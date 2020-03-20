.

Pleased to see that CDC Dr. Nazi and Nurse Ratchett have been neutered!

This picture of today’s press briefing. The podium and flag placement have relevance when you read the note from an AIM Patriot at the bottom of the Cat Report.

This world leader is so stupid and incompetent, as is the entire China intelligence network, that he doesn’t know he has been played by the Queen to be a sucker for the coronavirus false flag. China is such an intellectually-challenged nation that it has to steal patents from other countries. Basically, the homegrown Chinese cannot creatively think or invent anything. They are mind-controlled nincompoops lead by dragonfly and a Pooh Bear pussy.

Xi Jinping is soooo dumb that he hasn’t figured out that the Wuhan virus was released by Baroness Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller and Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds with approval of Queen Elizabeth — because, of course, the Queen must approve everything as she is the holder of the golden shares of QinetiQ.

Wonder what Xi Jinping will do to the people in his intelligence community who didn’t tell him that it wasn’t the Americans that did this…it was the Brits?! And, folks, truth is truth. It ain’t changing. We wouldn’t want to be those Chinese agents who didn’t tell their boss that Queen E. is taking him down on his knees to kowtow before Her Royal Heinass.

You know who else is stupid … or an outright traitor to America? Gina Haspel, current CIA Director, who was the station chief in London when she and enemies like Arvinder Sambei, Joseph Mifsud, and Alison Saunders coordinated the overthrow attempt of Trump. Has Haspel reported her traitorous activities to the President?

Or are intelligence agencies in America so incompetent that two retired teachers in Michigan have produced more accurate intelligence reports on their wee little blog than Gina and her compatriot-in-crime Christopher Wray (FBI) since this operation began with British GCHQ Robert Hannigan using his Five Eyes position to set the wiretap on Donald Trump…while American traitor John Brennan was rolling his fat ass off a Sharia-law prayer rug every few hours.

