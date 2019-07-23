Mueller’s Treason Needs a SWIFT Military Solution!

Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel, two trusted names in indie media, give you an overview of what to expect in Robert Mueller’s testimony in front of Congress on July 24, 2019.

Robert Mueller is a former military officer and needs to be arrested by the military for treason against the United States, starting with the crimes he committed in the 911 treason to the current attempt to overthrow Donald Trump.

WHERE IS THE U. S. MILITARY?

WHERE ARE PATRIOTS?

Mueller’s military tribunal needs to be swift. We need to send a message to the rest of Washington DC that Americans will not stand for this corruption and treason.. anymore.

After you hear this discussion between Michael and Douglas, get outraged with us and demand Mueller’s arrest by the United States military. He is a domestic enemy. Tell them to stop this DOJ lawfare bullsh*t and get the job done! Tell ’em BETSY ROSS sent you.

Contact your Congressional representative

Contact the White House

.

Don’t believe Michael and Douglas when they tell you that Herr Mueller and Hildabeast hold the encryption keys to the internet? Plus, the evidence of Mueller’s treason is shocking. Just open any of the headline links below and see some of the research we have already presented about his treason.

.

.

.

.

Congratulations, Rush and EIB listeners!

Did you hear that Rush Limbaugh’s Betsy Ross shirts are flying off the shelf? Go to the 5:32 mark to listen to him describe the off-the-charts sales.

We like Betsy Ross, too…version two even better.

.

.

. Key Questions to ask Robert Mueller about his conspiracies with the British Privy Council Who is Arvinder K. Sambei, who also uses the names Arvinda K. Sambir and Arvinder K. Sambi (we’ll use “Sambei” below)? Nine-year Sr. Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in London Chief, Commonwealth Secretariat Director, Amicus Legal Consultants Limited Director, London Centre of International Law Practice (LCILP) Consultant, Global Center on Cooperative Security (GCCS) Co-founder, Public International Law Advisory Group (PILAG) Expert Advisor, Council of Europe, EU, IMF, UNCAC, UNDP, UNODC, UN Anti-Piracy Program

Have you ever worked with her in any of your jobs with the DoJ and/or FBI? If so, when? Describe the work. (Name Variant#1: Arvinder Sambi, 1999 – Tanzania-Kenya Embassy Bombings) (Name Variant#2: Arvinda Sambir, 2001 – 9/11) (Name Variant#3: Arvinder Sambei, 2016 – Trump Russia Hoax)

Please explain the reason you used different names for your work with Sambei in the FBI in press releases.

On Jun. 05, 2016, Ms. Alison Saunders, the Chief Crown Prosecutor at CPS—a Sambei colleague—had a private dinner with Bruce & Nellie Ohr—just five days before the infamous Trump Tower meeting. What was the purpose of that meeting? Were notes kept? Who were all the attendees? Did those attendees include others from the DoJ or FBI in addition to the Ohrs? Press Release. (Mar. 07, 2019). Judicial Watch Uncovers DOJ Records Showing Numerous Bruce Ohr Communications with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. Judicial Watch.

Fully describe all relationships, over time, among Sambei, Saunders, CPS, and the DoJ and FBI.

George Papadopoulos says Sambei directed him to go to Rome to meet Joseph Mifsud. Since Sambei is an FBI asset, was that not under your instruction?

Your FBI-CPS collaboration with Sambei after 9/11 resulted in full exoneration of your falsely charged target Lofti Raissi with appeals judge stating: “[T]he CPS lawyer, Ms. Arvinda Sambir [aka Arvinder Sambei], went further outside court [in the press] and said that Raissi’s job was to ensure that the pilots were capable and trained. Again, she had no evidence to support this statement.”Have either you or Sambir been sanctioned in either the U.S. or Britain for this false prosecution and fabricated evidence? Have you apologized to Mr. Raissi for ruining his life with yours and Sambei’s false allegations? Why should we believe anything you say now? . JUDICIALLY-RECOGNIZABLE EVIDENCE: AFI. (May 16, 2019). British Sr. Crown Prosecutor Arvinder Sambei conspires with Mueller on Trump coup d’etat. Americans for Innovation. AFI. (Mar. 21, 2019). British-American espionage-treason on full display at “Dinner with the Ohrs.” Americans for Innovation. . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement. If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them. Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Betsy and Thomas audios are also arranged in this free ‘glass bead’ by an AIM reader- iTunes podcast link, Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment. Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol. Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.