Day Four – Senate Impeachment Trial – 10:00am – 1:00pm EST Livestream
Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s attorney, says in the video below that the three hours will be like a movie trailer.
SEKULOW: “HERE’S WHAT THE EVIDENCE SAYS” during impeachment trial break
John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen
China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020
Sanders: The Impeachment Trial Puts Me ‘at a Disadvantage’ and Gives Biden an Advantage
DOJ/FBI Quietly Request Deadline Extension from FISA Court – Deadline Moved to February 5th
Adam Schiff Closing Argument: Russia Carried out ‘Coup’ Against U.S. By Manipulating Trump
Those who claim Adam Schiff’s presentation is “Brilliant” “Dazzling” etc . . are either delusional, pushing propaganda or proves the U.S. Educational System is an EPIC FAIL! https://t.co/UDXRPud7X2
— Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) January 24, 2020
Jim Jordan: Democrats’ impeachment started ‘back in 2016’
(September 25, 2019) Hundred years of fake news
The Miller Act Notice for Leader Technologies is a Keystone in Restoring the Republic
Rudy Giuliani Common Sense EP. 1: Since No Crimes Exist, It Must Be Dismissed
Trump can’t fire the SES sleezebags
Donald Trump Delivers Historic Address to March for Life
(Start video at 38:00)
Thanks to Rep. Sylvia Garcia, the barn door now is open on the Bidens and the Democrats
Lindsey Graham Says He Opposes Hunter Biden Subpoena in Impeachment Trial
Jim Jordan: ‘7 Important Things’ Schiff ‘Had Exactly Wrong’ – and ‘We’re Supposed to Believe Him?’
Impeachment trial gets lower ratings than Jeopardy! on a bad night
3 of the House managers voted NO to providing aid to the Ukraine. @EliseStefanik lists who they are….
Who’s surprised? #ShamImpeachmentpic.twitter.com/AIFnNqUC3V
— Femme Fatale (@RealBasedMAGA) January 24, 2020
For Democrats, It’s All About Power
“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” President Donald J. Trump
Presidential Tweets Today
