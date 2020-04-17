.

Why are these bureaucrat traitors not in prison yet? Because they are ALL members of the enemy, the resistance, known as Senior Executive Services. If you are new to our site, we don’t have time to catch up on the hows and whys of Senior Executive Services. Just plug the name into the search bar on the left side of this page and start educating yourself.

And who protects these scumbag traitors? Other SES operatives like DOJ Bruce Ohr, William Barr, Gina Haspel, Christopher Wray. This is a faction of the INVISIBLE ENEMY. The SES are CROWN AGENTS that work for the Privy Council and Pilgrims Society. Why isn’t Sundance at CTH reporting this?

Will Conservative Treehouse become another limited hangout or will it go all the way? Easy to connect the dots, Sundance. Just follow Christopher Steele back to his Privy Council handlers – Richard Dearlove and Arvinder Sambei, with a dash on Alison Sanders and Robert Hannigan. Or is Conservative Treehouse going to become another channel that STOPS SHORT of truth?

“Northeast states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Delaware have assembled an authoritarian alliance, without legislative approval and without legal precedent, to block any federal efforts to reopen the economy.

The Blue State leaders have determined it is in the best interests of the Northeastern citizenry for individual rights to be suspended under a post-constitutional framework. The government in this region will determine when the advancement of individual rights will be permitted and will set the parameters of permitted civic, social and economic engagement.”

Truly, the face of a George Soros EVIL B*TCH .

StunLikeAnAntelope posts a message for patriots around the word:

You need to get organized and protest this. Michigan relied on the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund to pull off the protest yesterday. If you know of a NY state equivalent organization, contact them. If you don’t know of one, then contact the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund and ask them if they know of or have a network into NY State.

I will do the same for my state. We can’t sit here and wait. Time to act.

Perot Conservative posts:

Think about some of the reasons Nancy & Democrats like the shutdown:

No massive Trump rallies.

2. No connected fundraising.

3. No connected data collection.

4. Biden hidden.

5. About 4-5 Bills to add Big Gov’t trickery.

6. Big Gov’t $$$.

7. Economy weakened – formerly Trump strong suit.

8. Media can attack PDJT with more lies.

Democrats are blocking additional funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program. They are killing American small businesses. Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW – it is out of funds!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

We the People say: No aid to foreign groups. Americans must be bailed out! AMERICA FIRST. Invisible Enemies should NEVER be funded by U.S. taxpayers.

FROM THE WHITE HOUSE

Tom Fitton: We’ve GOT to Get America Back to Work Looks like Tom is on lockdown in his Washington D.C. suburban home. You know who else is out of Washington under “arrest” in their homes in MAryland, Virigina, and D.C. – the enemies of the SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE.

Senior Executive Services NEUTRALIZED

AIM Patriot Oshana writes:

Blessings. Just wanted you to know that I loaded the app for Aim4Truth! Awesome! I’m trying to read the Cat Reports but when I click on the title it doesn’t take me anywhere! Looks like great info! Steven and I love you and have been tuning in for a couple years now! Steven has a subscription and gets on your info through your emails! Is that still available? Thank You for everything!

Our reply: Because our site is loaded with amazing truth and evidence, Silicon Valley Big Wimps feel threatened and have chosen to de-list and censor us. Many of you can no longer view our material on your phones and pads.

If you are having a problem, Oshana has provided two solutions. Although, if you use Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, and other Big Wimp email accounts, you may not receive your email from us as they censor those, too.

AIM Patriot Lizzi writes: well… well….well…..Pirbright involved in Foot and Mouth mass slaughtering of cattle, sheep and pigs in UK to devastate the UKs farming industry …..new documentary by UK COLUMN

Note to readers: We have not vetted this video as it is over an hour and we didn’t have time, but no matter what we find in it – propaganda, distractions, even truth – we leave it up to our discerning audience to leave comments below to help us crowdsource the truth. Thanks for the recommendation, Lizzi.

Famous boxer David Rodriguez drops some info: Hollywood Pedophile Ring Is Going Down

The Brits do not want you to know about ARVINDER SAMBEI who was/is the British handler for Robert Mueller from 9-11 up through the Russia collusion scam. Try it yourself today. Tweet anything about ARVINDER SAMBEI and see what happens. New to our site and do not know who this BRITISH spy who tried to OVERTHROW President Trump from her position in the Queen’s Privy Council? Then use the search bar, type in its name (we aren’t sure what sex this creature is), and start educating yourself.

Make sure Arvinder Sambei is a name that your network can use in a sentence, use fluently, and be able to describe why this person is an ENEMY of AMERICA and must be sanctioned, imprisoned, and/or executed.

As Tim, who has a vibrant Twitter presence, wrote with this attached image:

The fun stuff that happens when one tweets about Arvinder Sambei.

They keep removing “engagements.”

The image below is from Townhall. Is it meant to demean the President’s decision about cutting WHO funding? We post it because this is what needs to be done. In fact all funding to the globalist United Nations and its corrupt branches of operation needs to be CUT OFF – drastically, like pictured below. No pussy footing around. They are organizations that are part of the INVISIBLE ENEMY. Patriots, stop funding our own destruction.

