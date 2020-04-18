.

.

.

.

.

.

First Amendment still reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

.

.

.

Today people started losing their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately come back to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America. End your ENDLESS VACATION!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

.

.

.

.

Note to the Conservative Treehouse writers: Can we get to the part where Christopher Steele was working with Privy Council Richard Dearlove and Geoffrey Pattie, and Robert Mueller was directed by UK Arvinder Sambei? These are all British spies and operatives who tried and failed to overthrow Donald Trump using their crown agent group called the Senior Executive Services. Conservative Treehouse won’t go all the way to full disclosure on these grave matters of espionage.

…and after that can Sundance report on how the Queen used her company Pirbright to develop and release the bioweapon into China?

If you aren’t reporting these INCONVENIENT TRUTHS by now, you are simply a limited hangout with a pathetic ability of vetting the ORIGINS of the COUP.

.

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/the-queen-has-no-clothes.mp3

.

BONUS ROUND

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/heart-research-update.mp3

To access the additional audios about the heart that Douglas referenced above go to this headline link: The Queen Has No Clothes

.

In order to understand the connections of modern day corporate media and spying groups like Five Eyes, you should know the history of how these groups originated and why they are still very active today in their attempts to propagandize and terrorize the world. This is a huge mining report from the miners at the American for Innovation. Educate yourself…then enlighten your network about the INVISIBLE ENEMY.

.

(APR. 17, 2020)—We have uncovered so much indictable evidence of the Pilgrims Society’s treachery against America, the British people and the world (1902-present) that we decided to publish these findings in three parts.

Post: ONE (THIS ONE) TWO

(PENDING) THREE

(PENDING) Subject: David Sarnoff Robert I. Lieber Charles M. Lieber Birth-Death 1891-1971 1926-2008 1959- Age 80 82 61 Material Associations: Marconi, Pilgrims Society, RCA, GE, AT&T, Westinghouse, NBC, United Fruit (OSS), Five Eyes, C.I.A., SERCO (RCA, GE, Marconi), QinetiQ; Wellcome Trust; Gates Foundation; Pirbright Institute RCA, I.T.T., Five Eyes, C.I.A., Sarnoff Awardee Harvard, Five Eyes, C.I.A. Fields of Work: One-World Government, Wireless Telegraphy, Radio, Television, Internet, Media, Entertainment, Movies, Propaganda, Weaponization of his Science Satellite, Missile, Radar, AEGIS, Navy, Army, Air Force, ARPA, Nanotube, Nanowire, Nanopore Bio Science, NIH, Navy, Army, Air Force, MITRE, NSF, DARPA Weaponized Work Product? Yes Yes Yes Intelligence Allegiances: MI6, Five Eyes, C.I.A. MI6, Five Eyes, C.I.A. MI6, Five Eyes, C.I.A. Relationship with Foreign Power? Yes, Great Britain (Privy Council, Pilgrims Society, USSR) Yes, Great Britain (incl. USSR) Yes, Great Britain (incl. China) Relationship with Foreign quasi NGO Power? Yes, Pilgrims Society Yes, Pilgrims Society Yes, Pilgrims Society Table 1: Three Pilgrims Society Members/Agents who are/were seditiously in league with the British Crown against the American Republic.

.

Vince posts:

Does anyone else think that the term “invisible enemy” does not always refer to the virus?

Grandma Covfefe responds:

Yes. Me Glad to know I’m not alone in wondering…

Each time President Trump say it, I’d say to hubbie, Boy, that sounds like it is something else.

.

Just because the fake news media and the lame reporters in independent media are not reporting this, doesn’t mean it isn’t true. Pull the mask off the INVISIBLE ENEMY.

.

Folks have been asking us what we think of Joe Biden’s other vice presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar. Actually, we don’t have much to say about her at this time other than tell you what we call her – VANILLA GIRL. When the other flavors are too complicated, reach for safe, boring vanilla.

.

.

Did you see this titillating headline at ZH? Don’t get your hopes up. The sources come from Newsweek, a platform well-known for propaganda and fearmongering. Remember, always check sources to see if you are getting info from a reliable source. There are propagandists everywhere, hiding as truth-tellers.

.

.

.

Donald J. Trump posts:

Why did the W.H.O. Ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them to the possibility that CoronaVirus could be transmitted between humans? Why did the W.H.O. make several claims about the CoronaVirus that ere either inaccurate or misleading….….in January and February, as the Virus spread globally? Why did the W.H.O. wait as long as it did to take decisive action? 9:20 AM · Apr 17, 2020

.

. . .

.

.

.

LIBERATE NEW YORK!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Michigan shows the rest of the country what happens when you elect a “KAREN” to the governorship.

.

“Gretchen Whitmer is a ghoul. She is a dangerous ideologue who knows nothing about science and doesn’t care to learn. Whitmer deems elective abortion essential because the abortion lobby has bankrolled her political career. She is encouraging liquor and lotto ticket sales in her state because a sin taxes levied on the poorest people in Michigan fund her government.” Source

.

.

.

.

.

.

WARNING: DO NOT PUT KARENS IN CHARGE!

.

Here’s another KAREN!!

.

.

.

We are loving the daily PRESS BEATINGS. Better than professional wrestling. We all know that corporate media is the enemy of the people so patriots everywhere are applauding President Trump for beating them into a pulp, especially those Karen pigs with lipstick in the press pool.

.

.

The coronavirus costumes are a hoot. How will you dress for your next grocery visit?

