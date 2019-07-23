Mueller’s Treason Needs a SWIFT Military Solution!

Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel, two trusted names in indie media, give you an overview of what to expect in Robert Mueller’s testimony in front of Congress on July 24, 2019.
Robert Mueller is a former military officer and needs to be arrested by the military for treason against the United States, starting with the crimes he committed in the 911 treason to the current attempt to overthrow Donald Trump.
WHERE IS THE U. S. MILITARY?
WHERE ARE PATRIOTS?
Mueller’s military tribunal needs to be swift. We need to send a message to the rest of Washington DC that Americans will not stand for this corruption and treason.. anymore.
After you hear this discussion between Michael and Douglas, get outraged with us and demand Mueller’s arrest by the United States military. He is a domestic enemy. Tell them to stop this DOJ lawfare bullsh*t and get the job done! Tell ’em BETSY ROSS sent you.
Contact your Congressional representative
Mueller’s Treasonous Testimony
.
Don’t believe Michael and Douglas when they tell you that Herr Mueller and Hildabeast hold the encryption keys to the internet? Plus, the evidence of Mueller’s treason is shocking. Just open any of the headline links below and see some of the research we have already presented about his treason.
Hillary Clinton Controls 50,000 FBI Encryption Keys – Proves Mueller’s Witch Hunt is Treasonous
.
Robert Mueller Muscling Hillary Clinton for Encryption Keys
.
Mueller as an ex-military officer can stand trial immediately for treason
.
Mueller Rigged Grand Juries for Decades
.
Congratulations, Rush and EIB listeners!
Did you hear that Rush Limbaugh’s Betsy Ross shirts are flying off the shelf? Go to the 5:32 mark to listen to him describe the off-the-charts sales.
We like Betsy Ross, too…version two even better.
.
James Comey Exposed: Chief Election Meddler and Instigator for the Overthrow of Trump
.
Treason: Who Terrorized Americans and the World on 9-11?
.
Key Questions to ask Robert Mueller about his conspiracies with the British Privy Council
- Who is Arvinder K. Sambei, who also uses the names Arvinda K. Sambir and Arvinder K. Sambi (we’ll use “Sambei” below)?
- Nine-year Sr. Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in London
- Chief, Commonwealth Secretariat
- Director, Amicus Legal Consultants Limited
- Director, London Centre of International Law Practice (LCILP)
- Consultant, Global Center on Cooperative Security (GCCS)
- Co-founder, Public International Law Advisory Group (PILAG)
- Expert Advisor, Council of Europe, EU, IMF, UNCAC, UNDP, UNODC, UN Anti-Piracy Program
- Have you ever worked with her in any of your jobs with the DoJ and/or FBI? If so, when? Describe the work.
- (Name Variant#1: Arvinder Sambi, 1999 – Tanzania-Kenya Embassy Bombings)
- (Name Variant#2: Arvinda Sambir, 2001 – 9/11)
- (Name Variant#3: Arvinder Sambei, 2016 – Trump Russia Hoax)
- Please explain the reason you used different names for your work with Sambei in the FBI in press releases.
- On Jun. 05, 2016, Ms. Alison Saunders, the Chief Crown Prosecutor at CPS—a Sambei colleague—had a private dinner with Bruce & Nellie Ohr—just five days before the infamous Trump Tower meeting. What was the purpose of that meeting? Were notes kept? Who were all the attendees? Did those attendees include others from the DoJ or FBI in addition to the Ohrs?
- Press Release. (Mar. 07, 2019). Judicial Watch Uncovers DOJ Records Showing Numerous Bruce Ohr Communications with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. Judicial Watch.
- Fully describe all relationships, over time, among Sambei, Saunders, CPS, and the DoJ and FBI.
- George Papadopoulos says Sambei directed him to go to Rome to meet Joseph Mifsud. Since Sambei is an FBI asset, was that not under your instruction?
- Your FBI-CPS collaboration with Sambei after 9/11 resulted in full exoneration of your falsely charged target Lofti Raissi with appeals judge stating: “[T]he CPS lawyer, Ms. Arvinda Sambir [aka Arvinder Sambei], went further outside court [in the press] and said that Raissi’s job was to ensure that the pilots were capable and trained. Again, she had no evidence to support this statement.”Have either you or Sambir been sanctioned in either the U.S. or Britain for this false prosecution and fabricated evidence? Have you apologized to Mr. Raissi for ruining his life with yours and Sambei’s false allegations? Why should we believe anything you say now?
.
JUDICIALLY-RECOGNIZABLE EVIDENCE:
AFI. (May 16, 2019). British Sr. Crown Prosecutor Arvinder Sambei conspires with Mueller on Trump coup d’etat. Americans for Innovation.
AFI. (Mar. 21, 2019). British-American espionage-treason on full display at “Dinner with the Ohrs.” Americans for Innovation.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.