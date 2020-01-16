.

.

.

.

..

.

.

.

.

.

Watch out. He is the Sheriff AND the Coroner!

.

One of the greatest trade deals ever made! Also good for China and our long term relationship. 250 Billion Dollars will be coming back to our Country, and we are now in a great position for a Phase Two start. There has never been anything like this in U.S. history! USMCA NEXT!

..

.

Here are the CloudFlare press releases blanketing the internet today. The main stream propaganda corporate fake news media is lockstep on this one. Hear the JACK BOOTS high stepping in the background? Have you educated your information troops on this election rigging system used around the world?

.

.

.

JoseQuinonesPR comments:

CNN has no audience, no ratings, and hence no profits. It is an in-kind donation to the DNC from the same shadowy dark money that brings you all the “news stories” for popular consumption, from Barack Obama to Greta Thunberg and everything in between. How else do you explain the instant unanimity on every story in every major media in every nation? A plane carrying Canadians is shot down in Iran and instantly everyone decides it’s Trump’s fault? Come on. Ten people in a pub would have eleven different opinions. There is a lot of money pulling a global conspiracy together and CNN is just one head of the hydra.

Our Reply: AVID ISIS MANAGEMENT.

Diane Feinstein and husband Richard C. Blum control MSM censorship with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown using AVID ISIS LeaderPlus election “management” software

.

WATCH:

These young people are MAGA energized and ready to restore the Republic.

He gets it – this is a MOVEMENT. It’s a global movement to free the people of the world from the tyranny (hint, hint – Pilgrims Society) under which we have lived for many generations as they ripped our families and our cultures apart, year by year, decade by decade…all in the name of Cecil Rhodes and his one world order globalism.

REJECT GLOBALISM. HARD STOP. Protect your nation, culture, language, and uniqueness of your tribe. If we all do this, globalism will continue to fail.

.

.

.

It can take all day to finish the Cat Report!

.

.

.

.

.

Excellent data from Milwaukee:

20,395 Voters Identified

15,738 Voters From Wisconsin

57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!)

4,313 Registrants Didn’t Vote in 2016 Winning with Non-Republicans!

Winning with Non-Republicans! pic.twitter.com/UifLCaYzmu

— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020

.

.

Mike Robinson writes:

If the Senate accepts this trial, then a Bill of Attainder is now legal – §1.9.3 and §1.10.1 notwithstanding – and anyone is guilty of anything that the Congress declares him or her to be, with whatever penalty, including death, that the Congress may choose to mete out. You don’t have to be guilty of, nor even accused of, any violation of the United States Code: “high crimes” are not required. Presidents and Justices serve at the pleasure of the Congress. And, as our Founders feared, tyranny is the result.

That’s Lawfare, Inc.’s well-laid trap for the US Senate. They’ve already ensnared the House.

. . AIM Patriot Granketha writes: Ok now that I have had to trash all of my historical knowledge and education, I need y’all (yes, I did say y’all because I am a Southern black lady and this word conveys my message) to start putting out some text books! Douglas weaves facts like he is working at loom. I need this stuff immortalized in a few textbooks. You have done this long enough to have your on online school. I would seriously register for it. In the meantime keep doing what you are doing. Our Reply: We know! It is just awful how much fake history we have been indoctrinated with over the years. Even Douglas, with a PhD in British history and being all smart like he is, didn’t know about the Pilgrims Society. But we are on to them now and are busting truth everywhere on the planet. As far as the new history books, we’ll have to leave that up to the next generation of teachers and writers. We leave them a rich field of seed plants. . AIM Patriot Jeremy (France) thought that our audios were too valuable for historical purposes to leave in YouTube’s hand. He created this link that holds the audio version of our YouTube videos. It’s easy to download any of them. These are only audios versions, but makes a great “history” review to help others catch up to REAL history. Or if you happen to be that “next generation” that will re-write the history books, here is a good start: . . THANK YOU, JEREMY! https://sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.com/express/aim/index.html . In the land of weird and weirder, YouTube pushed this video below as “recommended”. Over 15 MILLION viewers have watched it. Cats rule the internet and welcome to Kitty City. But be careful, watching this may confuse the algorithms in your YouTube settings and send you more like it. Bizarro. . . Douglas turned in seven dense pages of notes for edits and posting on: The Nature of Salt, Mercury and Sulphur from the Work of Dr. Rudolf Steiner . Looking over the notes now and, wow, he’s got some great stuff in here that some of you are going to love. Will get it posted later today at http://www.neoanthroposophy.com. . . Body Energy Fields . The thymus turns out to be an important organ for the creation of ascension cells. We explain this to you in our ASCEND diet. Below is a lesson plan that gives you a glimpse of what you will learn once you start the process. We activated ours and wrote down everything so that you can DIY, too. . . Not everyone is able to leave a public comment because of their current “position” in the world; we receive their notes and emails directly. AIM Patriot Don frequently sends us items to consider. He sent us this note that may interest some of the Conclavers..or maybe even you! PILGRIMS ASSOCIATED WITH HERMETIC ORDER OF GOLDEN DAWN SOCIETY? . Just recently I went on a research bender into origins of Buddhism (am well studied and practitioner of Japanese Nichiren Buddhism) and in past read about Hitlers pilgrimage into Nepal where he was possessed by the wisdom of Aryans – and by chance recently digging into this realm again I banged right up against a Brit by the name of Allan Bennett, who is credited with bringing Buddhism to London in late 1890’s. He was actually spiritual guide to the infamous Alister Crowley, Bennett learned from his mission in Nepal the secrets of early Buddhist practice whereby you could summons the evil spirits to work with your Good spiritual desires to transcend that which ails all of humanity (please see attached copy of THE BOOK OF SACRED MAGIC OF ABRAMELIN THE MAGE), Crowley was in the early occultist Hermetic Golden Dawn Society that consisted of the whose – who of London in the early 1900’s – about the same time-frame as the Pilgrim Society . (COULD THERE BE SOME OVERLAP)??????? I am still in infancy in this research tract and suddenly I get a sort of spiritual feeling that indeed, these creepy Pilgrims must of certainly at least been aware of GD Society because like the Pilgrims they were the aristocratic wealthy echelon of London at the same time-frame. Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn Abramelin and contemporary eclectic occultism . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.