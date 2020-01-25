.

The etherization of the blood is the foundation for spiritual development.

In the “gap” between the pineal gland and the pituitary gland, exists a shared region where the earthly and cosmic nutrition streams join. In this gap, humans can create out of nothingness. This is the essence of reciprocity. This gap initiates the process of giving spirit the food it needs from our work. Spirit reciprocates by giving us the cosmic food we need to feed the etheric body.

In this gap, sense impressions are digested and memories created. The results impress themselves upon the blood, where those forces originated as perceptions.

The gap is the threshold of creation and destruction, and the hope for rebirth. It is one of the most powerful spaces in our body. We feed the gods nectar and ambrosia from our gifts of love gleaned from transforming our faculties of soul into spirit. Then, each night, in response to our efforts, the gods feed us the elixir of immortality. Sophia herself guides this reciprocation as the individual soul engages in the process of spiritual marriage with the higher self.