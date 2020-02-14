.

So I headed over an hour and a half before the doors were scheduled to open (which was 4 hours before Trump was set to take the stage) and the line already stretched a mile away from the entrance to the arena. As I waited, I chatted with the folks around me. And contrary to all the fears expressed, they were so nice! I was not harassed or intimidated and was never in fear of my safety even for a moment. These were average everyday people. They were veterans, school teachers, and small business owners and they had come from all over the place for the thrill of attending this rally. They were upbeat and excited. In chatting, I even let it slip that I was a democrat and the reaction was “Good for you! Welcome!”

Many of you in the AIM community are patriots, but maybe not Americans. To those, we explain that the TENT REVIVAL movement in the United States has a long history. Here is a Wikipedia description:

The tent revival is generally a large tent or tents erected for a community gathering in which people gather to hear a preacher in hopes of healing, peace, forgiveness etc. In the continental United States, from an administrative perspective tent revivals have ranged from small, locally based tents holding as few as a hundred people to large organizations with a fleet of trucks and tents able to hold thousands. From a relational perspective whether one tent or thousands The Tent Revival has been and is a place where all are welcome to come and meet with the God of Christians. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tent_revival

Here is an example of one so that you can see how the soulful singing lifts attendees into a realm of SPIRIT and renewal.

What we are seeing in the Trump rallies is a REVIVAL movement for the RESTORATION of the REPUBLIC. They are lead by ‘Preacher’ Trump who is preaching the good word of America, a sermon We the People yearn to hear.

Any hoot… since the left is already screaming that we are in a Trump cult, why don’t we explode their little brains with great AMERICAN gospel revival music to celebrate the RESTORATION and REVIVAL of our great American Republic.

How exciting if the Trump campaign would feature local Gospel music singers at rallies! There are plenty of songs that are not over-the-top religious tunes…but a great way to feature local talent and energize our America First base even more. Please post your favorite all-American gospel music group in the comment boxes below just in case the POTUS team is looking for recommendations.

MAKE AMERICAN REVIVALS GREAT AGAIN!

When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head. Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Presidential Rights. @TomFitton says @POTUS has a constitutional obligation to ensure the DOJ is not violating the rights of Americans. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbspic.twitter.com/jjjmCXCRF7

— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 14, 2020

Our community has known about the SES corruption with the DOJ back in March 2018 with this discussion between Michael and Douglas.

Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends@FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Pete is a flaming homosexual with a “husband”. His last name begins with Butt and he is running for the highest position in the country. Of course he will be the butt of all jokes and memes as he continues his campaign.

We love our First Amendment to say what needs to be said. Anything BUTT another Cecil Rhodes globalists operative! So let’s get it up for little Peter..butthole, buttplug, buttfucker, buttkisser, buttlicker, buttcrap, buttslapper, buttlover, little Peter big Butt, buttelicious, buttrider, butthumper, buttsup….

Peter Butt _________(fill in your special word to better describe this globalist buttshitter). Our meme warriors have only just begun.

It’s a meme war and Pete is the next target. Don’t get your panties in a wad about political correctness, folks. This doesn’t mean that we are against homosexuals – but we do not want Buttfookers as our First Family. Been there. Done that. Didn’t work out too well.

This is the Great Information War.

A total of 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election on November 3, 2020, including two special elections for U.S. Senate.

DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Why is this illegal alien still in the United States? Cheating, lying, brotherfoocker scum, radical Muslim terrorist being protected by some SES paper-pusher at Homeland Security?

Mike Bloomberg Wants You To Think He’s The Cool Candidate Taking lessons from Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg has a new technique to convince the young voters that he’s cool.

Ok Boomer Barr

Barr shows his naivety of how patriots are winning the Great Information War. And if he and Durham don’t get with the patriot TRUTH and FULL DISCLOSURE program, they are going to be rolled over by millions of patriots who aren’t taking this Deep State swamp stall-n-delay biz anymore.

Will Billy-boy be a patriot or a turncoat?

AIM patriots say our President isn’t tweeting enough. We love Trump Tweets, especially when he sprays (like a good exterminator) the opposition with such truth that it sends the cockroaches scurrying back into the dark recesses of a swamp full of lies, deceit, propaganda, terror, and warmongers.