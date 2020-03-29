.
.
Michigan’s governor is fighting a losing battle with President Trump
.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hit for hydroxychloroquine crackdown as debate escalates
.
.
Betsy wants war reparations from the Queen for her QinetiQ coronavirus biowar
.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/reparations-from-the-queen.mp3
.
How to Get Your Stimulus Check as Quickly as Possible
.
Stimulus Package Forgivable Loan – First Come First Serve
.
.
.
The real reason that we can’t have the Ten Commandments in a courthouse: You cannot post “Thou shalt not steal,” “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” and “Thou shalt not lie” in a building full of lawyers, judges, and politicians. It creates a hostile work environment.
.
Why isn’t Fox News reporting on the Queen’s bio-weapon operation out of Pirbright and QinetiQ. After her failed attempt to overthrow an United States President, the old biddy is literally waging biowar against America and the world while setting up China as the fall-guy.
Why is your favorite alternative media channel still silent about this and other topics like patent theft, Senior Executive Services, Robert Mueller’s cozy relationship with Arvinder Sambei….that time a Crown Prosecutor (Alison Saunders) had dinner with the Ohrs in their home to orchestrate the take down of Donald Trump?
Charles M. Lieber and the Queen’s QinetiQ
.
.
Once again, Trump was right and the media were wrong
.
Martial Law Flag “Pursuant to 4 U.S.C. chapter 1, §§1, 2, & 3; Executive Order 10834, August 21, 1959; 24 F.R.6865; a military flag is a flag that resembles the regular flag of the United States, except that it has a YELLOW FRINGE border on three sides. The President of the United States designates this deviation from the regular flag, by executive order, and in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the military. The placing of a fringe on the national flag, the dimensions of the flag and the arrangement of the stars in the union are matters of detail not controlled by statute, but are within the discretion of the President as Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy.” 34 Ops. Atty. Gen. 83.
President, Dwight David Eisenhower, by Executive Order No.10834, signed on August 21, 1959 and printed in the Federal Register at 24 F.R. 6865, pursuant to law, stated that: “A military flag is a flag that resembles the regular flag of the United States, except that it has a yellow fringe border on three sides.”
Thank you President Trump for reclaiming our nation! SOURCE
.
Trump: No quarantine for NY-NJ-CT
.
.
CDC Issues Travel Advisory Urging Against Travel to New York Metropolitan Area
.
Did Pompeo have a BIG SLIP on LIVE TV? (Neither CNN or FOX will show you this)
.
Greg Riley (@GregR19709804) Tweeted: @realDonaldTrump Here is a video of the hazmat team caught red-handed. Appears to be from the UK https://t.co/dhthMBocbK
.
Globalism gone bust: Italians burn EU flag, vow to leave EU over EU’s lousy coronavirus response
.
Many blessings to our AIM patriot volunteer that keeps our audios refreshed and up-to-date. Click hyperlink for easy way to catch up with audios and share with friends.
.
Lawmakers already planning more coronavirus stimulus after $2T package
.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts How Many Will Die From Coronavirus In United States
.
.
.
Love it! Here is a create and effective use for sigils.
.
AIM Patriot Rick took this picture and sent it our way.
.
Is your social network still watching this propaganda network – Fox News? Patriots do not support corporate propaganda. They are literally the ENEMY of the people. Do not give corporate media comfort or quarters which means – turn it off, especially Fox News which pitches for Team Globalists.
Teach your audience how to KNOW THE ENEMY. Then, how to oblilerate it.
.
.
HOWEVER, if Donald Trump is ‘on’ any of these propaganda channels, patriots tune in.
.
She is not a fan of ours, nor we of her. Once we identified CAF in the Plum Book, we knew she was not pro-MAGA. We turned her off years ago, but here she is, suggesting harm to the president.
.
.
Panic in Hollywood. A few clips of celebrities loosing it and sending signals to one another.
.
Here actor Alec Baldwin responding to the shift.
.
WATCH: Chinese propaganda to counter Operation Shame & Blame.
Note: The featured speaker looks like a CGI image.
.
.
Thank you for sharing with all of us. We need all the help we can get in this world of pathogens.
Betsy’s Recipe – Best Brew
When you finish with your first batch of silver water, you might want to know what else we know that you may not know, but that you might like to know….
How to Create Ascension Cells
.
MUSINGS ON THE CUP OF THE WORLD
“We rest in a prepared altar in this cup on earth. This chalice of being is more alive than we first can see. As I am here living with the sandstone, other areas in locations on earth show different colours and qualities. Our earth is not ‘dead’ mineral but very alive, breathing, changing, flowing and evolving. It moves very slowly by our standard of time. By comparison, we are fleeting in our lives upon this earth. Many times we pass, incarnating and dying away again. The minerals and elements are all part of us, not separate from our nature.
We sit within a cup or vessel. We enter into our physical body that has been prepared for us. Our body has been created by us, together with higher beings. This preparation goes back to our parents and far beyond. Earth is also prepared within us in all its elements. We hold all the elements, all the crystals, inside our own bodies. We seek to know these secrets.
We rest in a prepared sacred space, tempered by the heat of the sun. We have been involved in preparing this cup more than we realise. Our physical body is our most perfected body and will be the last we need to transform into light. Our emotional or astral body is in immediate need of transformation and this is our present task at this time. As we work through transforming our higher bodies, we can then affect our physical body in far future evolution. Our own harmony within brings harmony to the earth.”
– AIM Patriot Liz Hamilton. Read more.
.
More on Daddylieber
Douglas, did you stumble into Daddylieber? He most definitely interacted with Gen. Freeze. These guys were implementing the Five Eyes post 1946 plan for global surveillance that Freeze later approved as ECHELON
R. Lieber, S. Shucker. (Jun. 01, 1961). Doppler tracking systems, angle-damped, Jun-Jul 1961, Vol. 7, No. 1, p. 24, Topics: Military and Missile systems, Satellite ground support, Space technology. RCA Engineer.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1961-06-01-Doppler-tracking-systems-angle-damped-by-R-Lieber-S-Shucker-Jun-Jul-1961-Vol-7-No-1-p-24-Military-Missile-systems-Satellite-grnd-suprt-Space-tech-RCA-Engineer-Jun-01-1961.pdf
K-Band, isn’t that one of the selling points of Cobbett Hill Earthstation?
https://www.chillteleport.com/index.php/who-we-are
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.