From our vintage collection December 2018

Queen Elizabeth and Her Merry Band of MI6 Thugs

We have shown you how Stefan Halper and Christopher Steele’s involvement with the overthrow of Trump goes right back to the Queen’s Privy Council.

The question that we will be exploring next is exactly who ordered the overthrow of President Trump – was it the Queen herself, or her lunatic son Prince Charles or the demented Nazi Prince Philip?

Or did members of the Privy Council, all of whom are named in the Deception videos and chart above, act outside of the Queen’s knowledge? When will the U.S. Congress recognize that the British Monarch is an enemy of the United States?

RUDY TALKS RICO

Rudy Giuliani summarizes this episode: “If any of us took the kind of money Biden and his Family extracted from his public offices, that as Senator and Vice President, we would already be convicted! The pattern: Biden is named Point Man in Iraq, Ukraine, and China ► Biden fails in his mission for the U.S., yet the Biden Family scores millions upon millions for the Enterprise.”

Common Sense Ep. 6 | Proving Extensive Corruption & Criminal Conduct by the Biden Family Enterprise

Roger Stone was tried in a kangaroo court, one in which the prosecutors, and possibly the judge, colluded to ensure a guilty judgment against him. This is a disgrace and antithetical to everything America stands for.

It’s becoming clear that the entire Mueller investigation was corrupt. Mueller knew by the second day that the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia and that everything in the Steele dossier was bull fecal matter. Instead of announcing that truth, Mueller’s team embarked upon a two-year odyssey of destroying people close to Trump by catching them on process crimes. The message was clear: Work with Trump and not only will you retire from Washington in disgrace, but you will also lose everything: career, money, and even your liberty.

Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India. https://t.co/49LzQPiVLf

CIA is obsolete

CIA is ideologically partisan

Senior intelligence officials were the key element in the war on Donald Trump’s candidacy and presidency

Partisanship produces failure

CIA must be disestablished. Its functions should be returned to the Departments of State, Defense, and Treasury. FBI must be restricted to law enforcement.

Intelligence must return to its natural place as servant, not master, of government

Bernie Sanders Didn’t Kill Himself

“On issue after issue after issue” Pete Buttigieg “shares the same goals” as socialist Bernie Sanders

He admits the public option is designed to get to a government-run, single-payer health care — which would destroy the care of 217 MILLION Americans

There are no moderates! pic.twitter.com/PtxvWy37bS

Here’s Pete Buttkisser in all his military glory. Looks, talks, and acts like an SES soy-boy. This Rhodes Scholar, like all of them, works for Crown Agents.

A Moral Duty, not a Selfish Yearning When we enter fully into the meaning and the true significance of Spiritual Science, we realise that it is no mere selfish yearning, but deep-seated duty towards the macrocosmic forces not to allow the buried treasure in our souls to be wasted. We come to realise that deep down in every man there lies something which once upon a time the gods implanted in him out of their own body, their own substance. We come to feel: 'The gods have sacrificed a piece of their own existence, they have as it were torn away a fragment of their own flesh, and have deposited it within human souls.' We men can do one of two things with this treasure, this divine heritage. We can out of a certain indolence say: 'What do I want with knowledge? The gods will soon direct me to my goal!' But they do not do so, for they have buried this treasure within us in order that we may bring it to the light of day out of our own freedom. Thus we can let this treasure go to waste. That is one of the courses which the soul can take. The alternative is that, recognising our highest duty towards the heavenly powers, we should say to ourselves: 'We must raise up this treasure, we must lift it out of the hidden depths into our consciousness.' What are we doing when we bring up this treasure out of the unconscious? We give it a different form from the one it had earlier in the body of the gods, but in a mysterious way we give it back again to the gods in the form which it has acquired through us. We are not cultivating in our knowledge any private concern of our own, we are not doing anything merely in the interests of our own egotism, we are simply carrying back into the higher worlds, in the changed form which it has acquired through us, the noble heritage which the gods have given us, so that they may share it with us. But if we neglect this treasure, if we allow it to deteriorate, then we are in a very real sense being egotistic, for then this treasure in our souls is irrevocably lost to the world-process. We are allowing our divine heritage to go to waste, if we are reluctant to recognise its presence in us. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 129 – Wonders of the World: Lecture 8 – Munich, 25th August, 1911