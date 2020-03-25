.

.

.

Must watch!

.

.

.

.

That’s roughly ten billion dollars for every China Virus death in the U.S. https://t.co/V5ULyzk72n

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 25, 2020

.

Charlie boy says he is self-isolating. How about a U.S. military ‘exercise’ to extract this coronavirus eugenicist from his hidey hole at Balmoral Estate, Scotland? While Xi Jinping gets the worldwide blame for spreading this U.K. QinetiQ Pirbright-patented virus into the world, pedo Charlie gets the hell out of Dodge because he knows ‘that we know’ that he and Mummy are the head of the British Imperial Evil Empire.

The Queen says she will be staying at Westminster. Two easy to hit targets for American black ops to take out Enemy #1 and Enemy #2 of Planet Earth.

Patriots, we need to get in there and free the British people from these evil rulers who have British citizens locked in their homes – Nazi-style. Oh, that’s right. The Queen is showing her German Nazi heritage.

.

.

South Africa’s Pres. Ramaphosa announced that they will start a 21-day lock down on March 26th to April 16. By imposing the lockdown, S. A hopes to avoid the spread of #COVID19 virus in crowded areas where access to clean water is scarce and self-quarantine hard to practice. pic.twitter.com/OXkYS36nls

— K24 TV (@K24Tv) March 25, 2020

.

.

.

Then look at the biographies of the SJWs running the Department of Health and Human Services Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH).

.

.

President Trump gets advice from Dr. Didier Raoult, who is the world’s leading expert in communicable diseases. Note that Dr. Mengele Fauci ranks way down the list. Way…way down. See the list of experts.

.

If you have seen the Governor of Michigan on TV lately and wonder where she came from? Wonder no more. She used to work for George Soros. All you need to know.

— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 24, 2020

Did she ever disclose that on her ethics filings before running for governor?

If she did not, that is material and grounds for her removal.

RECALL THIS EVIL DEMONRAT WHO IS DESTROYING THE MICHIGAN ECONOMY AND HAS CITIZENS UNDER (unnamed) forced lock down – home arrests!!

.

Indicted Harvard-NIH-DARPA-Wuhan nanotube Prof. Charles M. Lieber conspired with IBM Eclipse Foundation before 9/11 when social networking was being stolen from Leader Technologies

The New York Times. (Aug. 27, 2001). ‘Nanotube’ may boost power of computers, re. IBM, Charles M. Lieber, Harvard. Democrat and Chronicle (Rochester, New York).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2001-08-27-‘Nanotube’-may-boost-power-of-computers-re-IBM-Charles-M-Lieber-Harvard-by-New-York-Times-Democrat-and-Chronicle-(Rochester-New-York)-Aug-27-2001.pdf

James P. Chandler, III security advisor to Clinton, Bush Obama – Leader Technologies’ patent attorney for the invention of social networking, IBM intellectual property advisor

security advisor to Clinton, Bush Obama – Leader Technologies’ patent attorney for the invention of social networking, IBM intellectual property advisor David J. Kappos, IBM intellectual property counsel, Director of the U.S. Patent Office /SERCO

. . Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into an HIV nonprofit that receives huge sums of money from the U.S. government as well as leftwing billionaire George Soros. Read: https://t.co/NmrbyI0NH0 — Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) March 24, 2020 .

.

President Trump retweets

“This crisis has underscored just how critical it is to have strong borders and a robust manufacturing sector.” https://t.co/cGCUconkY1

— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 25, 2020

The Establishment Media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome hits a new low. https://t.co/lZYxxvprqX

— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 25, 2020

“We should never be reliant on a foreign country for the means of our own survival.” pic.twitter.com/1LEJwvNK3X

— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2020

Snowflakes are scampering to their crying circles and clutching their emotional support puppies over this. https://t.co/fI60urI3XG

— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2020

The corporate media isn’t going to like this. https://t.co/khWTEU5cDg

— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2020

.

.

.

Mike Robinson posts:

Coronaviruses and rhinoviruses are as common as … well … “the common cold.” Maybe there’s a mutant out there which is more aggressive, but if so it is rare. Our draconian public health response has been based on the hypothetical fear of it, not the actual behavior – not the actual public health threat whatever it may be.

Once we “declare this to be over,” the virus will probably be mostly unaffected. But our lives won’t be. And, our understanding of what powers our leaders will seize when given the chance, also won’t be. The writers of those dystopian novels knew what they were saying.

We must learn from this, and we must never allow it to happen again.

.

.

.

Mean Mary – Blazing – what it can feel like going through the Cat Report.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Vermithrax writes: This reminds me of the FBI statistics of no murders in Newtown, CT for 2012 = zero. http://www.governmentsecrets.com/fbi-lists-zero-murders-in-newtown-connecticut-in-2012-sandy-hook-elementary-shooting-omitted/

.

.

.

.

.

.

I’m proud to introduce the “No CHINA Act” today, which prevents appropriated money, including coronavirus relief funds, from being disbursed to businesses owned by the Chinese government.https://t.co/0AVxlwS8b3

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 24, 2020

.

.

AIM Patriot Wade introduces himself and welcomes all to visit his website at http://www.plasmaem.com/

.

.

.

.

“I have often said that although men are awake, they actually sleep through the most important concerns in life. And I can give you the not very heartening assurance that anyone who goes through life with alert consciousness to-day finds numbers and numbers of human beings who are really asleep. They let events happen without taking the slightest interest in them, without troubling about them or associating themselves with these happenings in any way. Great world-events often pass men by just as something that is taking place in the city passes a sleeper by … although people are apparently awake.”

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 182 – The Work of the Angels In Man’s Astral Body – Zurich, 9th October, 1918