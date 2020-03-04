.

The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!

— Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Rush Limbaugh

Wow:

Look at the results in Colorado tonight so far

Bernie Sanders—238,345

Mike Bloomberg—146,907

Joe Biden—147,562

Total for the three front runners: 532,814

Donald Trump—569,441

No one HAD to turn out for the incumbent

But he still outdid the top 3 Democrats

Incredible.

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 4, 2020

As school environments become increasingly saturated with wireless technologies, our children are exposed to exponentially higher concentrations of harmful wireless radiation during some of their most important developmental years.

Luckily, some state legislators across the country are beginning to listen to the scientific community and ask, “What is all of this radiation doing to our kids’ health? And how can we reduce exposures in school environments?”

Just last week, Alaska State Senator, Tom Begich, proposed legislation that, if enacted, would require the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to prepare a science-based analysis of wireless radiation health risks in schools. And last year, Oregon passed a bill to study the health effects of wireless radiation in schools, declaring a state of emergency.

Your state could be next.

If you would like to participate, please do two things:

1) Share the sample state resolution with your state representative and,

2) Encourage your state representative to sponsor the resolution!

Rumors still going around that some in D.C. want to tie clean FISA reauthorization to funding on coronavirus

Bad, BAD idea

There’s no excuse for using the coronavirus need to re-up FISA without fixes preventing what happened to @realDonaldTrumpand others

Keep the two separate

— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 3, 2020

Even a single voice speaking knowledgeably and persuasively against a prevailing orthodoxy is powerful thing. That is why ideological enforcers work so hard to shout down dissenters. Stanley Kurtz

New: A federal appeals court has just ruled that #Google-&-the-Gang have a RIGHT to #censor content! Because they are private companies, they do NOT have to honor the 1st Amendment rights of users. #BeAfraid #censorship https://t.co/pT9o2Gh4g6 @onenewsnowcom pic.twitter.com/srgr72k83O

— Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) March 3, 2020

“JPMorgan is asking thousands of US-based employees to work from home in test of “virus contingency plan” for closing domestic offices should the coronavirus spread. As part of the test, managers have requested that about 10% of staff across its consumer bank work remotely as part of the plan’s resiliency testing, which has been code-named “Project Kennedy” (it wasn’t clear why JPM picked that name for the project).”

Hmmm…. Patriots will have a field day with a BANK giving this project the code name Kennedy which hearkens back to Executive Order 11110.

ahhhh … another way to weaponize the flu. Create fear among Trump supporters so they won’t attend the rallies which are becoming bigger and bigger.

R E S I S T. Swallow your colloidal silver water and head out into battle just as our national ancestors did in Lexington.

We are here. We have colloidal silver water, Lysol, and Purrell. We resist globalism and British Imperialism. Same war. Same enemy. This time, patriots, let’s win our freedom from the Monarchy.

Let’s make those Trump rallies bigger than ever!

CIVICS EDUCATION

Meantime, look what is flying off the shelf today. Folks are paying attention to an article we posted two years ago. See how far ahead YOU are in what is really going on? Is your network ready to read this blockbuster report? Inside the post is our Plum Book listings. Give it some push love!

Just wait until they catch up to where YOU are today with full disclosure. Think it will take two years? Not if everyone here continues to educate and enlighten their networks.

Enlist in the Army for Trump!

New website launched today helps you:

Become a digital activist

Make Trump phone calls

Knock doors

Register voters

Host MAGA Meet Up

Raise $$$

Become Trump Team Leader or Trump Victory Fellow

— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 2, 2020

