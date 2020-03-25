.
Coronavirus – Lockdown Britain – David Icke Talks To Jeff Rense
The Richest Family in America You’ve Never Heard of
Invisible Enemy Revealed
Dr. Fauci – Global Death Lord
That’s roughly ten billion dollars for every China Virus death in the U.S. https://t.co/V5ULyzk72n
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 25, 2020
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Charlie boy says he is self-isolating. How about a U.S. military ‘exercise’ to extract this coronavirus eugenicist from his hidey hole at Balmoral Estate, Scotland? While Xi Jinping gets the worldwide blame for spreading this U.K. QinetiQ Pirbright-patented virus into the world, pedo Charlie gets the hell out of Dodge because he knows ‘that we know’ that he and Mummy are the head of the British Imperial Evil Empire.
The Queen says she will be staying at Westminster. Two easy to hit targets for American black ops to take out Enemy #1 and Enemy #2 of Planet Earth.
Patriots, we need to get in there and free the British people from these evil rulers who have British citizens locked in their homes – Nazi-style. Oh, that’s right. The Queen is showing her German Nazi heritage.
South Africa’s Pres. Ramaphosa announced that they will start a 21-day lock down on March 26th to April 16. By imposing the lockdown, S. A hopes to avoid the spread of #COVID19 virus in crowded areas where access to clean water is scarce and self-quarantine hard to practice. pic.twitter.com/OXkYS36nls
— K24 TV (@K24Tv) March 25, 2020
Here’s What A Lockdown Of India’s 1.3 Billion People Looks Like
Nevada DEMOCRAT Governor Signs Emergency Order BANNING Prescriptions of Hydroxychloroquine For Treatment of Coronavirus
Then look at the biographies of the SJWs running the Department of Health and Human Services Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH).
President Trump gets advice from Dr. Didier Raoult, who is the world’s leading expert in communicable diseases. Note that Dr. Mengele Fauci ranks way down the list. Way…way down. See the list of experts.
If you have seen the Governor of Michigan on TV lately and wonder where she came from? Wonder no more. She used to work for George Soros. All you need to know.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 24, 2020
Did she ever disclose that on her ethics filings before running for governor?
If she did not, that is material and grounds for her removal.
RECALL THIS EVIL DEMONRAT WHO IS DESTROYING THE MICHIGAN ECONOMY AND HAS CITIZENS UNDER (unnamed) forced lock down – home arrests!!
Indicted Harvard-NIH-DARPA-Wuhan nanotube Prof. Charles M. Lieber conspired with IBM Eclipse Foundation before 9/11 when social networking was being stolen from Leader Technologies
The New York Times. (Aug. 27, 2001). ‘Nanotube’ may boost power of computers, re. IBM, Charles M. Lieber, Harvard. Democrat and Chronicle (Rochester, New York).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2001-08-27-‘Nanotube’-may-boost-power-of-computers-re-IBM-Charles-M-Lieber-Harvard-by-New-York-Times-Democrat-and-Chronicle-(Rochester-New-York)-Aug-27-2001.pdf
- James P. Chandler, III security advisor to Clinton, Bush Obama – Leader Technologies’ patent attorney for the invention of social networking, IBM intellectual property advisor
- David J. Kappos, IBM intellectual property counsel, Director of the U.S. Patent Office /SERCO
Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into an HIV nonprofit that receives huge sums of money from the U.S. government as well as leftwing billionaire George Soros. Read: https://t.co/NmrbyI0NH0
— Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) March 24, 2020
President Trump retweets
“This crisis has underscored just how critical it is to have strong borders and a robust manufacturing sector.” https://t.co/cGCUconkY1
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 25, 2020
The Establishment Media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome hits a new low. https://t.co/lZYxxvprqX
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 25, 2020
“We should never be reliant on a foreign country for the means of our own survival.” pic.twitter.com/1LEJwvNK3X
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2020
Snowflakes are scampering to their crying circles and clutching their emotional support puppies over this. https://t.co/fI60urI3XG
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2020
The corporate media isn’t going to like this. https://t.co/khWTEU5cDg
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2020
Mike Robinson posts:
Coronaviruses and rhinoviruses are as common as … well … “the common cold.” Maybe there’s a mutant out there which is more aggressive, but if so it is rare. Our draconian public health response has been based on the hypothetical fear of it, not the actual behavior – not the actual public health threat whatever it may be.
Once we “declare this to be over,” the virus will probably be mostly unaffected. But our lives won’t be. And, our understanding of what powers our leaders will seize when given the chance, also won’t be. The writers of those dystopian novels knew what they were saying.
