Know Your Enemy

When Obama was elected in 2008, I could see the enemy forces gathered that Dr. Rubenstein had warned us about*, just as his ancestor had seen the signs in pre-WWII Germany of the growing Nazi movement and what that could mean to Jews. The woke Jews fled to America. Those who stayed behind were thrown in Auschwitz and other death camps. This is the powerful message that Dr. Rubenstein brought to all of his courses at Florida State University. From his deep research, he showed us the signs to watch for so that we would not fall into the same tyranny that has befallen so many cultures before us. He dispelled the myth that it couldn’t happen in America. In fact, that is where he was most concerned it would happen.

I hadn’t thought about Dr. Rubenstein in years, but once I saw the growing troops surrounding Obama’s administration, I knew I had to do something, just like many of you in this audience who have found this corner of the internet because we share a similar consciousness. But what? I was just a wee voice in a vast sea of propaganda. This was in the early days of the internet and all I was watching at the time was Glenn Beck, who, in the end, failed our truth movement miserably. There was this aggregator site called Drudge that they said was “conservative.”

I didn’t have much in the way of truth news to guide me, and I wasn’t aware then of how corrupt the news media is. Basically, like many of you, I knew something was wrong in our country ever since September 11, 2001 jolted me out of my slumber. But I was in the dark – with the exception of a spiritual light inside of me.

The LIGHT I had was my own Damascus experience back in October 1984 and the indications from Rudolf Steiner who wrote about the coming of Ahriman in western civilization at the turn of the century. You can find English translations inside this link; then use search bar for lectures about Lucifer and Ahriman.

I felt paralyzed in how to start the journey. So I decided to make a physical trip to the center of what I perceived then as the den of corruption – the White House. I needed to get inside and walk in prayerful silence as a good tourist. I prayed that I would be guided in finding my own way of defeating the beast that was destroying my beloved America.

I made this pilgrimage during an August 2010 trip to participate in the the Glenn Beck Restoring Honor rally.

One thing I knew for sure as I left the WH tour, I wasn’t going to be able to approach this leviathan straight on. They owned the presidency, the courts, the media, and the narrative. This was going to need to be asymmetric and badass – just like the American Intelligence Media network has grown to become.

Later, when I learned how to use the internet better, I found this lecture from my beloved teacher who confirmed for me, without knowing that he had given me confirmation, that I had read the ‘signs’ correctly. The alarms needed to be sounded.

The most important thing Dr. Rubenstein gave this young graduate student at FSU was the ability and courage to name the enemy.

Can’t wait to tell you the next thing I did upon leaving the White House that August 2010. You sigils lovers will enjoy the story.

The description box under the YouTube reads: “Dr. Richard L. Rubenstein, Yale fellow, “Distinguished Professor of the Year”, and Harvard Phd, states that president Obama’s intention is to “correct the historical mistake of the creation of the state of Israel.” Moreover, Dr. Rubenstein states that president Obama is extremely pro Muslim due to his family past to the point of “wanting to see the destruction of Israel.””

Thank goodness President Trump isn’t falling for their pandemic false flag hoax. First flu we ever saw that is bi-partisan. 🙂

“At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. What we are witnessing is a dance between increasingly narrowing rails and the DOJ trying to find an exit.”

Patriots, let’s take the battle for America out of the realm of lawfare where these swamp attorneys would love to keep us and sink us in their swampy quick sand. To defeat this world wide corruption, let’s gather in a higher realm. Let’s move to the spiritual warfare dimension where they have no weapons to defeat us. Plus, wouldn’t you rather operate in a realm of singing praise and glory, instead of battling attorneys in court rooms with corrupt judges like Boasberg and Jackson?

The Atlantic Council, through something it calls a “Digital Forensic Research Lab,” works with giant social media outlets to identify and ban any independent or alternative news outlets who deviate from the view that the US is besieged by enemies, from Syria to Iran to Russia to China and beyond, and that therefore it must continue spending a trillion dollars per year to maintain its role as the unipolar hyperpower. Thus, the Atlantic Council – a US government funded entity – colludes with social media to silence any deviation from US government approved foreign policy positions.

It’s a war on words and speech. Let’s start calling out transgender confused people as what they are. We are fighting the Great Information War and truth is our weapon. Forcing the general population to use words and identities that are not in our English language or lead humanity to devolution must be resisted and called out as cultural Marxism aimed at destroying the family and the individual, especially to our young people in their twenties .

We have three pronouns in the English language.

He is for males, penis attached.

She is for females, no penis.

It is for things not identified as either male or female.

That’s it. Three pronouns. One for each gender. A third one for things and the confused.

Transgender confused people are ITs until they can identify with their God-assigned equipment – just check inside your panties. It may seem cruel to those of you who are still mind-controlled by Tavistock brainwashing that somehow this disrespects the gay community (not). Can’t believe that we need to give folks a basic grammar lesson…but here goes.

