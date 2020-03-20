.
China Again Pushes Conspiracy America is to Blame For Coronavirus
Media Rhetoric On ‘Wuhan Virus’ Echoes Chinese Propaganda
Pleased to see that CDC Dr. Nazi and Nurse Ratchett have been neutered!
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing
This picture of today’s press briefing. The podium and flag placement have relevance when you read the note from an AIM Patriot at the bottom of the Cat Report.
Transfection and Coronavirus
British Origins Of The Coronavirus Further Confirmed
Teva to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets to Hospitals Nationwide
Bayer Donates 3 Million Chloroquine Tablets in Fight Against Coronavirus
This world leader is so stupid and incompetent, as is the entire China intelligence network, that he doesn’t know he has been played by the Queen to be a sucker for the coronavirus false flag. China is such an intellectually-challenged nation that it has to steal patents from other countries. Basically, the homegrown Chinese cannot creatively think or invent anything. They are mind-controlled nincompoops lead by dragonfly and a Pooh Bear pussy.
Xi Jinping is soooo dumb that he hasn’t figured out that the Wuhan virus was released by Baroness Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller and Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds with approval of Queen Elizabeth — because, of course, the Queen must approve everything as she is the holder of the golden shares of QinetiQ.
Wonder what Xi Jinping will do to the people in his intelligence community who didn’t tell him that it wasn’t the Americans that did this…it was the Brits?! And, folks, truth is truth. It ain’t changing. We wouldn’t want to be those Chinese agents who didn’t tell their boss that Queen E. is taking him down on his knees to kowtow before Her Royal Heinass.
Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell
You know who else is stupid … or an outright traitor to America? Gina Haspel, current CIA Director, who was the station chief in London when she and enemies like Arvinder Sambei, Joseph Mifsud, and Alison Saunders coordinated the overthrow attempt of Trump. Has Haspel reported her traitorous activities to the President?
Or are intelligence agencies in America so incompetent that two retired teachers in Michigan have produced more accurate intelligence reports on their wee little blog than Gina and her compatriot-in-crime Christopher Wray (FBI) since this operation began with British GCHQ Robert Hannigan using his Five Eyes position to set the wiretap on Donald Trump…while American traitor John Brennan was rolling his fat ass off a Sharia-law prayer rug every few hours.
Pa. Governor: All Businesses Not ‘Life-Sustaining’ Must Shut Down
Revealed: Four senators dumped millions in stocks while Capitol Hill was being briefed on the coronavirus threat but BEFORE markets started tanking
Trump to FDA: Cut the Red Tape to Deploy Drugs to Coronavirus Patients
Why does black church take so long?
Zach Williams – Chain Breaker
Truckers: The Heroes of Corona
VIDEO: Risk, rest stops, and layoffs – Coronavirus Freight Market Update
Social distancing with kids
Ayn Rand – Racism is the Lowest Form of Collectivism
How To Make Colloidal Silver At Home CHEAP. These folks are using a device that you can find on the internet. But all you really need are some batteries, silver rods, and distilled water. If you haven’t tried our recipe, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to make. THE RECIPE
Crackpot Jackpot Toilet Roll Song
Southern Raised Performs “What A Day That Will Be” at The Mansion at Fontanel
AIM Patriot Jazz War (UK) sends in a picture of a beer can from his neck of the woods. AIM Cats are everywhere….C.A.T.s are quiet, stealthy and dangerous.
AIM Patriot scirel is noticing things…What are you paying attention to? Please leave your comments below.
Nanotubes and Buckyballs
Last Updated: Monday, 20-Apr-2015 19:51:34 PDT
Go directly to Websites
https://www.nanotech-now.com/nanotube-buckyball-sites.htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6345661/
Nanotubes attaching to a virus (the dark round balls) in 2008
Y’all be taking your C-60 buckyballs? Over 2 years ago, we blogged about buckyballs, EMFs, and 5G.
These guys use “exquisite” a lot. Martin used it too to talk about human cells that were “exquisitely”.
https://www.nature.com/news/2010/100812/full/news.2010.402.html
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-03-18-Malcolm-A-Martin-MD-SES-Biography-National-Institute-of-Allergy-and-Infectious-Diseases-accessed-Mar-18-2020.pdf#page=13
Dolly Parton & Carol Burnett – No One Picks Like A Nashville Picker Pick
Presidential Tweets Today
