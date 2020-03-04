.
RN Discovers Vaccines are Injecting Cancer and Aborted Fetal Cells
Italy Blows the Lid Off Vaccine Scam. Will No Longer Poison Citizens with Globalist Eugenics.
How to Fake a Pandemic for a World Wide Police State
The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!
— Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020
James Comey Endorses and Votes for Joe Biden in Virginia
John Brennan Endorses Joe Biden for President
Rush Limbaugh
Democrats Decide to Lose with Biden, Keep Establishment in Power
Wow:
Look at the results in Colorado tonight so far
Bernie Sanders—238,345
Mike Bloomberg—146,907
Joe Biden—147,562
Total for the three front runners: 532,814
Donald Trump—569,441
No one HAD to turn out for the incumbent
But he still outdid the top 3 Democrats
Incredible.
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 4, 2020
As school environments become increasingly saturated with wireless technologies, our children are exposed to exponentially higher concentrations of harmful wireless radiation during some of their most important developmental years.
Luckily, some state legislators across the country are beginning to listen to the scientific community and ask, “What is all of this radiation doing to our kids’ health? And how can we reduce exposures in school environments?”
Just last week, Alaska State Senator, Tom Begich, proposed legislation that, if enacted, would require the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to prepare a science-based analysis of wireless radiation health risks in schools. And last year, Oregon passed a bill to study the health effects of wireless radiation in schools, declaring a state of emergency.
Your state could be next.
If you would like to participate, please do two things:
1) Share the sample state resolution with your state representative and,
2) Encourage your state representative to sponsor the resolution!
Unbelievable: After serial abuses of the FISA court in “Spygate,” Congress set to renew authorization with NO major reforms
Rumors still going around that some in D.C. want to tie clean FISA reauthorization to funding on coronavirus
Bad, BAD idea
There’s no excuse for using the coronavirus need to re-up FISA without fixes preventing what happened to @realDonaldTrumpand others
Keep the two separate
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 3, 2020
Even a single voice speaking knowledgeably and persuasively against a prevailing orthodoxy is powerful thing. That is why ideological enforcers work so hard to shout down dissenters. Stanley Kurtz
Hezekiah Walker New Video “Every Praise”
New: A federal appeals court has just ruled that #Google-&-the-Gang have a RIGHT to #censor content! Because they are private companies, they do NOT have to honor the 1st Amendment rights of users. #BeAfraid #censorship https://t.co/pT9o2Gh4g6 @onenewsnowcom pic.twitter.com/srgr72k83O
— Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) March 3, 2020
Chief Justice John Roberts heading down collision course with himself
Jarrett Calls on Dem Presidential Candidates to ‘Break with Conventional Wisdom and Announce a Running Mate That’s a Woman of Color’
Gonna happen to all of us. #SleepyJoe
“Project Kennedy”: JPMorgan Tells Thousands Of Workers To Work From Home
“JPMorgan is asking thousands of US-based employees to work from home in test of “virus contingency plan” for closing domestic offices should the coronavirus spread. As part of the test, managers have requested that about 10% of staff across its consumer bank work remotely as part of the plan’s resiliency testing, which has been code-named “Project Kennedy” (it wasn’t clear why JPM picked that name for the project).”
Hmmm…. Patriots will have a field day with a BANK giving this project the code name Kennedy which hearkens back to Executive Order 11110.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Statement and Press Conference Following 50 Point Fed Drop
WHO Urges People To Go ‘Cashless’ Because ‘Dirty Banknotes Can Spread The Virus’
Donald Trump Donates Fourth Quarter Salary to Health and Human Services to Fight Coronavirus
ahhhh … another way to weaponize the flu. Create fear among Trump supporters so they won’t attend the rallies which are becoming bigger and bigger.
R E S I S T. Swallow your colloidal silver water and head out into battle just as our national ancestors did in Lexington.
Denver Democrat faces backlash after tweeting ‘solidarity’ for spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies
We are here. We have colloidal silver water, Lysol, and Purrell. We resist globalism and British Imperialism. Same war. Same enemy. This time, patriots, let’s win our freedom from the Monarchy.
Let’s make those Trump rallies bigger than ever!
The Battle of Lexington | The American Revolution
CIVICS EDUCATION
We Exercise Public Powers to Protect our Sovereignty
.
Meantime, look what is flying off the shelf today. Folks are paying attention to an article we posted two years ago. See how far ahead YOU are in what is really going on? Is your network ready to read this blockbuster report? Inside the post is our Plum Book listings. Give it some push love!
Obama Foot Soldiers are Hiding in Senior Executive Services
Just wait until they catch up to where YOU are today with full disclosure. Think it will take two years? Not if everyone here continues to educate and enlighten their networks.
Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell
.
Constitutionality of Consumer Bureau Challenged Before Supreme Court
.
Enlist in the Army for Trump!
New website launched today helps you:
Become a digital activist
Make Trump phone calls
Knock doors
Register voters
Host MAGA Meet Up
Raise $$$
Become Trump Team Leader or Trump Victory Fellow
Check https://t.co/N6XgFDn7rw today!
— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 2, 2020
Justice Department Charges Over 400 Defendants for Alleged Fraud Schemes Targeting Seniors
.
Will Witt at University of Denver: Make Men Masculine Again
Despicable Nancy
FFA Students at Coldwater High School in Ohio were told they couldn’t fly their Trump Flags on their Tractors. The school said YOU will be SUSPENDED, and all future FFA activities would be BANNED from the school.
See what the students did.
James Woods tweets: This video is from back when #JoeBiden was just a liar, before he was a liar with onset dementia. Regardless of his mental status, his moral status remains unchanged: he is a lying dog-faced pony soldier, corrupt to the core, a true Democrat through and through.
.
Meme template … just in case we will need it later.
Calling on all AIM Cats to lead the pack!
Presidential Tweets Today
While we were waiting for Super Tuesday results, we peaked in on the Democrats to see what they were thinking about their candidates.
ANY DEM WILL DO! – A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
v https://youtu.be/llYbn83iZ48
