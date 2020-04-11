.

Father Victor Jimenez placed pictures of the parishioners of his church on the pews so they could symbolically and spiritually share mass during Holy Week.

.

.

Many of us have spent years preparing for the paradigm shift, a time we knew that was coming where the old way of living would fall away to the new. Our research showed us that there would be a major shift in our financial system as well as one of morality, education, and way of life. We heard the quiet voice of our intuition help us prepare our “ark” which is now filled with spiritual and physical treasures that will be taken from one mark of time into another.

Many of us around the world are being held hostage by our governments in our homes for what now is being to look like a 40 day – 40 night adventure, much like Noah and his family had in their sturdy wooden boat as they drifted to an unknown destination. Like Noah, you may have felt a bit silly at times preparing for the storm you knew was coming. Your friends and family scoffed at you for those stocked pantries, stacks of silver, or living below your means. There were many of us, like you, that saw the signs and heard the quiet spiritual whisper that our lives would be changing. Prepare.

Today, we remember that Christ our Lord descended into the pits of hell where His Light looked like it had been completely extinguished from the Earth. Today with churches, parishes, synagogues, and temples closed around the world, it can look like evil has taken over humanity. The satanists are trying to extinguish the Judaeo-Christian way of life on the planet. They think that without physical places of worship, Christ will be extinguished from our hearts and His Light snuffed out of this world.

As you worship in your homes this Easter, may we come together in a global consciousness that we are the pioneers ushering in a new age. Many incarnations from now, we might look at this time in history as being one as significant as the fires of Lemuria or the floods of Atlantis. We don’t know what we will find on the other side of this storm. For the next few weeks, we are drifting, in our home lock-downs, under the eye of the hurricane where the skies look blue and the water is calm. We know that soon the winds will be hitting us in an opposite direction and will be as strong as we have ever experienced. Let our faith be the sails that cut into the wind, as we set our course to a new destination where we will seed a new way of living for the generations that will come after us.

We are the Noahs of this new world. When you celebrate the Risen Christ this Holy weekend, celebrate your own resurrection into this new world. Our work is just beginning, patriots. We will keep our candle burning this holy weekend. Will you do the same?

.

By Douglas Gabriel

.

In response to the virus, the American people have launched the greatest mobilization of our society since World War II. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AzQQKA8DDq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2020

.

SCAMAFLU

The INVISIBLE ENEMY is not shown in this illustration, only their puppets.

Pulling the puppet strings on Pooh Bear Xi is the Queen, playing him for the fool that he and the Chinese Communist Party are.

.

Look who pulls the strings on this puppet in Michigan! Why it’s George Soros who, with his good pal Mitt Romney, used their election rigging software (Optech) to get this unpopular, unknown p.o.s. elected as governor. Bet Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, also from Michigan, knows how this pig with lipstick won her election. Y’all scale this. Memes are powerful weapons.

.

.

.

Gestapo Gretchen says NO to preparing the gardens this year. “No, citizens of Michigan, you may not buy seed,” says the Nazi bully-puppeting for George Soros.

.

E V I L

.

Your health and well-being mean nothing to the eugenicists. They will wipe us out as casually as those olive trees were cut down by Afghanis. The globalist agenda is antithetical to life.

It is not the way of goodness and of God.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Ulrich sends this image. Look closely at the dates. We did the global meditation April 4 and 5.

.

More effects of 5G? Is this what it is like to be microwaved? Why is your government installing kill grids with 5G towers? Why is your government putting dangerous beams into the air to harm and kill its citizens?

Governments have become antithetical to human evolution.

.

.

We really don’t care what she has to say about anything, other than pointing out that Nikki Haley is a globalist pig. Read the article and decide for yourself.

.

.

.

Some think modern science will bring all the truth

When we look out into the world today we see something that has already been there for many years: a tremendous amount of destructiveness. There are forces at work that give us an inkling of the abysses into which western civilization is still to plunge. Looking at those individuals who externally are the cultural leaders in the various fields of life, we notice how they are enmeshed in a terrible cosmic sleep. They think, and until recently most people thought, that until the nineteenth century mankind was childlike and primitive in its insights and views, and that now that modern science has entered into all the various fields truth has at last arrived, truth that must be upheld forever.

People who think like this are, without knowing it, living in a state of tremendous arrogance. On the other hand, here and there amongst mankind today there are some inklings that things are perhaps not as the majority would like to imagine.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 260 – The Christmas Conference- Part Two: The Procedings of the Conference – Dornach, 1st January 1924

.

.

We received an email from an AIM patriot who described unusual things occurring in his life. In our reply, we sent him a link to the article below…which, upon reflection, others may be interested in reading because maybe you weren’t around in 2017 when we were writing about these things.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Douglas R. writes:

Humorous note….as the AIM patriot said about not finishing her cup of tea? I must say I agree. The research is fascinating, and seems to over ride the need for speed (caffeine). The cups stay half full. Great informative site with many perspectives and possibilities. spy vs spy vs spy….hard to tell who is the guilty party without seeing their respective banking moves.

The culprits seem to love to telegraph their evil intentions, and then claim “national security” (which has never been defined on purpose)…..which gives them their favorite……….plausible deniability.

So, was it the Chinese, Deep State, or the Queen? Two of them? Or was it all three? The latter is my guess for now.

You make house arrest more tolerable.

.

Make sure your American audience knows how Michigan is faring with this Soros gal at the helm of state government. If she becomes Biden’s running mate, this is who you will face as president when George Soros and Mitt Romney rig the election boxes again for a her win and Biden is quickly arkancided.

.

And fresh from the British-trained propagandist, Sara Carter, an article that she writes as “news” but is really ancient history for all of us here at AIM. Why is Sara so slow on reporting “news”. Is she and her propagandist sidekick John Solomon trying to slow down our march of transparency and truth into the Queen’s Privy? For newcomers, in the AIM School of Truth, Sara and John are considered to be academically-impaired students….always a few years behind the real news and always a bit off the mark.

.

Judicial Watch may do a nice job pulling FOIAs and generating legal filings, but they have been very slow to reveal the swamp and they NEVER point out the obvious – That all these players are members of the Senior Executive Services.

.

.

Seriously, patriots could turn this into a Halloween costume event. Personally, we like the plague doctor mask and cape as our go-to outfit for making a statement at the grocery store.

What will you be wearing to satisfy the Nazi demands in your state?

You do realize by now that this is a Nazi take-over of the world…right? They are all Nazis from the fake Queen of England to the Senior Executive Service thugs running your country. Nazis. All Nazis. We didn’t take care of them in WWII. They came over to America in Operation Paperclip and have grown, invisibly, over decades. If you do not know about Operation Paperclip, then spend some time in your coronaville home prison to do the research.

.

. . . O Come to the Altar | Live | Elevation Worship . AIM Patriot Rory writes: Just when I thought it was all down the crapper you appeared with today’s audio. I believe that the two of you finding each other, and Trump at the helm, is proof enough of God for me. Thanks to all of you at the conclave etc. I don’t know, it doesn’t get much better than this! . Our reply to Rory: ….as we were saying: Who Holds the Spear Holds the Destiny . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.