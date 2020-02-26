.

Forget the Chinese…Biggest thief of American patents is the United States Government! U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rips off thousands of hard working inventors and their shareholders.

No American invention is protected by the USPTO which is a government operation that steals patents and trade secrets for the British QinetiQ.

Learn more about the theft of social media:

One of the largest government sponsored industrial espionage thefts of copyrights, trade secrets, and patents in modern times was the theft of scalable social networking inventions. The technology and programming code that underlie Facebook, Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and most the other large-scale social networking companies runs on Leader Technologies’ intellectual property.

It was stolen by a group of criminal lawyers, judges, spies and bankers working with complete impunity and in total disregard for the law. Under the guise of the IBM Eclipse Foundation, James P. Chandler III (who was a national security advisor and top White House attorney) led the group of criminals who, interestingly enough, are also appearing in the news currently due to their most recently discovered crimes, along with John Podesta, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, John Breyer, James Breyer, Larry Summers, Yuri Milner, Alisher Usmanov, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and a host of others who are not so well known.

Early Harvard Facebook insider spills his guts about how Facebook really got started.

Share this bundled post through your social media: United States Patent Office is a Criminal Racket

.

All links from propaganda rag Drudge Report go to fake news sites which hype the latest false flag called coronavirus pandemic.

Shall we say “ Q is for the Queen’s QinetiQ ?

Inquiring minds have lots of questions …..

.

.

CIVICS EDUCATION

.

Purge the government of SES dissidents!

.

It’s a bi-partisan flu!



.

.



.

Here we have Rod Rosenstein’s sister – there are no coincidences in the swamp – falling on her sword, walking back the CDC fearmongering and propaganda.

.

.

.

There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of “Trump” and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

.

.

This comes in two parts and each one is a jewel. Let’s welcome President and Mrs. Trump back home by passing this around our twitter networks:

.

Barr is SES and it looks like he will protect the swamp. Turncoat.

. Protecting Liberty: @Jim_Jordan says we have the opportunity to make fundamental changes and defend basic freedoms by holding the FISA court accountable. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/qDwbNtf8G1 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 26, 2020

.

They may be picking up viewers as low information voters are transitioning away from the blatant propaganda and lies from the other fake news media, but don’t be fooled, patriots. Fox News is still a propaganda media outlet for the Pilgrims Society.

.

.

.

.

A day will come when we can no longer hide the good or evil within us

At the present time we can more or less hide the good or evil within us. A day will come when we can no longer do this, when the good or the evil will be written indelibly on our forehead, on our body, and even on the face of the earth. Humanity will then be split into two races. In the same way that we encounter boulders or animals today, in the future we will encounter beings of pure evil and ugliness. When a human being’s facial features become an expression of that individual’s karma, then people will separate themselves according to the stream in which they apparently belong. Everything depends on whether human beings have conquered the lower nature within them or whether this lower nature has triumphed over the spirit.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 94 – Reading the Pictures of the Apocalypse: Appendix: Cosmogony – Paris, 14th June 1906

.

.

We have a solution for that! How about a patriot tourist destination worth going to NY for? We will want the full Trump experience – the Taj Mahal of presidential libraries, plus casino, hotel, MAGA stores.

We would like a special floor dedicated to how the world defeated British Imperial Fascist Corporatism – which would attract folks from all over the globe who celebrate with us that ‘ding dong’ the old Queen and Evil British Empire are gone.

And we want it built over the footprint of the dead and gone from U.S. soil – United Nations.

It’s the victors’ spoils of war.

.

“Media outlets quickly concluded that this was a case of suicide and said little, if anything, else about the explosive charges Haney had leveled against the Obama administration’s deliberate efforts to shield U.S.-based Islamic terrorists from discovery. Nothing to see here…move along now. This perfunctory characterization itself reflects the Deep State effort to discredit anyone critical of Democrats. So Haney made allegations; now he committed suicide. That decides it. End of story. Sure. It seems that despite its virtually nonstop record of traitorous actions, the Obama administration and its associates remain Teflon-coated.”

.

.

AIM Patriot Mark draws Giuseppe Conte, the Pope, and Pooh Bear Xi.

.

.

.

.

Steve Huffman goes full Big Brother on Reddit. Upvoting may lead to expungement if post offends spez.

. . At the end of the video Steve Turley speaks about the Satya Yuga, a topic that many of our readers might find interesting as we have written much about the Kali Yuga and Satya Yuga. We left you one of these article links just below the video. Namaste Trump Rally and the Rise of a Post-Globalist World Order. Steve warms up around the 3:00 mark. . We wrote this article back when everyone was talking about the Mandela Effect, which we re-labelled the Sophia Effect Isis-Sophia Unveiled: Mandela Effect Explained . The Sophia Effect takes us from the limited existence of ordinary 3D space and 4D time and we ASCEND into the realm beyond time and space—5D. This is the SOPHIA EFFECT. You will begin to notice more and more of these matrix conundrums being solved as you step across the threshold between the physical and spiritual into Her world. You see, the Mayans were correct. Ordinary time and space ended on December 21, 2012. We are all now in an existence which has a higher vibration above the galactic mid-point. Our entire solar system has become more luminous and highly charged with ionic bombardment. Time has sped up and matter is beginning to disintegrate due to weaknesses in the earth’s gravity fields. This is the process of ASCENSION. When the Mayans said that December 21, 2012 was the end of time, perhaps it was the end of time as we know it. As we write about in The Gospel of Sophia trilogy and our other articles, books, and posts, this is the ascension we have been waiting for. We are the Gabriels and blow this horn of awakening to announce the arrival of a new age that masters the limits of time and space. The Satya Yuga, age of light, is here. . Down To The River To Pray – Alison Krauss Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.