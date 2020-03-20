Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

xi queen.

China Again Pushes Conspiracy America is to Blame For Coronavirus

Media Rhetoric On ‘Wuhan Virus’ Echoes Chinese Propaganda

Pleased to see that CDC Dr. Nazi and Nurse Ratchett have been neutered!

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing

This picture of today’s press briefing. The podium and flag placement have relevance when you read the note from an AIM Patriot at the bottom of the Cat Report.

flag white house podium

anthony fauci

Transfection and Coronavirus

deep state department

British Origins Of The Coronavirus Further Confirmed

Teva to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets to Hospitals Nationwide

Bayer Donates 3 Million Chloroquine Tablets in Fight Against Coronavirus

xi pooh bear

This world leader is so stupid and incompetent, as is the entire China intelligence network, that he doesn’t know he has been played by the Queen to be a sucker for the coronavirus false flag. China is such an intellectually-challenged nation that it has to steal patents from other countries. Basically, the homegrown Chinese cannot creatively think or invent anything. They are mind-controlled nincompoops lead by dragonfly and a Pooh Bear pussy.

Xi Jinping is soooo dumb that he hasn’t figured out that the Wuhan virus was released by Baroness Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller and Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds with approval of Queen Elizabeth — because, of course, the Queen must approve everything as she is the holder of the golden shares of QinetiQ.

Wonder what Xi Jinping will do to the people in his intelligence community who didn’t tell him that it wasn’t the Americans that did this…it was the Brits?! And, folks, truth is truth. It ain’t changing. We wouldn’t want to be those Chinese agents who didn’t tell their boss that Queen E. is taking him down on his knees to kowtow before Her Royal Heinass.

Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell

You know who else is stupid … or an outright traitor to America? Gina Haspel, current CIA Director, who was the station chief in London when she and enemies like Arvinder Sambei, Joseph Mifsud, and Alison Saunders coordinated the overthrow attempt of Trump. Has Haspel reported her traitorous activities to the President?

Or are intelligence agencies in America so incompetent that two retired teachers in Michigan have produced more accurate intelligence reports on their wee little blog than Gina and her compatriot-in-crime Christopher Wray (FBI) since this operation began with British GCHQ Robert Hannigan using his Five Eyes position to set the wiretap on Donald Trump…while American traitor John Brennan was rolling his fat ass off a Sharia-law prayer rug every few hours.

brennan haspel terrorists

Pa. Governor: All Businesses Not ‘Life-Sustaining’ Must Shut Down

Revealed: Four senators dumped millions in stocks while Capitol Hill was being briefed on the coronavirus threat but BEFORE markets started tanking

dinosaur coronavirus toilet

nancy pelosi
Walls work. Share the tweet.

china exports

Trump to FDA: Cut the Red Tape to Deploy Drugs to Coronavirus Patients

cat toilet paper

dogs toilet paper

faith fear

Why does black church take so long?

stimulus check

Sigal

irs tax day

Zach Williams – Chain Breaker

veterans coronavirus

Truckers: The Heroes of Corona

toilet paper truck

VIDEO: Risk, rest stops, and layoffs – Coronavirus Freight Market Update

social distancing

battle of toilet paper

Social distancing with kids

working from home

coronavirus xi news trump media

Ayn Rand – Racism is the Lowest Form of Collectivism

How To Make Colloidal Silver At Home CHEAP. These folks are using a device that you can find on the internet. But all you really need are some batteries, silver rods, and distilled water. If you haven’t tried our recipe, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to make. THE RECIPE

coronavirus socialism

Crackpot Jackpot Toilet Roll Song

coronavirus pantry

toilet paper scream

Southern Raised Performs “What A Day That Will Be” at The Mansion at Fontanel

AIM Patriot Jazz War (UK) sends in a picture of a beer can from his neck of the woods. AIM Cats are everywhere….C.A.T.s are quiet, stealthy and dangerous.

cool cat stein

bernie sanders biden

gun lady

AIM Patriot scirel is noticing things…What are you paying attention to? Please leave your comments below.

“Shift is coming? No – the shift is here! Want proof? Check this out: Observe the video you posted of Trump above. Look at the podium and look behind him.
Now do the same with this video from March 9th:
presidential sealDo you see what changed? Yes – the presidential seal is gone now – that symbol of Trump standing as an officer of the corporate municipal government of Washington D.C. Also, I am pretty sure the flag that is now missing was a U.N. flag, which is a symbol of the Vatican control of D.C.
I have looked at a number of videos and this pattern is consistent. The best I can tell is that the change took place after March 14th, and possibly a little before that. Since then I have not seen Trump standing behind the corporate seal.
What this means is that for the first time in my life, I actually have a president that can act on my behalf. Act as in directly act, and not through the corporate stakeholders. The D.C. corporate government is gone! The Federal Reserve is toast. The Republic is being restored. In the coming days expect to see signs of a complete overhaul of the money system – real U.S. Treasury money based on things of value. We will have so much wealth coming our way as the thieves who have bilked us for generations will be plundered.
Yeah, I think this is real. The process might take a few months (90 days perhaps?), so stay calm while the accounts are settled and the reset plays out. I was very encouraged today!”
freedom

Conclave

Nanotubes and Buckyballs

Last Updated: Monday, 20-Apr-2015 19:51:34 PDT

Go directly to Websites

https://www.nanotech-now.com/nanotube-buckyball-sites.htm

carbon nanotubes

https://www.nanotech-now.com/nanotube-buckyball-sites.htm

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6345661/

virus assay

Nanotubes attaching to a virus (the dark round balls) in 2008

nanotubes

Y’all be taking your C-60 buckyballs? Over 2 years ago, we blogged about buckyballs, EMFs, and 5G.

.

These guys use “exquisite” a lot. Martin used it too to talk about human cells that were “exquisitely”.

lieber 1

https://www.nature.com/news/2010/100812/full/news.2010.402.html

sensitive

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-03-18-Malcolm-A-Martin-MD-SES-Biography-National-Institute-of-Allergy-and-Infectious-Diseases-accessed-Mar-18-2020.pdf#page=13

. . . . . .

Dolly Parton & Carol Burnett – No One Picks Like A Nashville Picker Pick

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

