aesthetics. Cursive encourages practice and discipline, and is thus a good antidote to the general slackness found in K–12.

Student-centered classroom: Curiously, this phrase ends up describing a classroom that is teacher-centered, because the teacher’s rules must always be followed — in particular, the injunction against traditional approaches. John Dewey makes lack of structure its own structure, its own prison. Kids need structure.

Experiential Learning: Everything has to flow through the child’s experiences. But what about the experiences of the parents, the family, and the larger society? If the child’s experiences are all that matter, the child’s reality is very limited.

Permissiveness: Progressive thinkers like to eliminate rules and boundaries. A lot of children end up dazed and confused. If children want to eat candy and watch TV all day, should they be able to do it?

. . Don't worry, Paul….it has been archived all over the internet! Archived here Archived here, too. Found another. He is obviously clueless about how the internet works. . . . . . . . An AIM Patriot from New Zealand wrote under yesterday's Cat Report With reading Isabelle's information about having the sigils printed for Americans, I wish to add the New Zealand company that has prepared the template for the transparent plastic sticky sigils for us Kiwis : Waimea Print, in Nelson, email: office@waimeaprint.co.nz. 5 A4 sheets $64. I'm not sure how they would find the template except by quoting the Our Spirit sigil as their reference. They're an excellent quality. They're firmly posted on many a road sign around the South Island😀 . Our Reply: The sigil is an energetic pattern of love and other beneficial vibrations. Wherever you place a sigil, the space begins to resonate in a higher vibration. By placing a sigil on road signs, this patriot has created a beautiful path of love, and perhaps even guidance and safety, for travelers to experience, whether they realize it or not. Here is another tip. You can take a picture of the item you wish to treat and place a sigil over it. The more people who do this for a certain location, the more effective we can be in healing and aligning the area. Below is an image that we have placed a sigil on. Please join us. The swamp could use prayers as well as a sigils. Print the image and affix a sigil. Then tuck away in a drawer or in a book shelf. If you want to solve a problem, try doing so from a higher place of awareness. Imagine patriots around the world, placing their marker in time and space with the consciousness that we WILL bring our planet into peace and prosperity. When this many of us engage in a common act of consciousness, the angels must respond. In fact, they JOYOUSLY respond! The AIM TRUTH COMMUNITY is organizing at a higher level – a spiritual level, way beyond the enemy's hell on earth – a place where we can all be connected in love and light consciousness as we help to educate and enlighten those around us. We are literally waking up the world after 100 years of brainwashing that put us to sleep. We are rocking the world awake. If you can read and understand this message, then you have been called to serve as a spiritual warrior. You have prepared your whole life for this moment. Do not hesitate. You know what to do. Just do it. . The Gabriels offer to be your spiritual sherpas as we explore: Energy, Frequency, and Vibration