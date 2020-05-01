.

VACCINE WARS!

Thanks AIM Patriot Judy for pointing out this video where Dr. Shiva defends himself and throws Robert F. Kennedy under the bus. Watch the video to see the tenor and tone of Dr. ‘Shyster’ Shiva. Then stay tuned for AIM reports that show you both of these clowns – Shiva and Kennedy – are globalist vaccine puppets. They are there to keep you from looking at PIRBRIGHT and the Queen’s bioweapon war against humanity.

AIM Patriot Jeanine writes:

The miners are second to none!! I sent in a “tip” on Dr. Shiva, thinking he was a good guy, and you all set the record straight. I stand in awe of your research team!!! Thanks for being available to us more mortals.

Our reply: We show you how to examine the resumes and biographies of these folks. You, too, can easily spot the globalist puppets, crown agents, and SES thugs.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/End-of-anti-vaccers.mp3

Don’t forget when we told you about this….several years ago with Felix Sater and the failed Comey FBI sting. It was the beginning of James Comey’s end when regular folks in America, like ole Betsy and Thomas, could see his crimes in broad daylight. Time caught up with him as it will on all the swamp creatures.

Tik Tok Queen Lizard…your time is also approaching when the world will know the operation that Geoffrie Pattie, Arvinder Sambei, and Richard Dearlove ran with the Senior Executive Services to OVERTHROW the President of the United States. And when that attempt failed abysmally, you sent your patented Pirbright coronavirus into China to be released on to the world.

Rebel Alliance vs the Evil Empire

President Trump Retweet

New DOJ/Flynn docs are stamped w SCO as in Special Counsels Office

Did Mueller have these docs? Why did his team sit on them? What else is Mueller team that cost taxpayers $30+ million hiding? The ppl deserve answers 2restore faith in federal law enforcement agencies

We the People are officially charging the traitors with crimes and we demand that military tribunals be set up immediately to begin prosecution and trials. After you read this post, please make your official charge to the authorities for those listed in this citizen intelligence report. Make sure to send a copy to the Department of Justice and the White House. Please forward this link through your social media networks to wake up other patriots. .

Bernard B. Kerik asks:

Why did FBI Director Christopher Wray, Special Counsel Andrew Weissman’s friend and former supervisor suppress the Gen Flynn notes? He concealed FBI criminal conduct and should submit his resignation or be fired by President DonaldTrump. . . . Have you educated your audience about the Senior Executive Services Swamp? This video was posted in February 2019 and still carries a good shelf-life. It’s Time. Pitchforks and Torches . .

Robert Mueller is a former military officer and needs to be arrested by the military for treason against the United States, starting with the crimes he committed in the 911 treason to the current attempt to overthrow Donald Trump. WHERE IS THE U.S. MILITARY? Mueller’s military tribunal needs to be swift. We need to send a message to the rest of Washington DC that Americans will not stand for this corruption and treason.. anymore. . .

CIVIL WAR IN MICHIGAN

CRUELLA LOCKS IN POSITION TO DESTROY MICHIGAN

AgainstDespots posts:

This court case is basically her claiming “I’m a dictator” and House Republicans saying “No, you’re not.” They offered extremely reasonable demands (regional opening, concrete dates, restaurants able to sit patrons on the 16th), but Whitmer claims that she has unilateral authority. The Michigan Supreme Court is 4-3 Republican, by the way.

Some businesses might not open even when they can. Why? Because an employee or customer might get COVID-19 and sue them.

. Strapt313 points out: She’s also f^cking with the automakers supply chain. Here in Kansas city, we can’t ramp up production until Michigan does. Which means I’m out another week’s pay…along with thousands of other people.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

For a limited time only, PBS is streaming a free documentary on America’s diabetes epidemic

More than 114 million American adults have diabetes or prediabetes and the economic ramifications of this condition are enormous. The U.S. spent $350 billion treating diabetes in 2019 alone

One of the best strategies to beat COVID-19 is to get any underlying chronic conditions under control; Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure can often be reversed via healthy diet and lifestyle

Type 2 diabetes is a diet-derived condition. It’s rooted in insulin resistance and faulty leptin signaling, caused by chronically elevated insulin and leptin levels. As such, it can be effectively treated and reversed through dietary and other lifestyle means

Research has shown fasting and a cyclical ketogenic diet can improve insulin sensitivity and reverse diabetes. Staying physically active is also important, as excessive sitting blocks a number of insulin-mediated systems, including muscular and cellular systems that process blood sugar

Interesting timing for this video below from Propaganda Broadcasting Corporation. We are concerned that diabetes is being weaponized against citizens. What happens to diabetics if the insulin supply chain breaks down? Where do we source insulin? Where did diabetes come from and what is its purpose or consequences?

Why is sugar always blamed? Could diabetes actually be caused by nefarious scientists with agendas of depopulation and bioweapons?

For now, let’s watch this PBS special on diabetes which, because it is PBS, will be full of propaganda, misdirection and misinformation. For now, sit back and listen to what the “official narrative” is. It will give you a basic understanding of the diabetes medical universe so that when we start ripping it to shreds, you will know the underlying propaganda.

BTW: We need to stockpile insulin and make sure that it is sourced in the United States ASAP. Furthermore, we need to look at the salt treatment and find out why it hasn’t been released to suffering diabetics.

University of Delaware, Joe Biden is asking for your help

Let me be clear: Mayor Bloomberg should release folks from their non-disclosure agreements. This is about transparency. The American people deserve to know the truth. pic.twitter.com/IdRmpGpumm

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

AMAZING New Russian Orthodox Cathedral Signifies the Rise of a NEW CHRISTIAN AGE. Start Steve at 2:17

AIM Patriot Judy also sends in this that she discovered on a Redpill 78 video:

