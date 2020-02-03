.

AIM Patriot Dr. Sutton sends this article from 2005 and points out that it is still highly relevant and an excellent read.

Dr. Sutton of Rafael Medicine is an anthroposophic doctor and long-time AIM patriot. Because of her unique understanding of the human condition – physically, politically, and spiritually, we have asked her to become a member of our Conclave. This way we know that the articles we are offering you on the flu, viruses, vaccinations, human growth and development are vetted by an experienced and WOKE professional.

Patriots and information warriors, take this bundle of links about the Coronavirus hoax and share in your network with this tiny url: https://tinyurl.com/yxx9jbdp

Make sure you are up to speed by reviewing this blockbuster report:

VoteAllIncumbantsOut posts:

REPO CRISIS!

China is injecting $174 billion into their markets.

This Coronavirus is a flu and statistically speaking only 2-3% die from a virus just like all flu viruses. This is not a pandemic nor is it bio-warfare, if it were, we’d see 30%+ die.

This is the beginning of the Repo crisis, they are trying to stop the free market. I told everyone on here that January 18, 2020 was when things begin.

“Simultaneously, there’s an ironic cover for China within the lack of economic activity. Any pre-existing economic malaise or contraction can now be disguised by Beijing as the result of the current Coronavirus shut-downs.”

S ocialist

C ommunistic

U topian

M arxists

Douglas is a bird fan as are many of our AIM cats…..so we had to post these spectacular pictures for their enjoyment on today’s Cat Report. Hope you enjoy it, too. Do you have a cool hobby or profession like this?

A Spiritual Science without love would be a danger to mankind

What do we learn from Spiritual Science? We learn facts concerning the evolution of the earth, we hear of the Spirit of the earth, of the earth’s surface and its changing conditions, of the development of the human body and so forth; we learn to understand the nature of the forces working and weaving in the evolutionary process. What does this mean? What does it mean when people do not want to know anything about Spiritual Science? It means that they have no interest for what is reality. For if a man has no desire to know anything about the nature of Old Saturn, Old Sun, Old Moon, then he can know nothing about the Earth.

Lack of interest in the world is egoism in its grossest form. Interest in all existence is man’s bounden duty. Let us therefore long for and love the sun with its creative power, its love for the well-being of the earth and the souls of men! This interest in the earth’s evolution should be the spiritual seed of love for the world. A Spiritual Science without love would be a danger to mankind. But love should not be a matter for preaching; love must and indeed will come into the world through the spreading of knowledge of spiritual truths. Deeds of love and Spiritual Science should be inseparably united.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 143 – Love and its Meaning in the World – Zurich, 17th December 1912

The attempt to “Rewrite American History started back with Andrew Carnegie in 1902 to be kinder and gentler to the British after the Pilgrims Society was founded in 1902:

See Preface in AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence (spy-lies) to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html

Presidential Tweets Today