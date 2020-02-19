.

Billy says his job it too hard. Boo hoo. Big Baby Barr can’t clean up the mess his SES pals have created in the swamp without all of them going to prison. We the People are getting angrier that Barr hasn’t addressed our Citizen Treason Report. And there his boss goes again, tweeting inconvenient truth bombs.

Please note that this report above originally comes from propaganda site and Jeff Bezos blog – the Washington Post. We are reporting it as Conservative Treehousehouse has vetted the info.

The president gave the Attorney General declassification power back in May of last year, and guess how many #Spygate documents Barr has declassified? That’s right, zero.

May 23, 2019

Looks like its true. Barr is full of hot air and is just trying to run the clock down to protect the swamp. Are you disgusted that we can’t seem to get law and order in our country?

Tear the Department of Justice down. Fire all employees and rebuild. You want to see this? We will need to give the president our massive citizen support. Do what you can to get citizens to the Trump rallies and preach ‘vote straight republican in November 2020’.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” Trump continued, while slamming Mueller himself and claiming he lied to Congress about whether he sought to lead the FBI.

He added: “If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place…BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

President Trump: “I saw that…Senator Murphy met with the Iranians; is that a fact? I just saw that on the way over. Is there anything that I should know? Because that sounds like to me a violation of the Logan Act.” Listen to AIM Patriot Don

CIVICS EDUCATION

Duh. What else would a globalist Rhodes Scholar say? Folks, he was TRAINED to be a globalist operative for the CIA. He literally attended the Cecil Rhodes school of ‘how to be a globalist’ like that other loser Bill Clinton. Of course P. P. Butt thinks America is for illegal immigrants. That’s the globalist agenda and he is just following what they taught him at Cecil Rhodes school.

Time to circle the wagon! Their gig is busted, from the corrupt Boasberg – Jackson duo to the missing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the traitor scumbag Roberts and his nasty wife Jane to the John ‘pizza-lovin’ Podesta and his hot dog pal Richard Leon.

I hope the Federal Judges Association will discuss the tremendous FISA Court abuse that has taken place with respect to the Mueller Investigation Scam, including the forging of documents and knowingly using the fake and totally discredited Dossier before the Court. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

About that FISA court. Globalist Scumbag John Roberts is Responsible for All 11 FISA Court Judges and for the Illegal Spying Conducted on Trump and other Americans

Learn more about Obama’s role in the Ukraine massacre in the video below. Please note that at 13:15 there is a man pictured with Pelosi, then Clinton, then Schumer. That appears to be George Soros’ son Alexander, not Eric Ciamarella. Just so you are not confused… or are they one and the same? It gets so confusing sorting out all of these evil demons.

U. S. Senator Admits Logan Act Violation. Crickets from Bill Barr and the Department of SES lawfare cockroaches.

. …..Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020 .

Add some gospel or country music to your next patriot event and rock the house, while lifting the spirits of fellow citizens. The Statler Brothers always added a gospel tune in their concerts.

Why hasn’t this fraudster been arrested yet?

Why are we still talking about her? Why hasn’t she been arrested? Why hasn’t she been deported? Why are her crimes being paraded in front of us and she is still sitting in Congress with her head wrapped in a Sharia law rag, hating America and all that our veterans died to protect?

This video features old footage, but it makes it even more outrageous that these actions were made and we still see Ilhan Elmi fraudster sitting in Congress. “SHE GOT SERVED!” ÍLHÀŃ ÖMÀŘ KICKED OUT OF CONGRESS BY HOUSE DEMOCRATS

Now….when is that other lowlife tax evader going to get an IRS audit? Are those SES bureaucrats still sitting on their asses, unable to do the jobs, even with those big fat bonuses Bruce Ohr gives them regularly? The auditors at the IRS who are handling the David Brock complaint should be fired for incompetence…it’s been three years and nothing from the IRS about our whistleblower complaint.

You know what would happen to all those liberal university professors if students would stop attending overpriced colleges and universities? Yep, there would start being layoffs and these post secondary school indoctrinators would need to get real jobs. No worries – there are lots of jobs in the Trump economy.

Start video at 2:05. Deep State PANIC! Trump Ready To DESTROY the SWAMP

I’m not gonna talk politics with the new neighbors

I’m not gonna talk politics with the new neighbors

I’m not gonna talk politics with the new neighbors

Neighbor:

“So I see you have a life sized Trump and Melania in your window.”

Trump Cult Siting

Future President P. P. Butt? Nope. Americans are not going to vote for an openly gay couple to be their First Family, despite the fact that P. P. Butt is a raging globalist, trained in the Cecil Rhodes technique of global domination. The media didn't tell us about gay Obama and tranny Mike because they knew we wouldn't swallow that narrative at all.

To grow a spiritual ladder upon which to climb out of the darkness and into the light, one must rarify the spirit through morality training and higher thoughts. At the same time, the physiological effects that accompany this transcendence are wondrous. In anthroposophy, the process by which the spiritual journey is expressed within our body is known as the etherization of the blood, or the earthly and cosmic nutrition stream. This is a give-and-take exchange between us, as initiates, and the spiritual beings that comprise our own nature. By offering etherized elements through the earthly sustenance that travels from the heart to the head, we receive a cosmic gift: a nutrition stream that flows into our bodies through our sense organs, nerves, and glands. We give the spiritual hierarchy what they need, our offerings of Imagination, Inspiration, and Intuition. In return, they give us spiritual nutrition.

"Take Me to the King" Tamela Mann, First Baptist Church of Glenarden

The Gods must intervene if we are to acquire greater morality

Man needs the life of sleep in order that the moral impulses he absorbs through the life of thought can come into effective activity. In his ordinary life today, man is capable of accomplishing what is right only on the plane of intellect; he is less able to accomplish anything on the moral plane, for there he is dependent upon help coming from the macrocosm. What is already within us can bring about the further development of intellectuality, but the gods must come to our aid if we are to acquire greater moral strength. We sink into sleep in order that we may plunge into the divine will where the intellect does not intervene and where divine forces transform into the power of will the moral principles we receive, where they instill into our will what we could otherwise receive only into our thoughts.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 130 – The Etherisation of the Blood – Basle, October 1, 1911