Trump 2020
Chris Matthews: ‘A Little Late to Stop’ Sanders in Primary – GOP Will ‘Kill Him’
Sanders was put in a difficult spot. If he said, “Show me the proof that Russia is trying to help me,” he ran the risk of being attacked for disbelieving (even disloyalty to) U.S. intelligence, and, by default, defending the Kremlin. Listen to Bernie Sanders here.
So politician that he is, and one who is trying to win the White House, Sanders told the Post:
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do. In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020.” Source
Donald Trump Warns Bernie Sanders: ‘Don’t Let Them Take It Away from You!’
Russian interference reports rock Capitol Hill
Buttigieg tried to warn Democrats in a speech to supporters that Sanders would lose the general election. Sanders “believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans,” he said. Source
The Media Freaks Out When They Realize Bernie Is Winning
Listen to a quick summary from Douglas of the British involvement in coronavirus. Then continue your education with the information here:
British Plans to Depopulate the World
HUGE PATRIOT PARTY! Y’all come and bring friends, especially Democrats who aren’t cool with Bernie’s march towards communism.
Your presence, whether inside or out, sends a big shout of support to our hard-working president and a big F-U to Hillary Clinton and her Russia election-stealing entourage.
Betsy and Thomas are exhausted with all the winning
Richard Grenell is gay (which Putin hates) and spent his time in Germany pushing them to expand their NATO spending (which Putin hates), block Nordstream2 and stop buying Russian gas (which Putin hates), and support Crimea (which Putin hates). Other than that, makes sense you nut https://t.co/c0DbBDXFss
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 22, 2020
Susan Rice FREAKS OUT!: Acting DNI Grenell a ‘Hack and a Shill’
Why would Rice be concerned about FULL DISCLOSURE and REVELATION? Patriots know who Susan Rice is – murderer, traitor, swamp scum.
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
Blake Shelton – God’s Country
Mueller, Comey and the Democrats used the Russia hoax to gaslight the entire country into covering up and excusing illegal spying on the Trump campaign.
There was NEVER any EVIDENCE. pic.twitter.com/XUK1UtTEog
— Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) February 22, 2020
Former Ukraine diplomat Marie Yovanovitch and SES operative has a book deal
Supreme Court ruling: Government can deny green cards to those on public assistance
In the meantime, the wall is looking great, patriots!
Trump has flipped the 9th Circuit — and some new judges are causing a ‘shock wave’
CIVIC EDUCATION
How a Bill Becomes Law
Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.
The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
Trump Retweet
Disclaimer:
“I am a proud black Trump supporter. Please do not approach me with your BS when you see me in my Trump attire. I will beat your ass.
Have a blessed day.”
— Osigah Kakhu (@OsigahK) February 18, 2020
401(k) Millionaires Surge To Record Level Under Trump
Trump’s Vegas speech was longer than normal. Last 35 minutes are completely off-the-cuff and 100% worth the watch.
President Trump in Las Vegas, NV
#SandersDidNotKillHimself
Philip Haney, a genuine Obama whistleblower, found dead
F L A S H B A C K (2016)
DHS ordered me to scrub records of Muslims with terror ties
“This is my first [Trump] rally. I used to be a Democrat. Where are the racists that everyone talks about? I felt so comfortable here… It doesn’t exist..” “We support President Trump. We are 100% Mexican & we’re proud to be American!” VIDEO
Bernie socialists and Trump MAGAteers agree: VOTER ID and PAPER BALLOTS are the only way to combat Russian interference in our elections. (Wink – Basic rule of information warfare – do not interfere with your enemies as they fall upon their pens or swords.)
White House responds to Russian meddling reports
Rush Limbaugh says ‘deep state’ using ‘every weapon’ to defeat Trump
Big Brother Twitter says Trump’s tweet includes potentially sensitive content. See the video below to view this content. Decide for yourself. Is Jack Dorsey trying to limit our President’s free speech and patriots’ equal right to LISTEN as the other side of free speech and expression.
Warning: Sensitive Information about Trump and India
Girl Who Sued To Stop Biological Males From Running Girls’ Track Defeats Trans-Runner For Championship
Big Brother Twitter Suspends 70 Pro-Bloomberg Accounts For Violating “Platform Manipulation” Policy
Do you know what is being taught in your child’s school? If not, GET INVOLVED! Go to the library and classroom and look at the books. Take pictures of offensive material and write a report to present to the school principal and school board.
Get involved. It’s your RIGHT as a parent to know what is going on in your local schools and object to offensive materials. If anyone gets in your way, create a bigger parent group to expose their evil satanic cultural Marxist agenda to poison our children’s minds for their globalist agenda.
Sexualization, Pornography, and Grooming in the Schools
Note to new readers: Yes, we know the Cat Report is intense and that you can’t get through one before the next one arrives. The CRs are multi-layered intelligence for a wide variety of audiences. It is a one room schoolhouse, which we happen to know about since we are both professional educators in the areas of adult and post secondary education, K-12, Waldorf and Montessori.
We are teaching and informing multiple groups at AIM4Truth. Advanced students are challenged with our deep citizen intelligence reports; whereas, first time subscribers can hardly keep up with the headlines, memes, and videos.
Be cool and absorb what you can. We love being teachers and hope that it inspires you to teach those around you. In September 2010, a month after that trip to the White House, Tyla uploaded this video to mark the day she would be need to call on a battalion of digital warriors and teachers to help educate and enlighten the world.
We have been teaching the patriot teachers all this time.
Today is that day. YOU are that teacher.
Thank A Teacher
Devin Nunes Suing Washington Post Over ‘Garbage’ Report
Court dumps Nunes’ suit against Fusion GPS
Kirk Franklin – Smile Music Video featuring Steve Harvey
AIM Patriot Carol writes:
I was sent a youtube video about the Noahide Laws. I had never heard of it before and find it very disturbing. It is a Jana Ben-DeNoon youtube. I don’t recall hearing you mentioning it before. Anyway, my question is: Has your group researched this and If so, what is your take on it?
Our reply: Yeah, we have seen it. Of no interest to us and our mission.
Onwards Comrad! To America!
WHAT? Am I reading the 1896 Asylums Board assessment of anti-toxins correctly?
Remember that Wellcome report on diphtheria vaccine experiments in a British asylum boasted by Wellcome in THE EVOLUTION OF JOURNALISM ETCETERA book distributed to the 650 newspaperman delegates at that First Imperial Press Conference, 1909?
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-THE-EVOLUTION-OF-JOURNALISM-ETCETERA-International-Press-Conf-1909-Pres-Lord-Burnham-Edward-Levy-Lawson-by-Henry-S-Wellcome-Burroughs-Wellcome-Jun-05-1909.pdf#page=219 (27.8 MB)
How do you think Wellcome’s version of these tests squares with this actual report from the Asylums Board in 1896? 13 years earlier?
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1896-05-01-Report-of-the-Asylums-Board-on-Anti-Toxin-Vol-XVI-No-1-pp-9-10-(PDF-28-29)-515-PDF-pgs-The-Zoophilist-May-01-1896.pdf#page=28 (39 MB)
Call me crazy, but was Wellcome doing damage control in 1909? If I read it right, didn’t the Board conclude that diphtheria vaccines made no difference, and even created more problems as well?
Here’s their conclusion:
Presidential Tweets Today
