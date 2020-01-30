The CROWN virus is aptly named – the Corona Virus.

President Donald J. Trump announced the formation of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force. Members of the Task Force have been meeting on a daily basis since Monday. At today’s meeting, which the President chaired, he charged the Task Force with leading the United States Government response to the novel 2019 coronavirus and with keeping him apprised of developments.

Now….back to the ORIGINS of the COUP! We are comin’ after you Queen B*tch and your dirty Privy Council and Pilgrims Society who tried to overthrow OUR PRESIDENT.

The truth isn’t going away even with distractions of a Crown virus (or what is currently known as Corona virus) and threats of worldwide genocide. We showed evidence that the Brits hold the patent on this evil bioweapon… and we have much more coming in the next few days.

From The London Times:



This is what it looks like when patriots around the world roll up their sleeves and work together to put away global criminals like the Bidens. Let’s make Hillary Clinton our next global group project, patriots..

We already know about Rod Rosenstein’s wife- Lisa Barsoomian. Don’t forget about his sister. Why would that matter now?

Rod J. Rosenstein was born in Philadelphia on January 13, 1965,[15][16] to Robert, who ran a small business, and Gerri Rosenstein, a bookkeeper and local school board president. He grew up in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania.[17] He has one sister, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[18][19]

Colloidal silver water + Purell = First line of defense. Plus…keep your unwashed hands away from orifices on your face (nose, eyes, mouth, ears).

Great insight into MI6, Christopher Steele, James Comey, and the fake dossier. How Communist Ideology Infiltrated America’s Security Agencies & Fueled Spygate

RECALL THESE RNC LOSERS!

This is all we have on this breaking topic. Please add relevant content to the comments below so that we can crowdsource the truth.

Big Pharma is America’s new mafia whose chemical warfare on humanity dwarfs the number of victims killed by all the world wars and acts of terrorism combined. While drug companies profit billions, people are dying by the millions. It makes you wonder if Pharmageddon is upon us with the next set of mandatory vaccinations planned by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for the profit of drug companies.

There is a war raging for control of your bloodstream and it is led by the FDA, CDC, WHO, and Big Pharma, and it looks as if they are winning.

AIM Patriot politicaleducation18 left this informative comment under our post on Coronavirus.

I worked for years in sales for GSK which was a merger of Burroughs Welcome, Glaxo, and Smithkline Beecham. The entire pharmaceutical industry is corrupt to the core. The three biggest scams are:

(1) low population, short-term Phase III clinical trials for marketing approval. A typical trial would be 600 subjects in an active drug arm and 600 subjects in a placebo arm for 12 weeks. This is designed to not detect rare, serious side effects, some fatal, say with a 1 in 2,000 incidence after say 6 to 9 months of therapy. This is how drugs like Avandia and Vioxx rake in billions of dollars in revenue before they’re pulled due to serious side effects or death. Post-marketing surveillance is cumbersome so many doctors do not report serious side effects.

(2) PhRMA owns Congress. When half wit GW Bush was president, he and known serial pedo House Speaker Denny Hastert, who was made Speaker due to being completely controllable, and flip flopper swamp creature from Louisiana Billy Tauzin allowed PhRMA to write the MMA which was a give away to the drug companies. Tauzin retired to collect his legal brine of a $1 million salary as CEO of PhRMA. Obama allowed PhRMA and the health insurance lobby to write the ACA give away.

(3) Thousands of sales reps are given quarterly marketing budgets of thousands of dollars to legally bribe doctors with speaking fees and expensive lunches so that the drugs get prescribed.

“I wrote a book criticizing Justin Trudeau. Now police are investigating me. I was interrogated for an hour by two federal agents.” Ezra Levant, January 29, 2020

Patriots, become school activists to get this cultural Marism crap out of our children's schools! Visit your child's school and see if these creepy gender agenda books are on the shelves. Check out the bookshelf for textbooks and reading materials in your child's classroom. Politely, yet firmly, request the classroom teacher or principal (we suggest in writing) remove the offensive materials. Take a picture of the front cover and any offensive descriptions inside. Post your pictures and share the link with other parents. If the school principal is unresponsive, attend a board meeting and verbalize your concern. If the school board is unresponsive, go to the state school board, superintendent, elected representatives. Request a copy of your child's curriculum, especially sex education. Marxist creeps have been teaching our children about human sexuality – no wonder we see so many sexual misfits. Get Common Crap and globalist Tavistock propaganda out of public schools. We need an army of parents descending on local school boards like a plague of locusts. Citizens, we pay for our children to be educated, not indoctrinated. The Department of Indoctrination is poisoning the minds and thinking of the next generation of Americans. Education – Wisdom or Indoctrination?

This is us caring about James O'Keefe and Project Veritas trying to diss Bernie with recent staff revelations. Were these opposition hit pieces for Hillary or someone else who doesn't want Bernie to win? The bad publicity is aimed at pushing Sanders out. Is this so that Hillary can announce – with the heavens opening, the devils growling deep in the swamp, and her mouth gaping – she is the only one that can save the Democrat party? We've been hip to Project Veritas' slick propaganda for awhile. If they were really about FULL DISCLOSURE, they would have exposed Senior Executive Services in their big expose on the 'Deep State'. Leaving out such important details shows us that James O'Keefe, as a reporter and researcher, is sorely lacking in skills and talents. With all the glitz and glitter in their production videos, we wonder who, James….Who's your sugar daddy… or mama?

It's like we are all getting ready for the biggest party of all – to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Trump rallies are our "dress rehearsals" and vehicles like this are like our parade floats.