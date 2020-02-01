.
Caution: You are entering the Twilight Zone
Crown Virus False Flag Update
Patrick Philbin is an INFORMATION WARRIOR. Hoping this patriot’s career goes all the way to becoming a justice on the Supreme Court. Mr. Philbin, we are saving a place for you in the Conclave. Sorry, lady pedes, looks like Patrick is wearing a wedding ring.
Patrick Philbin Explains Schiffs Four Fatal Flaws of Impeachment. Clearly Points Out It Is Invalid
Senate Votes Down Extra Impeachment Witnesses, Paves Way for Trump Acquittal
Nigel Farage upon leaving the EU:
“You may loathe populism, but I’ll tell you a funny thing, it’s becoming very popular!”
F A I L U R E: Nancy Pelosi’s Attempt to be Co-President
This was not a vote about politics…it was a vote to destroy the United States Constitution and the separation of powers – the HOLY TRINITY of American governance:
Legislative-Executive-Judicial
Well, don’t just sit there, patriots. Get in and make this bill happen and make sure Mitt is your first recall. If you are a Utah patriot, please find a way to get involved with the recall action. Romney has gotta go.
His niece needs to go, too. Remember, she supported NO-ZERO-NOTTA Republican candidates in Virginia’s last election. That alone should get her fired. Look what is happening in this state now…..but maybe that was another ROMNEY plan, too.
‘Six years is a long time’: Lawmaker in Romney’s state introduces bill that would let voters recall sitting senators
Lib_fryer posted:
Hey Utah and Maine Pedes, get rid of your senators. They are hurting our country, our president and are an embarrassment to our country and the world, let alone ignorant of the constitution or willing to shred it, both ending in the same result. Useless RINOs like yours are not going to help in MAGA or KAG.
Trump’s inevitable acquittal is not going over well with the swamp creatures. Watch.
You’re a LIAR!
You’re a LIAR!
Flying off the shelf in our backroom is the article below. Seems like folks are getting more and more interested in Scumbag Roberts. You might give this a push through your network since it is already trending nicely.
Globalist Scumbag John Roberts is Responsible for All 11 FISA Court Judges and for the Illegal Spying Conducted on Trump and Other Americans
We find that this pairs nicely with
SCOTUS John Roberts is the Queen’s Right Hand Man in America
The Vindman Twins Are Creatures of John Bolton
In Klobuchar’s past, questions linger about a teen jailed for life
Congratulations, British patriot cousins! Patriots around the world stand with you as we free humanity from the clutches of globalism.
The comments in this post are as uplifting as the video of President Trump handing out special signing pens. As Dim-Ize posts:
“Oh gosh, I’m crying. He is pure gold. How can you not love this guy? He put up with ALL this crap, all the awful things those idiots did and said to undermine him… And still he fights for us, for America, even the haters… Could you imagine how much more he could accomplish if the everyone in the House and Senate loved America too?”
Watch the video here
Attn Patriots: Every day Donald J. Trump works for us. He doesn’t even take pay for his labor of love. Get out and show him and the world that you stand with our President, the American people, and the restoration of the Republic.
Attend a Trump rally and join the movement!
In the meantime, propaganda BBC To Layoff 450 News Staff In A Bid To Save $100M
Copyrighting all the melodies to avoid accidental infringement
Zerohedge Suspended On Twitter
Yovanovitch retires from State Department
So what next for this traitor? A book deal? A Senior State Department Fellow at Georgetown Jesuit University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy? Are American taxpayers financing this traitor (through a fellowship from the State Department) to indoctrinate more SES swamp roaches?
Where’s the exterminator?
GOP candidate to challenge Rep. Nancy Pelosi
President Honey Badger : The most fearless in all of the animal kingdom
Trump giving away pens (YouTube version)
Get out your hijab. It’s NORMALIZE THE SUBJUGATION AND OPPRESSION OF WOMEN DAY!
Vance’s Incredible 365-day transformation will blow you away…. and maybe even inspire you, too – not just for weight loss, but to achieve any of your goals.
Notes to our Conclave and other interested researchers:
Ramola sends this note:
Neelu Berry,a pharmacist whistleblower who often interviews & does round-tables at my channel called Belmarsh Prison re. Julian Assange and found out about all prisons in UK being run by Sopra Steria –which I heard you and Douglas Gabriel speak about on one of your shows. Her call is recorded here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=035Ou3Lsx8A
Neelu is a great activist in this ongoing fight for humanity and we continue to cover various cases in the UK together.
Presidential Tweets Today
