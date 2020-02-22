British Plans to Depopulate the World

Before reading the information below, listen to a quick summary from Douglas of the British involvement in coronavirus. Then continue your education with the information and the links below.

If you have been following the AIM4Truth narrative lately you might have noticed that our shared research with Americans4Innovation has focused on the British sources of the current “false flag pandemic” coronavirus. Our research led us to the doorsteps of the British company Pirbright who owns the virus and the vaccine for the virus. Obviously, a clear case of a man-made biological weaponry created for the sole purpose of killing people – essentially depopulation or what the elites call “eugenics.” Our reporting, always backed up by evidence, has shown who the British and x-US intelligence officers are who run these program – corporations like QinetiQ. And each time we look closer, we find more British corporations pulling the strings and hiding behind shell corporations who obfuscate the true sources of evil. But we have rooted them out, again and again.

To demonstrate just how blatant these people are with their killing sprees, genocide, and wars, and how proud they are of their accomplishments to kill millions through “germ warfare”, we present a few articles taken from the public domain to show that the British brag about being the best at killing with inoculations, vaccinations, and pharmaceutical “wonder drugs” – they hardly hide their crimes at all and often roll them up into a charitable trust so they don’t even have to pay taxes through the groups who are giving out “free shots” to the world.

The Germans, Russians, and Japanese were formidable germ warfare experts during WWI and WWII, but the British joined with the Americans and have cornered the market with many patents of man-made viruses that kill. So, we aren’t exaggerating at all when we say that we must severe all ties with the United Kingdom, end our Five-Eyes intelligence sharing agreement, end all SERCO contracts and end all associations with any British corporate intelligence or media group. Until we cut the ties with the British monarchy, we still live under the thumb of an archaic system that protects the monarch and its elite aristocracy – including its Pilgrim Society branches in America.

Father of British “Germ” Warfare – Lord Fildes

From: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Fildes

“Sir Paul Gordon Fildes OBE FRS (10 February 1882 – 5 February 1971) was a British pathologist and microbiologist who worked on the development of chemical-biological weaponry at Porton Down during the Second World War. Fildes served as a lieutenant-commander in the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve, stationed at the Royal Naval Hospital Haslar (1915–19) during the First World War. In 1919 he was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. After working at the London Hospital as an Assistant Bacteriologist he moved in 1934 to work at the Middlesex Hospital. He was also elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1934.

In 1940 Fildes was put in charge of a newly created department, the Biology Department, Porton (BDP) at Porton Down to study the defensive implications of a bacterial attack and there built up a team of microbiologists to study the use of biological weapons, including anthrax and botulinum toxin. An early project was the creation of a stockpile of a million anthrax impregnated cattle cakes to be used in a possible retaliatory attack. In 1942 it famously carried out tests of an anthrax bio-weapon developed at Porton Down at Gruinard Island. He also assisted with the anthrax strain tests on Gruinard Island, performing necropsies on the bodies of anthrax-exposed sheep, to determine if they had died as a direct result of anthrax poisoning. This work produced the world’s first working anthrax bomb in the summer of 1942.

Fildes was known as the “father of germ warfare.”

In Profile : Sir Paul Gordon Fildes, Expert In Biological Warfare

From: https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/history/profile-sir-paul-fildes-expert-biological-warfare/

“The Royal Society was the force behind the Puritan Pilgrims in America. At that time they were very involved in the promotion of what was termed ‘In-grafting’ which became known as inoculations. During the 1700s the term vaccination would be used, taken from the French for Cow. In-grafting was a procedure by which they took juice from a postal of pox or some such virus or disease, and then placing it in a legion on the arm or other part of the body they would study the results. This script would be a part of what they termed Enlightenment science. As a religious group they would push for the inclusion of Enlightenment Science into religion which would show itself in the rise of Harvard, specifically it’s grouping of scientists allied to the Royal Society that formed Harvard grouping of colleges. The Royal Society is also responsible for the formation of Yale University in 1701 by Elihu Yale, at the behest of Puritan and Harvard medical scientist, Cotton Mather.

Meanwhile, in England, a new biology department is established at Porton Down with Fildes as its head. His initial research focuses on botulism and anthrax. Since 1916 more than 25,000 servicemen took part in tests at Porton Down, in the development of chemical weapons and also protective attire and equipment to prevent exposure. It is the longest-running program of chemical warfare tests on humans in the world.’

Porton is home to two Government facilities, a site of the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) – known for over 100 years as one of the UK’s most secretive and controversial military research facilities, occupying 7,000 acres. The laboratory’s remit was to conduct research and development regarding chemical weapons agents used by the British armed forces in the First World War, such as chlorine, mustard gas, and phosgene.

When the Second World War ended, the advanced state of German technology regarding the organophosphorous nerve agents, such as tabun, sarin and soman, had surprised the Allies, who were eager to capitalise on it. Subsequent research took the newly discovered German nerve agents as a starting point, and eventually VX nerve agent would be developed at Porton Down in 1952.

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, research and development at Porton Down was aimed at providing Britain with the means to arm itself with a modern nerve agent-based capability and to develop specific means of defence against these agents. Tests were carried out on servicemen to determine the effects of nerve agents on human subjects, with persistent allegations of unethical human experimentation at Porton Down.”

History of Biological Warfare

From: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_biological_warfare

“In the United Kingdom the preoccupation was mainly in withstanding the anticipated conventional bombing attacks that would be unleashed in the event of war with Germany. As tensions increased, Sir Frederick Banting began lobbying the British government to establish a research program into the research and development of biological weapons to effectively deter the Germans from launching a biological attack. Banting proposed a number of innovative schemes for the dissemination of pathogens, including aerial-spray attacks and germs distributed through the mail system.

With the onset of hostilities, the Ministry of Supply finally established a biological weapons program at Porton Down, headed by the microbiologist Paul Fildes. The research was championed by Winston Churchill and soon tularemia, anthrax, brucellosis, and botulism toxins had been effectively weaponized. In particular, Gruinard Island in Scotland, during a series of extensive tests, was contaminated with anthrax for the next 48 years. Although Britain never offensively used the biological weapons it developed, its program was the first to successfully weaponize a variety of deadly pathogens and bring them into industrial production. Other nations, notably France and Japan, had begun their own biological-weapons programs.

When the United States entered the war, mounting British pressure for the creation of a similar research program for an Allied pooling of resources led to the creation of a large industrial complex at Fort Detrick, Maryland in 1942 under the direction of George W. Merck. The biological and chemical weapons developed during that period were tested at the Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. Soon there were facilities for the mass production of anthrax spores, brucellosis, and botulism toxins, although the war was over before these weapons could be of much operational use.

In Britain, the 1950s saw the weaponization of plague, brucellosis, tularemia and later equine encephalomyelitis and vaccinia viruses. Trial tests at sea were carried out including Operation Cauldron off Stornoway in 1952. The United States initiated its weaponization efforts with disease vectors in 1953, focused on Plague-fleas, EEE-mosquitoes, and yellow fever – mosquitoes (OJ-AP). However, US medical scientists in occupied Japan undertook extensive research on insect vectors, with the assistance of former Unit 731 staff, as early as 1946. The United States Army Chemical Corps then initiated a crash program to weaponize anthrax (N) in the E61 1/2-lb hour-glass bomblet.

Around 1950 the Chemical Corps also initiated a program to weaponize tularemia (UL). Shortly after the E61/N failed to make standardization, tularemia was standardized in the 3.4″ M143 bursting spherical bomblet. This was intended for delivery by the MGM-29 Sergeant missile warhead and could produce 50% infection over a 7-square-mile (18 km2) area. Although tularemia is treatable by antibiotics, treatment does not shorten the course of the disease. US conscientious objectors were used as consenting test subjects for tularemia in a program known as Operation Whitecoat. There were also many unpublicized tests carried out in public places with bio-agent simulants during the Cold War.”

Cancer Epidemic Due To The Introduction Of Viruses Through Vaccinations, SV-40 On Trial

This article tells the hidden history of the polio vaccine and the unintended consequences that led pharmaceutical companies to create vaccines that kill.

From: https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/history/cancer-epidemic-due-introduction-viruses-vaccinations-sv-40-trial/?fbclid=IwAR2d30exLOpksOBmCYhoEoPiuErhxMhZOQz3gbO-tgALa5pIHPQzTsWm8Yg#sthash.Gi6Wgffo.dpbs

“Not forgetting they were also aware of the dangers of injecting viruses into humans which they new was the cause of cancers, tumors and leukemias, again is a clear indication we are not dealing with balanced caring empathetic human beings, we are dealing with paid up puppets of the pharmaceutical corporations, minds that never actually think about the results of their actions, they just keep on going in order their masters make billions in an industry that is self- perpetuating in that it procures more and more customers as more and more parasites and viruses are injected into humanity. This is the real core of the race war, it is the moneylenders of the entire world.”

Fort Detrick – US Home of Biological Warfare

From: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Detrick

“Fort Detrick is a United States Army Medical Command installation located in Frederick, Maryland. Historically, Fort Detrick was the center of the U.S. biological weapons program from 1943 to 1969. Since the discontinuation of that program, it has hosted most elements of the United States biological defense program.

As of the early 2010s, Fort Detrick’s 1,200-acre (490 ha) campus supports a multi-governmental community that conducts biomedical research and development, medical materiel management, global medical communications and the study of foreign plant pathogens. It is home to the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC), with its bio-defense agency, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). It also hosts the National Cancer Institute-Frederick (NCI-Frederick)[1] and is home to the National Interagency Confederation for Biological Research (NICBR)[2] and National Interagency Biodefense Campus (NIBC).”

