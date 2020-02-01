.

Caution: You are entering the Twilight Zone

Patrick Philbin is an INFORMATION WARRIOR. Hoping this patriot’s career goes all the way to becoming a justice on the Supreme Court. Mr. Philbin, we are saving a place for you in the Conclave. Sorry, lady pedes, looks like Patrick is wearing a wedding ring.

Nigel Farage upon leaving the EU:

“You may loathe populism, but I’ll tell you a funny thing, it’s becoming very popular!”

F A I L U R E: Nancy Pelosi’s Attempt to be Co-President

. . Pierre Delecto voted to permit witnesses which would have destroyed the separation of powers of the Constitution. So did Susan Collins. They must be recalled or eliminated at the ballot box. This was not a vote about politics…it was a vote to destroy the United States Constitution and the separation of powers – the HOLY TRINITY of American governance: Legislative-Executive-Judicial

What is going on with Utahn patriots that they stand by and let Senator Mitt Romney destroy our nation? What is going on with Utahn patriots that they stand by and let Senator Mitt Romney destroy our nation?

Mitt Romney cheated in the election, Utah voters. Just ask his mousey niece Ronna how the Romney family rigs election boxes for elections all around the world. The Romneys cheat voters not just in the United States – but worldwide.

Well, don’t just sit there, patriots. Get in and make this bill happen and make sure Mitt is your first recall. If you are a Utah patriot, please find a way to get involved with the recall action. Romney has gotta go.

His niece needs to go, too. Remember, she supported NO-ZERO-NOTTA Republican candidates in Virginia’s last election. That alone should get her fired. Look what is happening in this state now…..but maybe that was another ROMNEY plan, too.

Lib_fryer posted:

Hey Utah and Maine Pedes, get rid of your senators. They are hurting our country, our president and are an embarrassment to our country and the world, let alone ignorant of the constitution or willing to shred it, both ending in the same result. Useless RINOs like yours are not going to help in MAGA or KAG.

Flying off the shelf in our backroom is the article below. Seems like folks are getting more and more interested in Scumbag Roberts. You might give this a push through your network since it is already trending nicely.

We find that this pairs nicely with

Congratulations, British patriot cousins! Patriots around the world stand with you as we free humanity from the clutches of globalism.

The comments in this post are as uplifting as the video of President Trump handing out special signing pens. As Dim-Ize posts:

“Oh gosh, I’m crying. He is pure gold. How can you not love this guy? He put up with ALL this crap, all the awful things those idiots did and said to undermine him… And still he fights for us, for America, even the haters… Could you imagine how much more he could accomplish if the everyone in the House and Senate loved America too?”

Attn Patriots: Every day Donald J. Trump works for us. He doesn’t even take pay for his labor of love. Get out and show him and the world that you stand with our President, the American people, and the restoration of the Republic.

Attend a Trump rally and join the movement!

So what next for this traitor? A book deal? A Senior State Department Fellow at Georgetown Jesuit University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy? Are American taxpayers financing this traitor (through a fellowship from the State Department) to indoctrinate more SES swamp roaches?

Where’s the exterminator?

