We used Douglas’ Facebook page to launch our initial outreach. We kept seeding our anthroposophy network with geo-political articles, little by little, bit by bit. It was like bringing divers up from the deep, ever so slowly not to get the bends.

If you are on Facebook, you might want to connect with Douglas Gabriels’ anthroposophy site. You never know when a great conversation might erupt among some really smart people. Lurkers are welcomed.

.

.

Christian life does not guarantee an absence of trials and tribulations.

“It does not offer us a life where we won’t encounter failures and pains. But what it offers is that we will never have to walk alone amidst any of these. When our burdens increase, God will supply us with strength. In afflictions, God will shower His mercy upon us. When we feel that we cannot take it any more, God is willing to take over because His power has no boundary.

And what is even more beautiful is that all the hurdles that we encounter and all the obstacles that we face has got a divine purpose. And that purpose is that we may be transformed into the likeness of the Son of God, Jesus Christ. We need only submit ourselves before a loving, merciful and powerful God. And He will lead us through.”

.

.

Hello Mike and Douglas,

If you follow the links, it takes you to the queen’s bank called Coutts. Both William Waldegrave and Douglas Hurt were Secretaries of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Waldegrave,_Baron_Waldegrave_of_North_Hill

Notice our Willy is chairman of The Rhodes Trust and of Mandela Rhodes Foundation

https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/person/75

Hurd was also the British Foreign Secretary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Hurd

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/merial/control

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/people/RICHARD-GEORGE-FORREST/52106086

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/gw-pharmaceuticals/people

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/eton-college-services/people

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/coutts-company/people

Christopher James Picotte is linked to Vistra Company Secretaries Limited as well as Swift Incorporations Limited and Instant Companies Limited but I want you to understand how Rothschild spiders web works and how it is funnelled via boiler rooms using Vistra as one of many rat run examples.

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/teesside-gas-processing-plant/people

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra+/FMfcgxwCgLmmrdrDLQfdhLBMNdssvwXq

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra/FMfcgxwCgCQNLcmqtpgJFPzJvLJqfnnK

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra/FMfcgxvzMBjPGtlPJVBdmssVqnBzSGSC

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra/FMfcgxwCgLmmrdqkqxrnMCpPRTMZsQSC

.