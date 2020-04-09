.

This evil eugenicist has been working for decades to find a way for citizens to be injected by his poisons. Has your child been harmed by his vaccine poisons? In the United States, you can’t sue him because long ago he set up special vaccine courts – star chambers for the pharmaceutical industry, CDC, and Bill and Melinda Gates so that they can never be held responsible for the lifelong damages done to your children. If your doctor is still pushing untested vaccines on your family, they have been brainwashed in medical school by the very industry that financially supports medical schools – the pharmaceutical industry.

When are you going to see this for what it is? Humanity is being FARMED by the global controllers – the Pilgrims Society sits top of the apex that David Icke described in the video we posted. Membership in the Pilgrims Society includes the Queen and Privy Council members. No one who is a citizen in a Commonwealth Nation is legally permitted to research or speak about the “Queen’s business.” As good as their research is, Amazing Polly (from Canada) and David Icke (from the UK) will never be able to give you details about the apex of the control pyramid without legal, personal repercussions. They will not be able to tell you that the Queen holds the controlling shares of the corporations that unleashed the deadly coronavirus on to the world. It is the Queen who controls Pirbright and Qinetiq and it is her propaganda arm called the BBC that pushes the fear porn to frighten the sheeple.

We did the research. You examined it. The corporate media is an enemy of the people. You have a patriotic responsibility to turn it off in your house and begin a campaign to get other people to do the same. This is a war for the minds of individuals in order to destroy humanity.

As David tells us, get off the couch and do something. This is a very important message for the influencers who read this blog.

The time has come to win the American Revolution against the British Empire.

We must win for the sake of our cousins in Britain who have been left defenseless, our patriot friends around the world who long for freedom, and for our future peace and prosperity here and around the world.

CoreyAnder posts:

People will now need to choose – was it all overblown by the media, or was handled expeditiously by Trump? Either way we win.

Bernie is a confidence man. A con man. He was really good at it. Conned the entire far left of a political party out of millions of dollars…not just once, but TWICE. And his followers are so brainwashed and stupid, they would probably support him if he ran in 2024.

…but then again, they might become Trump supporters once those stimulus checks start arriving in their bank accounts.

Eaglet posts:

So THEY want single payer healthcare. They want us to stand in line for food. They want to tax the shit out of us for climate. Not to mention they will tax us all that work to pay – meanwhile the illegals get a pass. They don’t want us to drive a car and they want to kill the elderly off. Gov run utilities to control consumption. tV only will offer gov stations. Lawlessness which is ok? What have I missed.

Trump Threatens to DE-FUND World Health Organization as Globalism COLLAPSES Start Steve at 1:40

From the AFI miners……

1961

President Trump: "It does amaze me that President Obama hasn't supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn't happened… He knows something that you don't know that I think I know. But you don't know." pic.twitter.com/XhgPsNTg96 — The Hill (@thehill) April 8, 2020

…oops. Forgot Pooh Bear Xi…

Two PIGS in a POKE

. What’s up with Grassley?

A bipartisan group of senators is demanding that @POTUS explain why he fired the intelligence community’s top watchdog, writing in a letter late Wednesday that the president’s stated reasoning was “not sufficient.”https://t.co/3zLrnQ0J9U via @politico — citizen 817 (@Citizen817) April 9, 2020 .

The look at the end between Barr and Trump is a absolutely PRICELESS!! pic.twitter.com/uKokUlYR8r — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) April 8, 2020

By Douglas Gabriel

“One way that a person may be possessed is to give oneself over to Lucifer and have the type of spiritual manifestation that is like the manner of a person who has a continuous apparition. Most apparitions, stigmatists, and possessions are virgins, which according to the official reports of the Catholic Church, are as high as 95%. These young, devout, pious, virgin souls are often “surprised” by the apparition even though they usually report that through devotion and prayer they had already “seen Jesus and Mary” at a younger age.

The apparitionist typically “witnesses” the apparition around the same time of day and in the same place, or close to it. Their heads characteristically jerk back and they look up at a steep angle to witness and dialogue with the apparition. In nine out of ten apparitions, and there have been hundreds witnessed and investigated, the apparition is called, the “Beautiful Lady” or the “Lovely Lady.” Most apparitions do not start off by saying they are Mother Mary.

Once the priest shows up to investigate the phenomenon, the apparition usually becomes a standard progression from being identified as Mary, an injunction to build a church (Catholic) on the spot of the apparition, and a long message demanding prayer, saying the rosary, fasting, going to church regularly, taking the Eucharist daily, and an unwavering demand to stop sinning and pray for forgiveness.

The apparition starts with purity and ends up a development plan for the church.

It is interesting also to note that the beautiful and sweet messages of general apparitions take the apparitionist into a “light filled realm” where angels sing and Jesus and Mary live and abide in love and harmony. This sounds like the realm of Shamballa.”

…continue reading

Parents of autistic children cannot sue the vaccine companies for their poisons because the CDC has its own little vaccine court that operates outside of U.S. laws. Was your child harmed by vaccines? When are you going to target Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and Deborah Birx for your child’s life-long impairment? The villains have names and faces. Start calling them out as the eugenicists they are.

Bring their star chamber vaccine court into the light of day for all to see.

For those of you that are looking for Amazing Polly’s video on yesterday’s Cat Report, it was removed from YT. Here it is posted on Bitchute.

Brian Lynch sends us this note:

Given that viruses are intracellular parasites that hijack cellular processes to replicate a virus’s genetic material, it is essential anti-viral agents have ability to enter cells. An individual viral particle called a virion is able to produce about a million new virions once inside a cell. It would be critical for zinc to enter cells to destroy the virus, which makes the discovery of an ionophore as important as zinc’s primary role in infection control.

Zinc has been characterized as a mimic of insulin because protects insulin from degradation. The lack of an available ionophore may explain why both a shortage and an excessive zinc state are both common among diabetics. An ionophore facilitates viral eradication at very low concentrations of zinc.

While chloroquine is an inexpensive drug, it is only available by prescription and is used as a pharmaceutical ionophore

Further investigation finds that quercetin, found naturally in red apples and red onions, is a zinc ionophore. Quercetin is widely available in health shops, and represents a “poor man’s chloroquine.” Quercetin also inhibits replication of coronavirus.

When pharmacologists searched for molecules from which to alter and produce an anti-coronavirus They searched for molecules that would inhibit the key enzyme (3CLpro protease) used by coronaviruses to facilitate entry into healthy cells.

Quercetin has been identified as a 3CLpro enzyme inhibiting molecule

Do you expect to see someone dressed like this in the grocery store? Inquiring minds would like to know how their facial recognition surveillance system is going to work now that everyone is permitted, even required, to wear masks?

World's Largest Virtual #Hallelujah Chorus

Presidential Tweets Today