https://tinyurl.com/roxpeqq
The British Crown and the C.I.A. teamed up treasonously via QinetiQ & SERCO Groups Plc controlled by the Monarch
These Privy Council and Parliamentary records have been discovered after much difficulty and missing documents
Weaponized vaccines, 5G, mobile phones, Crown Agents and the Senior Executive Service (SES) are hastening the demonic Pilgrims Society’s insistence on a depopulated (murdered) planet
ALERT: SES Crown-controlled Pilgrims Society minions from SERCO and QinetiQ are in full control of the new Space Force. Warn the President.
Mar. 01, 2020—The Pirbright Institute (UK), patent holder of the Coronavirus, is situated on land donated to the King (ca. 1900) for use in vaccine production by the Ministry of Defence, Wellcome Trust, and is the site where the Coronavirus patent was invented.
The Wellcome Trust funded it, along with Bill Gates, DARPA, WHO, EU, GlaxoSmithKline / Merial / Sanofi / Boehringer Ingelheim, British DERA and others.
Full story: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/02/coronavirus-uncovers-rothschild-lord.html
Get these facts to every decision influencer in your community.
Douglas and Randall discuss how citizens can form grand juries.
Citizens Can Create Their Own Juries
Patriots, if citizen grand juries are something you would like to pursue in your community and state, we recommend that you get together a CIVICS study group and begin to read American Popular Sovereignty. Also follow along with our video discussions with Randy.
Let the group decide how best to activate this knowledge with the interests, time, and talents available. Some groups may want to use their study group as a launching pad to volunteer teach civics at a library or after-hours at schools. Others may want to go full steam ahead, get coached by Randy, and gather a citizen grand jury for a local corruptocrat.
Just do it.
Dear Betsy and Thomas, writes Marilyn:
Third Term for Trump Can Happen. Here’s How.
Detroit: One Nation Under A Groove
People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020
Donald Trump ‘Respectfully’ Asks Media Not to Incite Coronavirus Panic
It’s a flag for SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICES. It is the name of the DEEP STATE DISSIDENTS that the media shills will not speak….just like Eric CIAmarella. They think if they don’t say the words, they don’t exist.
P. P. Butt is Gone! Ends Presidential Campaign
Hate to admit it but @nbcsnl nailed @JoeBiden
This is hilarious #BidenHarris2020 #sundayvibes
Trump will slaughter him
pic.twitter.com/EQMCx5zQkR
— Femme Fatale (@RealBasedMAGA) March 1, 2020
S h o c k i n g !
Look at the homeless epidemic in Los Angeles due to failed liberal policies, high taxes, and high crime. Police are now demanding citizens allow homeless people to camp on their private property, threatening this man with arrest if he moves them. Watch and share the tweet.
Hmmm…we are not sold on this Paul Singer billionaire narrative that he is coming in to save Twitter. He was a nevertrumper, then saw the light and has been donating to Republicans for a few years. Now he wants to buy controlling interest in Twitter.
We are fighting an asymmetrical war out here in the information landscape. Who’s to say that Singer isn’t buying Twitter so that at a strategic time, he can cut off Trump’s tweets and disrupt his communication line with his voters. Or will Singer run the company in the ground and close operations just before the election? (He has certainly closed companies after purchasing them many times before.)
Wouldn’t be the first time that a war actor made a play to destroy its opponent’s communication network in order to win the day, the battle, or the war.
Tanking Twitter may be the only way the bad guys have of disrupting President Trump’s direct communication line to We the People.
Don’t y’all worry now – ya hear? President Trump holds the ‘trump card’ that will put control of the social medias under the Executive Office, on behalf of We the People provided legally to the Executive Office by the shareholders of Leader Technologies.
FBI lovebirds.We still haven’t read anything that sounds like they were lovers. We see plenty that shows that they are dissidents and LOSERS.
Apparently, the handshake is no longer acceptable in polite society with contagions raging. We suggest this alternative. Instead of ‘Live Long and Prosper’, raise your hands and repeat ‘Keep America Great’. The ‘V’ created with this hand sign stands for VICTORY.
Alternative greeting
Electrohypersensitivity: What you need to know about the allergy of the 21st century
In the past it has been called “yuppie flu” and “microwave disease”. Its symptoms include unexplained allergies, whistling in the ears, tachycardia and cardiac arrhythmias, fatigue, numbness of the head, constant headaches, etc. Are you also affected by the growing electromagnetic pollution from cell phone masts, Wi-Fi networks, cordless phones etc?
5G Launches In Wuhan Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak
They have been fear mongering their vaccines and pandemics for years. Coronavirus is this year’s variety.
1976 Swine Flu Vaccine Commercial
Colloidal Silver Beats Coronavirus: the Clinical Documentation
Betsy’s homemade colloidal silver water is easy to make once you gather all the supplies. The Gabriel’s keep fresh AgH2O on hand for family and friends. We use it to wipe down countertops, spray hands and face. At night we put silver water in our humidifier so our lungs breath colloidal silver all night long.
If making it yourself is too much of a bother, then find it in your health food store or buy one of Steve Barwick’s Micro-Particle Colloidal Silver Generator
DIY Colloidal Silver Water Recipe
Here’s a handy flier that explains more: Structured Silver Water Flier
AIM Patriot John sent in the next verse, with a few notes and highlights added:
Revelation 18 King James Version (KJV)
1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.
2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.
3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.
4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.
5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.
6 Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double.
7 How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow.
8 Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.
9 And the kings of the earth, who have committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning,
10 Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.
11 And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buyeth their merchandise any more:
12 The merchandise * of gold, and silver, and precious stones, and of pearls, and fine linen, and purple, and silk, and scarlet, and all thyine wood, and all manner vessels of ivory, and all manner vessels of most precious wood, and of brass, and iron, and marble,
13 And cinnamon, and odours, and ointments, and frankincense, and wine, and oil, and fine flour, and wheat, and beasts, and sheep, and horses, and chariots, and slaves, and souls of men. (Slaves, Human Trafficking)
*(Note from John: What weapon has President Trump been using against the nations? Answer: Trade. I personally think that the “Trump algorithm” was written 2000 years ago.)
14 And the fruits that thy soul lusted after are departed from thee, and all things which were dainty and goodly are departed from thee, and thou shalt find them no more at all.
15 The merchants of these things, which were made rich by her, shall stand afar off for the fear of her torment, weeping and wailing,
16 And saying, Alas, alas that great city, that was clothed in fine linen, and purple, and scarlet, and decked with gold, and precious stones, and pearls!
17 For in one hour so great riches is come to nought. And every shipmaster, and all the company in ships, and sailors, and as many as trade by sea, stood afar off,
18 And cried when they saw the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like unto this great city!
19 And they cast dust on their heads, and cried, weeping and wailing, saying, Alas, alas that great city, wherein were made rich all that had ships in the sea by reason of her costliness! for in one hour is she made desolate.
20 Rejoice over her, thou heaven, and ye holy apostles and prophets; for God hath avenged you on her.
21 And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.
22 And the voice of harpers, and musicians, and of pipers, and trumpeters, shall be heard no more at all in thee; and no craftsman, of whatsoever craft he be, shall be found any more in thee; and the sound of a millstone shall be heard no more at all in thee;
23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.
CK Gospel Choir – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
Presidential Tweets Today
