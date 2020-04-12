.

“I think the situation is unprecedented, and there is no question about that. It’s whiplash! The economy was moving forward at a rapid pace in terms of growth, jobs and even wage increases, and all of a sudden the pandemic hit and the economy was shuttered.

This is unprecedented, it is unsettling and challenging but, we will rise to meet the occasion.” MACK MCLARTY, Clinton White House Chief of Staff…..

.

.

.

Lots of slick $$$ videos targeting China for coronavirus. Don’t get too lost in this British propaganda production that targets Xi and the CCP, but fails to mention the Queen’s biowarfare on the world. It is SHE, the Whore of England, who holds the controlling shares of the companies (Pirbright, Merial, QinetiQ) waging bio-jihad on the world. Look here. Look there. But don’t look at the Queen of England and her ass-wiping Privy Council.

In the meantime, there is still valuable information inside this video and a nice one to share with your network.

.

.

.

.

.

Don’t hold your breath for SES William Barr to do anything other than blow air through his pipes. Patriots want to know why Bagpipe Bill has produced NO-ZERO-NOTTA arrests of the traitors and criminals in the swamp.

.

.

Looks like the Whore of England didn’t have time to produce another CGI video like the one entitled ‘We will meet again‘ so her Privy Council dashed off this lame Easter message where we can’t actually see the 93-year-old tyrannical ruler.

She claims to be “self-isolated” somewhere in her vast empire of gross wealth and debauchery where her pedophile sons continue to pick off the little children in the villages for their satanic pleasures.

Remember that ground zero for propaganda in world history is the British and their Empire Press Union. Make sure to redpill your audience on who the Queen really is and what she has done to your jobs and community with her coronavirus.

This is the thanks that America receives for the wars we have fought to defend the English. That ole bitch commanded her spies and bioterrorists to release coronavirus into Wuhan where they knew it would spread world-wide…just as Bill and Melinda Gates coached them how to do. The British Empire is the INVISIBLE ENEMY. The Queen must be dethroned for her war against America. And, most important, the wealth of the Monarch and the British Imperial Empire must be disgorged and given to the countries around the world that have suffered the tremendous damage she has waged against our economies.

The United States has grounds and means to put economic sanctions on her, the royals, the Privy Council…and hang on…the Pilgrims Society. These are the globalist pigs at the top of the world’s control apex and WE THE PEOPLE must collapse them into a pile of rubbish, below our feet.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Solomon shills for the Queen…He will never tell you about Senior Executive Services, Quinetiq, and the British origins of the coup. He’s a propagandist. Make sure your network knows his limits.

.

.

Michigan Residents Call For Gov Whitmer’s Impeachment After Reports Of Police Helicopters Hovering Over Private Golf Clubs, Citizens Prohibited From Purchasing Baby Car Seats, Garden Supplies, Home Improvement Items

.

Under rulership of Gestapo Gretchen, Michiganders are being rounded up for financial slaughter. If this woman becomes a VP candidate, expect her to bring the same Nazi control over your state. Educate your audience about another George Soros puppet – witless Whitmer.

.

.

Halfwit Nitwit says Michiganders can have limited exercise outside of their homes.

Whitmer’s gestapo in full force in Michigan keeping worshipers from celebrating their Easter holy days this year. Nazis like Gretchen Whitmer use overreach of authority to expand their power.

.

.

Is your governor an operative of the Chinese Communist Party and/or George Soros? This would be an important thing to know before voting in November.

.

So let me get this straight.

Dianne Feinstein who had a Chinese spy on her staff for 20+ years wants to send money to Iran who chants death to America to help them w/ a virus her Chinese spy’s country created to hurt America while she blocks sending money to American businesses?

.

.

.

.

All part of the satanic agenda. Next: Collapse the Christian community:

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Yes, we hear from all of you that you are not able to load the Cat Report on to your phones and mobile devices. Sorry that we cannot assist you. You can try a PC if it is worth your time and attention. You can also try viewing the site from the free app from the American Intelligence Media.

Big Brother is playing a wicked game. What are you going to do about it, info warrior? Roll over and be defeated…or find another way to access TRUTH?

We have also heard from some of you that say our audios are “jumpy” at your end. We suggest that an alternative way of listening to the audios is here: https://aimarchive.party/. Make sure to save an archive file for yourself so that you always have your own copy. Just put the url into http://www.archive.is.

.

.

.

Let’s be clear about what’s going on:

Republicans are trying to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program before funds run out.

But Dems are holding the program hostage to their unrelated left-wing agenda.

RT to tell Dems to quit blocking relief for workers & small businesses.

— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 10, 2020

.

.

..

.

.

.

.

.

. . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.