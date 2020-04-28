.
It’s Morning In America
Now after deaths for the entire month of March are reported (by the CDC), the results show that deaths in the US this March are 15% less than the average of the past four years! Death by Cabin Fever
Urgent Notice to President Trump
Peter Thiel is a Silicon Valley, rogue C.I.A. Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing. His Palantir Software has been used since the early 2000’s has been used by the rogue NSA to surveil American Citizens. That is illegal, Mr. President. Can anything good be built upon that corrupt Palantir foundation?
If this Verge article is true, your Executive Branch is on a fool’s errand.
Peter Thiel’s controversial Palantir is helping build a coronavirus tracking tool for the Trump admin
There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020
Duh! That’s because the media works for the British Imperial Empire. Has been since the turn of the 20th century. Catch up with truth history and learn how the weapon of PROPAGANDA is being used to take over the world by the Queen’s evil INVISIBLE ARMY!
STUNNING REVELATIONS PROVE MEDIA IS MUCH MORE DANGEROUS THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE
Jill Biden Talks ‘True Leadership’ as Joe Biden Looks On in Bizarre Viral Video
biden no speak 2
Thanks, Scotty M., for this glass bead; yet, one wonders what prompted a Canadian Commonwealth “Clegg” to give this warning. After all, those of us in this community know about Privy Councillor NICK CLEGG! Are the two related? Inquiring minds keep asking those pesky questions again! Would love to read your comments below after you listen to this video.
Video: 5G Wireless Is Not Safe. Former President of Microsoft Canada, Frank Clegg
Nick Clegg and the Privy Council Take Control of Facebook
AIM Patriot Mark recommends this video where creepy Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, and a nanny-state KAREN advocate Third Reich citizen tracking, complete with an “army” of youth (think brown shirts) to track citizens.
Contact Tracing With The Clintons
2 Million Australians Download Coronavirus Tracing App
… thanks to a Conclave member, the censored doctor video is also available here:
Click here to download the raw *.mp4 censored video of these California doctors to ensure that its take down will fail.
They told me to say about my research showing mouse viruses were causing cancer: “Tell everyone that you made it up and you can go home. And if you don’t we will destroy you.”
I refused, and my life was destroyed.
Now it’s time for justice. pic.twitter.com/wWTTaPUdr2
— Dr Judy A Mikovits (@DrJudyAMikovits) April 18, 2020
Sayer Ji & Dr. Judy Mikovits – Retroviruses, Vaccines, & Cancer Start video around 00:43 to get to the point.
This “covid19” is covering 40 years of “we put all these viruses in the vaccines” and drove these pandemics through populations. pic.twitter.com/PTHeYYZJ7I
— Dr Judy A Mikovits (@DrJudyAMikovits) April 24, 2020
EVIL GENOCIDIST!
Bill Gates Defends China
A few days ago “YoungPharaoh” (a popular content creator) get’s his YouTube video censored.
Why? Because he talked about my discovery of contamination of mouse retro-viruses in vaccines and the blood supply.
So yesterday we did an interview, watch:https://t.co/GYm7DXvg6t
— Dr Judy A Mikovits (@DrJudyAMikovits) April 25, 2020
Illinois judge overturns Pritzker’s stay-at-home order
READER NOTE: We have received several emails in the last few days of subscribers that are no longer receiving the email version of the Cat Report. Sorry that we cannot help you with this as it is a form of censorship behind the WordPress platform that keeps our emails from reaching your inbox. Check your spam and trash folders as typically they wind up here…but lately we hear that they are no where to be found. It’s a war. And they want to destroy truth warriors.
.
Joe Headroom
‘What doesn’t Mr. Schiff want America to see?’: Wall Street Journal accuses Schiff of hypocrisy for delaying release of Russia transcripts
The Whore of England is coming after your children! WHO and Queen announce children will be taken from homes
Neighbor, colleague reportedly back Biden accuser Tara Reade’s claims
A Psalm of Life – H. W. Longfellow
Dallas salon owner tears up citation during ‘Open Texas’ rally in Frisco
Truth Minus Q is Still Truth
Producers Warn America Is Facing Protein Shortage in Coronavirus Era
Narrative Managers Argue China-Like Internet Censorship Is Needed
KAREN ALERT!!
Public School Teacher Caught Ranting At Kids Playing In Park:”I hope both of you the get coronavirus…I hope you both die a long, painful death!” [VIDEO]
Historic Drop in U.S. Reading and Math Scores Since Common Core ‘Debacle’
What you doing, Betsy, about the horrific control the Pilgrims Society has on American textbooks, schools, and curriculum? Oh..that’s right. Another “KAREN” from Michigan! She is in place to make sure the globalist indoctrination continues.
Stacy the Racist
Abrams really wants that VP slot
Will There Be a Second Stimulus Check?
The Crash Has Only Just Begun
AIM Patriot Donald R. Bl reminds us of this Hollywood classic. I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!
The tweet below that was the last one before Jack the Hack cut off the oxygen.
Chopblock added a few more redpills to Educating Liberals’ truth cocktail
Turn off and break up the mainstream media, remove their bandwidth
Open the country, deregulate industries, abolish the personal ‘income’ tax
Defund all the ‘inter-agencies’
Deregulate medicine and insurance
Drop legal indemnity and IP protections for vaccines, and present honest info
Recognize and restore all personal data ownership rights to individuals
Re-elect Trump and throw the bums out, scatter most agencies, SES into the wind
Arrest/execute deep state traitors, disqualify from service Obama gov employees
Recognize individual right to National Concealed Carry
NetscapeNavigator has commonsense!
Trump: So UV light and disinfectant kills COVID-19 outside the body. Is there a way to use that inside the body?
NYT: What? That’s insane and stupid and dangerous! But what if we could turn men into women
There’s no hiding from Joe Biden’s government
Drinking better quality water is an important first step in the Ascend Diet. We like to ozonate water in our drinking bottle. Here is a picture of the device we use to super charge water.
Nikola Tesla invents an ozone machine to treat disease
Another product that can assist with blood oxygenation is Cell Food.
As a board certified naturopathic doctor, Tyla is pleased to offer suggestions for better health, beauty, and longevity. The Gabriels always try the products and devices that they recommend. We are not compensated for any products, nor do we receive any special discounts from these vendors. Do your own research to find out what is best for you. We are not offering personal medical advice…just our OPINION.
Conclave kitties have something to say about today’s truth revelations
Presidential Tweets Today
.
