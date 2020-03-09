.

Michael McKibben has been creating amazing technology since Mark Zuckerberg was in nursery school and Jack Dorsey graduated from kindergarten. How does DARPA, IBM Eclipse Foundation, the Highlands Forum, and the Executive Office explain their theft of Leader Technologies’ patent which they turned into a control and surveil system for the Pilgrims Society against American citizens?

To all American inventors and entrepreneurs: The United States Patent and Trademark Office is run by British SERCO. The USPTO harvests the best ideas and patents from American inventors like Mike and divvy up among their globalist pals. Until the Brits and all foreign interests are removed from the USPTO, your patent is NOT SAFE and SECURE.

Make sure your entrepreneur friends know that it’s a rigged system and American entrepreneurs – the real ones, not fake like Jack and Mark – are screwed, time and time again.

Here’s the raw file to use on your platform: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/michael-mckibben-interview-with-william-shatner.mp4

We bundled this into a microblog for easy sharing: U.S. Patent Office Screws Inventors

.

.

.

Nothing is going to stop Betsy and Thomas from speaking TRUTH. It’s not just America that we need to protect from the British Imperialists. Patriots around the world are fighting a war for Planet Earth. It is Humanity vs the Pilgrims Society. Betsy and Thomas show us how to win.

.

Audio archive updated. An AIM patriot volunteer updates this audio archive page. Please send him your blessings and prayers so that he can continue this valuable work. This way you can share our historic recordings with friends and family “under the social media radar.”

We have heard of patriots who live in places where this type of material would be censored or land you in jail for listening. They recommend that you write down the most recent archive url on small cards or paper and discreetly distribute to others with a note that profound truth can be found here. Make sure to change the archive address so that you can’t be detected.

https://archive.is/wip/fbeGa

.

To our patriot friends outside America, this is an actual quote from a presidential candidate. Either Biden is of unsound mind or he has surrendered the presidency. Can’t have it both ways, Joe. We aren’t calling them gaffes anymore – they are too consistent now to dismiss.

Joe Biden, we accept your white flag of surrender. The Democrat Party cannot beat Donald J. Trump in 2020.

.

I agree with Joe! https://t.co/h84mD7jVPW

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

.

.

.

Thanks, Mark! It’s HildaVulture!

.

.

. . .

.

We don’t trust anything “medical” coming from Bill and Melinda Gates, especially something that would go inside our mouth or bloodstream for any purpose. Gates is a self-acclaimed eugenicist. Make sure your audience is warned. Gates pro population reduction – that means that he is ok with genocide and that thing he wants you to put in your mouth to test for a virus….well, maybe it is the very thing that is laced with the real bioweapon that they and their colleagues back at the Pirbright Institute will use to kill your family.

.

.

.

.

.

Caution. Discernment must be used when reading the article below. We thought it was interesting in its timing – why today to do this backstory on Zero Hedge? We post from Zero Hedge when we find relevant articles and we have always known that Tyler Durden is a proxy for staff writers who post on ZH- sort of like our Conclave.

We saved the post on an archive page to get rid of the paywall.

.

.

.

.

.

You’re not the only one laughing at the Demonrats. But with the scalability of the internet (thank you, Leader Technologies) we can turn our private moments into global ones… in an instant. Here is Karli Q. expressing her sentiments. . . THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY

.

. . trumpORbust says: . Personally I cannot wait to vote for Trump, I’ve never been more excited for election, even more than last year when it was a rush, but still a fuck you to the establishment… Now I’ve seen Trump and love him, so amazing, what a hero… True American dream is celebrity, wealth, beautiful wifes and kids — ones have gotten dropped, but the rest are fine . TD_Covfefe_Crusader responds: We’ll be voting like the future of our Republic depends on it, because it does. . publ1us adds: We will paint our ballots red with the (metaphorical) blood of our enemies. . . . . New Heaven & Earth – Epic Song of Revelation . . Note to Conclave members: Can you believe scumbag Larry Klayman posted Roger Stone’s deposition on his YouTube site for all to see? We only see the second interview which has been leaked everywhere in the internet. We followed Corsi during the days he was promoting Q and found him to be a buffoon when it came to disclosing real truth. Then we found out about his background and that explained it all. Never bothered to follow Klayman once we saw his SES connections. If you have a long term interest in this video, please download and save because it will probably be short-lived in this current format. Roger Stone Video Deposition in Corsi/Klayman Defamation Suits, Day 2 Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.