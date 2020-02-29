Anonymous Patriots
Cat Report

THE WHORE

Elizabeth the Whore of Babylon giorgio queen

Queen Elizabeth and Her Royal Coronavirus Bioweapon Exposed

Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell

White House Wins Don McGahn Appeal, Destroying Democrats’ Impeachment Argument

Dissidents attack America from inside

propaganda thumbnail

trump-tweet-ratcliffe-dni-3
RAMIFICATIONS!!!

Trump Renominates John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence

The relevant statute is 5 U.S.C. § 3346(b), part of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998

5 U.S. Code § 3346. Time limitation

Lawsuit: 1.6K Dead People Registered to Vote in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

“The Foundation reviewed birthdates from a portion of the County’s voter registration list against records in the Social Security Death Index. After matching other biographical information, the Foundation found 1,583 deceased registrants whose registrations should have been canceled, yet they remain actively registered to vote in the County.”

The Dems are working hard to take the prized nomination away from Bernie. Back room politics, which Bernie is not very good at. His people will not let it happen again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The Current State of the Democratic Party

democrats coronavirus

“The man just never sleeps,” Mulvaney says of Pres Trump.
Says Trump did not sleep on the way home from his India trip this week. Says aides “sleep in shifts” on presidential trips and at the WH phone calls from him start at 6AM and go till about midnight.

Powell Issues Unscheduled Statement To Calm Crashing Markets, Fails

Powell Issues Unscheduled Statement To Calm Crashing Markets, Fails

.

socialism bernie democrats

.

Kudlow: What Could Sink the Economy Is Socialism, Not Coronavirus

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts reut.rs/2TjkFAQ

 

We strongly stand with Terrence! https://t.co/N4uFExD6Vz

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
terrence williams
Listen to Terrence and share the tweet

Immigration Expert: Trump Can End H-4 Visas, OPT Program to Shore Up Jobs for Americans

fred5678 posts:

Just checked up on Sen. Richard Burr. His only job before running for Congress was as a damn LAWN MOWER SALESMAN for 17 years!!. He has a BA in Communications from Wake Forest. No master’s degree, no legal background, no security background — and he is a Gang of Eight member and had a VETO over Rep. John Ratcliffe last year — Notre Dame BA Gov and Intl studies, SMU law school, former prosecutor and super smart guy.

Sigal

democrats russia

The dissidents are very upset that you aren’t buying their latest false flag narrative. All the MSM headlines are screaming “PANDEMIC. FEAR. PANIC. APOCALYPSE.”

Aren’t you glad that you did your homework all these years with AIM and are able to spot propaganda, like Rush, with “half your brain tied behind your back”? Make sure to keep your network calm during this propaganda storm. Give them the facts, not the hype.

nancy messonnier

Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government.

Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.

drudge propaganda

.

So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Bloomberg releases new heart health information and calls on Sanders to do the same

This post from December 2018 is flying off the shelf right now.  Hmmm. Wonder what is of interest to folks in this post? Give it some push love through your network as others may be interested in this topic.

Italy Blows Lid off of Vaccine Scam

Angry Judge Orders Hunter Biden To Appear For Deposition In Child Support Case

adam schiff

.

BYE BYE, JOE!!!

A Tale of Two Trains
AIM patriot Chris used our app to send us this message:

Hi Betsy and Thomas.
I remember a few years ago when you guys predicted that the deep state would tank the economy in March of 2020 to hurt Trump. That is exactly what this stupid Coronavirus crap is doing. I don’t suppose you remember the video in which you said that so we can use it as a proof?
Our Reply: We have done so many videos, Chris, we can’t recall. If anyone in the community knows which video this was, please post it below with a note.

Billionaire Paul Singer Seeks To Kick Out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Trump king

The Mothership

mothership

We have fondly called our platform the ‘Mothership’ since day one. We wanted to honor the Gospel of Sophia trilogy which we wrote and published before starting this political platform – the American Intelligence Media. It is She – WISDOM – who guides us each day in preparing this offering to you.

We knew our patriot network would need to be decentralized. It also needed to be global. We would need to recruit really smart people and they needed to be AWAKE. This is why our first outreach went to a select group of anthroposophists from around the world. Of course, not every anthroposophist is “awake” and many tried to take us down. For you folks who were with us early in our efforts, do you remember the Faust of Facebook? (That was Douglas’ nickname at the time.)

He was slaying trolls right and left. It was epic. The link below describes the revelations that Douglas was dropping about stigmata, Manresa, the Pope, Jesuits, and Steiner.

Are There Jesuit Spies in Anthroposophy?

We used Douglas’ Facebook page to launch our initial outreach. We kept seeding our anthroposophy network with geo-political articles, little by little, bit by bit. It was like bringing divers up from the deep, ever so slowly not to get the bends.

If you are on Facebook, you might want to connect with Douglas Gabriels’ anthroposophy site. You never know when a great conversation might erupt among some really smart people. Lurkers are welcomed.

Christian life does not guarantee an absence of trials and tribulations.

“It does not offer us a life where we won’t encounter failures and pains. But what it offers is that we will never have to walk alone amidst any of these. When our burdens increase, God will supply us with strength. In afflictions, God will shower His mercy upon us. When we feel that we cannot take it any more, God is willing to take over because His power has no boundary.

And what is even more beautiful is that all the hurdles that we encounter and all the obstacles that we face has got a divine purpose. And that purpose is that we may be transformed into the likeness of the Son of God, Jesus Christ. We need only submit ourselves before a loving, merciful and powerful God. And He will lead us through.”

HE GIVETH MORE GRACE| THE LIVING STONES QUARTET

bloomberg bernie sanders frog

Conclave

Hello Mike and Douglas,

 

If you follow the links, it takes you to the queen’s bank called Coutts. Both William Waldegrave and Douglas Hurt were Secretaries of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Waldegrave,_Baron_Waldegrave_of_North_Hill

 

Notice our Willy is chairman of The Rhodes Trust and of Mandela Rhodes Foundation

 

https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/person/75

 

Hurd was also the British Foreign Secretary

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Hurd

   

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/merial/control

 

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/people/RICHARD-GEORGE-FORREST/52106086

 

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/gw-pharmaceuticals/people

 

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/eton-college-services/people

 

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/coutts-company/people

 

Christopher James Picotte is linked to Vistra Company Secretaries Limited as well as Swift Incorporations Limited and Instant Companies Limited but I want you to understand how Rothschild spiders web works and how it is funnelled via boiler rooms using Vistra as one of many rat run examples.

 

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/teesside-gas-processing-plant/people

 

 

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra+/FMfcgxwCgLmmrdrDLQfdhLBMNdssvwXq

 

 

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra/FMfcgxwCgCQNLcmqtpgJFPzJvLJqfnnK

 

 

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra/FMfcgxvzMBjPGtlPJVBdmssVqnBzSGSC

 

 

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#search/vistra/FMfcgxwCgLmmrdqkqxrnMCpPRTMZsQSC

