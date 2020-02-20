.

QinetiQ

Here’s the British knight assigned to consolidate all British R&D into one place in 1991 for Geoffrey Pattie, then he sold off 75% of off as QinetiQ where CIA George Tenet was a director. If you believe the Monarch really sold it, think again. She just loaned the capabilities for illegal intelligence and vaccines window dressing and less transparency required.

Sir John Alexander Raymond Chisholm

Need we say more?

Stay tuned. Blockbuster report on QinetiQ coming later today.

“All of the right administrative state interests are visibly triggered by the appointment; and it appears this could be a key turning point in President Trump’s push-back against the permanent intelligence apparatus that has targeted his administration for three years.

It does not seem accidental the appointment of Ric Grenell as Acting DNI comes after AG Bill Barr publicly displayed his weakness in managing the DOJ and FBI. When the U.S. Attorney General chooses to complain about POTUS tweets making it “impossible to do his job” via public statements, the underlying message is an AG unwilling to do his job.

The challenge for the Office of the Presidency has been executive leadership unwilling to confront visible corruption within the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community (IC).

Failed executive leadership includes Jeff Sessions (DOJ), Rod Rosenstein (DOJ), Chris Wray (FBI), David Bowditch (FBI), Dana Boente (FBI), Michael Horowitz (OIG) Mike Pompeo (CIA), Gina Haspel (CIA), Michael Atkinson (DOJ-NSD/ICIG), Matt Whitaker (DOJ), Dan Coats (DNI), Rex Tillerson (DoS), James Mattis (DoD), the list is long.” Source

Trump Retweet

The coup cabal is worried about Barr:… pic.twitter.com/8Fht75xPFu

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 19, 2020

Trump Retweet

Barr should clean house at DOJ…@realDonalldTrump,was the victim of a seditious conspiracy out of DOJ/FBI, etc. President Trump can also appoint a special counsel directly. pic.twitter.com/SH4Eu4JCbP

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 19, 2020

A group of federal judges hastily postponed an emergency meeting that was scheduled to take place Wednesday to discuss concerns about President Donald Trump and the Justice Department’s intervention in politically charged cases. (From CNN – so anyone’s guess if this is truth or not.)

Kerry & Murphy illegally violated the Logan Act. This is why Iran is not making a deal. Must be dealt with strongly! https://t.co/RpTW9c09ZY

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

PROPAGANDA ALERT. THE ENEMY IS DESPERATE!

Here’s what’s really going on:

Then this in today:

trumplandslide posts a sentiment that we see throughout the internet:

Congratulations to AG Barr on one year of service to our great nation!

So far you have

Ensured not a single coup plotter is indicted and goes on book tours and TV to trash our President. Reprimanded our President for tweeting and making your job so much harder. Gone out of your way to block any and all efforts at transparency and making Judicial Watch sue your Department and the FBI for information, but at least you still redact significant information out when you are forced to reveal any information. In your endless wisdom and intelligence far above us plebes declared “Epstein killed himself” Made sure that the DOJ and FBI can keep lying about basic facts in the Flynn case. Publicly lauded FBI director Wray for the wonderful job his doing.

I can’t wait for your accomplishments in year 2. Give your friend Mueller a toast on my behalf.

Dems are mad at Trump for “abusing” his pardon power.

Total Presidential pardons/sentence commutations:

Carter: 566

Reagan: 406

H.W Bush: 77

Cigar Bill: 459

George W: 200

Obama: 1,927

Trump: 26

Please, by all means, educate me on abuse of power.

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 19, 2020

November 3, not 8th. This is a new video using an old recording – still relevant.

Steve starts at 2:05. Ocasio-Cortez May LOSE! Gets Challenged By 12 Democrats in Primary

Not satire.

Why not forego the Primaries/Caucuses, and have the SuperDelegates meet behind closed doors. After a few days, a white cloud of smoke coming out of the chimney would be a sign that they have chosen a nominee.

— SharkJump 2020 (@tdgraff1) February 19, 2020

BuckNutGuy posts:

For anyone concerned about Grenell. Here is the headline you need to know:

This is so great on so many levels. I cannot wait for the Kentucky rally where POTUS has Mitch and Grennel on the same stage and he tells the Deplorables about how Mitch needs to confirm him. I cannot wait for the pretzel logic of the SJW/LBGTQ crowd ignoring this when chanting about intrinsic racism/homophobia…

OMG…I need to go walk the dog…this is the funniest/best thing…I love the smell of burning hypocrite in the morning…smells like…..Victory!!!

RiverFenix comments about the MAGA birds:

The boost is self confidence, heavily documented in science journals and peer reviewed news clippings, by countless academic-minded people, clearly demonstrates that while birds aren’t typically accustomed to wearing tiny MAGA hats, the remarkable improvement in their social skills, confidence, general group morale, cleanliness and tidiness… among other factors.. means there’s a consensus that this is a good thing and should not only be promoted, but government funded as well.

Imagine what we could do with something like this PLUS thorium for cheap, abundant heat. They Built a Rainforest Ecosystem inside a Geodesic Dome . . . Lost Continents of the Ancient World – ROBERT SEPEHR Presidential Tweets Today .