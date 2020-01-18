.

“We are awake. We’ve got the NRA and the Virginia civil defense league protesting for us virginians at every meeting for these unconstitutional laws, and we’ve got civilian militias from all across the country that said they’ll come here if need be to help us overthrow our government.” – Jeremy Weisbrod, Patriot

You know who the GOA is? A bunch of Senior Executive Services operatives trying to take down President Trump. Don’t let them! You need to start calling out this enemy of America and show its ugly face to the American people. They want to stay in the SHADOWS. Put a light on these bureaucrat COCKROACHES.

Senior Executive Services is bad for America!

“The GOA got it exactly backwards. Here’s what they said. The law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities to those Congress has enacted into law. It’s exactly the opposite. The Constitution does not allow Congress to substitute its own priorities…. …for the foreign policies of the President.” @AlanDersh Alan Dershowitz @seanhannity @FoxNews They do what the House asks. The Swamp! – President Donald Trump January 17, 2020



BOASBERG CONCEALED ALL THESE RELATIONSHIPS FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC in 2002: Skull & Bones; St. Peter’s College (Oxford); Oxford Union; Boris Johnson; The ISIS magazine (Oxford); Robert Maxwell; Ghislaine Maxwell; Munger Tolles LLP; Williams & Connolly LLP; David S. Kendall, Esq.; Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton; The Clinton Foundation; Wilmer Hale LLP; Robert S. Mueller III; Arvinder K. Sambei; Crown Prosecution Service (UK); Alison M. Saunders; Barack & Michael Obama; Deval L. Patrick; David S. Kris

Boasberg commits fraud on Congress and the courts, we believe, every day he does not resign, get fired, or is impeached

Boasberg’s massive 2002 Senate ethics disclosure failings uncover fingerprints of extensive UK & U.S. Pilgrims Society / Crown Agents / SES treason & sedition

Jan. 17, 2020—The definitive, fully annotated biography and timeline for new FISA presiding judge (Jan. 01, 2020) James E. “Jeb” Boasberg is now available. It reveals the depth and breadth of Boasberg’s treason and sedition against the American People and Nation, we believe.

Boasberg recent corrupt appointment of FBI suck up David S. Kris is just another example of why the FISA Court must be abolished.

Just look at Kris . He’s a deer-in-the-headlights sycophant (a servile self-seeking flatterer). Do you trust him to protect the American Republic, or do anything that would anger his Pilgrims Society handlers?

Time to take your redpill , Bernie.

. President Trump Notes DNC Establishment Targeting Bernie Again . They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial. Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy… ….Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch! – Donald J. Trump January 17, 2020 . ‘People will sit at home’: Sanders supporters threaten to boycott election if Democrats pick Biden . AIM Patriot Mary asks: Comment: My request could I share the material with the senator of Florida. What is the best way to approach this? Our Reply: Depends on who your Senator is. If they are controlled by George Soros, US Chamber of Commerce, or Pilgrims money, they know all about this election rigging because they BENEFIT from it. So they will politely receive your info and discard it. Here’s a link that contains several posts on rigging: Patriots CAN Stop Election Rigging . Make sure to contact Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, Uncle Mitt’s niece and ask her why she hasn’t reported her family election rigging business to her boss Donald J. Trump. The Romney RINO b*itch full well knows that Uncle Mitt and Cousin Tagg have their hands all over OpTech software that rigs elections around the world, but she remains the RNC Chairperson, holding her spot until Uncle Mitt can take over the RNC. Keep in mind that there were NO-NONE-NOTTA Republican candidates run in Virginia’s last election. Thanks to Miss ‘do-nothing but makes nice speeches‘ Romney, the GOPe did not run any candidates in Virginia. Hmmm… and now look what is going on in Virginia. Almost like it was part of the Purple Revolution plan to overthrow the government and the UN gun grab.

Patriot blew-wave says: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/how-to-register/ Showing up to a rally is one thing, but if you don’t register and vote these bums out, you might as well stay home. REGISTER to vote and get your friends to REGISTER!

Steve starts at 2:15. Angela Merkel Breaks Her Silence: BREXIT is a WARNING to the EU!

PROBLEM:

