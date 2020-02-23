.

VS

.

.

.

.

Sanders was put in a difficult spot. If he said, “Show me the proof that Russia is trying to help me,” he ran the risk of being attacked for disbelieving (even disloyalty to) U.S. intelligence, and, by default, defending the Kremlin. Listen to Bernie Sanders here.

So politician that he is, and one who is trying to win the White House, Sanders told the Post:

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do. In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020.” Source

.

.

.

.

Buttigieg tried to warn Democrats in a speech to supporters that Sanders would lose the general election. Sanders “believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans,” he said. Source

.

.

.

Listen to a quick summary from Douglas of the British involvement in coronavirus. Then continue your education with the information here:

.

.

HUGE PATRIOT PARTY!

Your presence, whether inside or out, sends a big shout of support to our hard-working president and a big F-U to Hillary Clinton and her Russia election-stealing entourage.

.

Richard Grenell is gay (which Putin hates) and spent his time in Germany pushing them to expand their NATO spending (which Putin hates), block Nordstream2 and stop buying Russian gas (which Putin hates), and support Crimea (which Putin hates). Other than that, makes sense you nut https://t.co/c0DbBDXFss

— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 22, 2020

.

Why would Rice be concerned about FULL DISCLOSURE and REVELATION? Patriots know who Susan Rice is – murderer, traitor, swamp scum.

.

.

.

.

Mueller, Comey and the Democrats used the Russia hoax to gaslight the entire country into covering up and excusing illegal spying on the Trump campaign.

There was NEVER any EVIDENCE. pic.twitter.com/XUK1UtTEog

— Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) February 22, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

CIVIC EDUCATION

Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.

Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.

The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.

Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.

.

.

Trump Retweet

Disclaimer:

“I am a proud black Trump supporter. Please do not approach me with your BS when you see me in my Trump attire. I will beat your ass.

Have a blessed day.”

— Osigah Kakhu (@OsigahK) February 18, 2020

.

.

Trump’s Vegas speech was longer than normal. Last 35 minutes are completely off-the-cuff and 100% worth the watch.

.

#SandersDidNotKillHimself

.

.

F L A S H B A C K (2016)

.

“This is my first [Trump] rally. I used to be a Democrat. Where are the racists that everyone talks about? I felt so comfortable here… It doesn’t exist..” “We support President Trump. We are 100% Mexican & we’re proud to be American!” VIDEO

.

.

Bernie socialists and Trump MAGAteers agree: VOTER ID and PAPER BALLOTS are the only way to combat Russian interference in our elections. (Wink – Basic rule of information warfare – do not interfere with your enemies as they fall upon their pens or swords.)

.

.

.

Big Brother Twitter says Trump’s tweet includes potentially sensitive content. See the video below to view this content. Decide for yourself. Is Jack Dorsey trying to limit our President’s free speech and patriots’ equal right to LISTEN as the other side of free speech and expression.

.