We must learn from this, and we must never allow it to happen again.
Bipartisan Effort Underway To Hold Chinese Government Financially Accountable For Coronavirus Outbreak
Mean Mary – Blazing – what it can feel like going through the Cat Report.
Out-of-work strippers are delivering food through Boober Eats
Fed Hires World’s Largest Asset Manager To Manage Its Massive Asset Purchases
AIM Patriot Vermithrax writes: This reminds me of the FBI statistics of no murders in Newtown, CT for 2012 = zero. http://www.governmentsecrets.com/fbi-lists-zero-murders-in-newtown-connecticut-in-2012-sandy-hook-elementary-shooting-omitted/
Trump Overall Approval Surges, Coronavirus Approval 60%, Resistance Media Angry, America Rallies to the Optimistic Standard
Dr. Fauci Wants America to Become a Police State Like China in Order to Stop Coronavirus
Negative rates come to the US: 1-month and 3-month Treasury bill yields are now below zero
I’m proud to introduce the “No CHINA Act” today, which prevents appropriated money, including coronavirus relief funds, from being disbursed to businesses owned by the Chinese government.https://t.co/0AVxlwS8b3
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 24, 2020
AIM Patriot Wade introduces himself and welcomes all to visit his website at http://www.plasmaem.com/
In Spain You Can’t Use Your Own Back Yard. Police Make Sure of It.
Italy May Set Heavier Fines for Coronavirus Lockdown Violations
“I have often said that although men are awake, they actually sleep through the most important concerns in life. And I can give you the not very heartening assurance that anyone who goes through life with alert consciousness to-day finds numbers and numbers of human beings who are really asleep. They let events happen without taking the slightest interest in them, without troubling about them or associating themselves with these happenings in any way. Great world-events often pass men by just as something that is taking place in the city passes a sleeper by … although people are apparently awake.”
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 182 – The Work of the Angels In Man’s Astral Body – Zurich, 9th October, 1918
Vimeo still blocking our videos to you. They are hidden behind a censorship screen.
And still no word from the lazy SES auditors at the IRS about our three-year-old whistleblower complaint on David Brock and American 21st Century. If Brock were a tea party patriot, he would have been audited and thrown in jail for income tax EVASION (not avoidance – just outright evasion), long before we sent in our complaint. Here it is..and like anything the American Intelligence Media does, it is well documented with EVIDENCE.
Is the IRS Protecting David Brock of Media Matters?
The 300 page complaint we filed – several times
Hey, Betsy and Thomas,
Just listened to your latest on viruses, China, etc. in the early ‘ 90’s, I socialized a few times with a guy who had had experience with Chinese “scientists” -actually advanced technicians -in a lab in Cambridge, MA. He said that these guys always did things as the had been taught, and never deviated. He gave an example of one who always put his coffee cup on the far left-hand side of his desk because that was the way his thesis advisor did it.
So, I’ve always had this concept in mind when considering the reality of the Yellow Menace. They, right up to the top, view the world as ants do. There is no such thing as an individual ant, only a colony of bits that are connected to each other by filaments of scents. No six-legged bit can exist for any amount of time alone. That’s far from primate reality, though, which Tom Paine aptly pointed out.
You’re are on the right track, as usual.
Many Thanks from Center Ossipee, New Hampshire
Robert
Our reply: The ‘homegrown Chinese’ are intellectual inferior because they are not permitted to explore ideas and concepts beyond their tiny little mind-controlled thought boxes. It’s not the citizen’s fault, but the fault of their equally mentally-challenged leader Xi Jinping who is trying to control billions of people from his own limited, simple mental thinking capacities.
All thoughts and actions are controlled by dragonfly and the CCP. Citizens’ mental activities are stunted by rigorous state indoctrination, started in early pre-school. The native Chinese will always be far inferior – intellectually and creatively – to other nations that permit their citizens freedom in thought and action. This is why the Chinese have to steal patents. The CCP Chinese are incapable of having original thoughts, which is a foundational requirement for creating most anything. The best these homegrown Chinese can do – is to mimic others.
A Harrowing Experience
Nancy when she doesn’t get a softball question
So @RealJamesWoods has been locked out of his account again for sharing “intimate media” of a drunk, naked, puking politician. His response: “Twitter is, of course, protecting Andrew Gillum because no one should ever know how vile these Democrat scum truly are.” #FreeJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/8hT0HQsX7m
— Sara Miller (@Millerita) March 24, 2020
My Corona Home – (“Kokomo” Parody Song)
Here is our favorite liberal parody singer redpilling himself.
SOCIAL DISTANCE – A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