That would be an ‘it’.

The Dangerous Denial of Sex Transgender ideology harms women, gays—and especially feminine boys and masculine girls.

That would be a “he”.

…TRUMP IS A GIANT! — Every time #MiniMike Bloomberg says ‘Trump is scared’, somebody should post this video to his timeline

Grandma Covfefe posts important dates this week:

Mon-Feb 17: Early Voting in ARK

Tues- Feb 18: Early Voting in TX and UT

Wed-Feb 19: Rally in Phoenix, Az….also Dems Clown Show Debate 9-11pm ET in NV and Early Voting in AZ (That’s the reason for rallying in AZ)

Thur-Feb 20: Rally in Colorado

Fri-Feb 21: Rally in Las Vegas, NV 3pm ET…..Early Voting in WA

Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in Nevada for anyone needing another Dems’ Clown Shows

A homeowner just remodeled and had one Trump flag in his window.

A neighbor sent him a letter saying: “your house is beautiful, we love the remodel but that Trump flag you have in your window makes the house disgusting.”

What we are seeing in our internet fishing holes about Pete is rip roaring hilarious and totally absent of all social decorum. We won’t post them here today because they are so rude and nasty that even badass Betsy blushes. Pete has no idea how big his banging is going to be by We the Pepe.

In our Betsy and Thomas audio Trump Rallies Revive Americans, we mentioned Holy Rollers. Some of you wrote in, asking us to explain what this is. Seems like a great topic to discuss this Sunday afternoon.

When large groups come together and celebrate, Spirit can descend upon the believers in a visible way. Douglas knows as he was part of this movement in Springfield, Missouri with all the great revivalists of the day.

Funny…but this could actually happen at a Trump rally if attendees heard great American gospel and country sung in praise of God, America, and family. The left already thinks we are in a Trump cult.

Once they see gospel and country music outside warming up the the Trump crowds that didn’t get inside, they will go apoplectic. If the Spirit then moves us like shown in the video below, they will probably jump off a cliff.

When large groups come together and celebrate, Spirit can descend upon the believers in a visible way. Douglas knows as he was part of this movement in Springfield, Missouri with all the great revivalists of the day.

Funny…but this could actually happen at a Trump rally if attendees heard great American gospel and country sung in praise of God, America, and family. The left already thinks we are in a Trump cult.

Once they see gospel and country music outside warming up the the Trump crowds that didn't get inside, they will go apoplectic. If the Spirit then moves us like shown in the video below, they will probably jump off a cliff.

. BTW…have y'all seen this SNL skit where Tom Hanks makes fun of Doug? It's a hoot. Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks – SNL . Citizens aren't taking this untested, harmful vaccine bullsh*t forced into our wee little ones anymore. Read South Dakota's bill and see if it is something your elected state representatives can get behind. Change will happen when YOU make it so. Just do it! Vaccine revolution in one State of the union . "House Bill 1235 states that 'No public or nonpublic post secondary educational institutions may mandate any immunizations for school entry. A public or private post secondary educational institution may request any student to submit medical records. No educational institution may use coercive means to require immunization'." "The bill would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for 'any educational institution, medical provider, or person to compel another to submit to immunization,' according to the bill text." The evil globalists with their poison vaccines and their cultural Marxist brainwashing of our youth want to destroy humanity at the cellular level – the blood in your body, the family unit, and your faith. To that, we offer this gospel antidote and a remembrance that for Christians of all faiths, our blood is what unites us with Christ. Do not invite the devil into your bloodstream, family, or faith. I Know It Was The Blood . For those of you, jumping at the opportunity to bring Betsy into your patriarchal, top-down, religious institution that forces the believer to only listen to the preacher as he reads scripture, line for line, or demands that you name the date of your conversion. They reject you and your faith if you haven't received Christ in the manner that is prescribed by their religious, tax-exempt organization. We say get over yourself. Betsy can't fit into your constricted religious thought box. Our belief is that Christ leads us each on our own path and if you are truly a Christian – whether Catholic, Seventh Day Adventists, or Christian Community, you will not force your version of interacting with the deity on to others. Here's our version of what happened to the Divine Feminine. She was trashed long ago by the Romans who infiltrated the formative Christian movement and brought their horny priests, pedophilia, human trafficking, and bath boys. And here we are today with the most intense corruption worldwide that we have ever seen…and it only gets worse, the more that is unveiled. She is a Being Beyond Time and Space Here is a fun video on reincarnation. It doesn't explain the process the way we would, but it gives you a segue to discuss this with your family and friends of faith. What do you believe happens after death? Below is an article link that explains our understanding of reincarnation. Is There Life After Death? The Egg – A Short Story Presidential Tweets Today .