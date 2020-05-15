.

Answer: Yes, Obama participated in the failed overthrow attempt of Donald Trump, but he is not the SOURCE of the coup and coronavirus. For that, we turn our attention to Queen Elizabeth and those nasty Rothschilds hiding up her skirts.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Can you make signs like this and post in public places? Notice that it has big bold lettering on a yellow background. It has also been laminated. This would be an inexpensive campaign for you and a few friends to undertake. If we did this worldwide in the next week, the globalists would be kind of freaked out that we were so unified in our messaging. You don’t have to word your message exactly like this, but stay on target about the false flag.

Make sure to ask your network contacts to do the same and pass the word around.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Did you report for duty today? Every day counts. Every meme launched, every video created, every up vote given gets us closer to planetary victory in destroying the EVIL EMPIRE. BTW, if you are new to our site, did you know that Douglas had something to do with the creation of Star Wars? This is why we feel so comfortable using the Star Wars tropes like Rebel Alliance, Evil Empire, Sith Lords, the Force….Basically, these images all came from the imagination of Douglas Gabriel a long time ago….

.

.

.

Have your governors, mayors, sheriffs violated your constitutional rights? Learn more in this video. Under House Arrest as a Result of a Crime Committed by the CDC

.

.

.

.

Trump tweet: The @nytimes and @washingtonpost are a disgrace to journalism. They are all Fake News, and they know it better than anyone else. History is unfolding, and it is not a pretty picture for “journalism”.

That’s correct Mr. President.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

They are known as covidiots .

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

