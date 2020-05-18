.

The Queen’s shills

We are no fan of SGT Report where Sean (Shaun) promotes his listeners to follow the psyop known as ‘Q’ or informs his listeners that Jerome Corsi is ‘good work’. However, we enjoy listening to Lynette Zang so we post one of SGT Report’s video below for her presentation. In the meantime, we avoid SGT, X22, John Solomon, Sara Carter, along with 95% of fake Fox News when we want to go “all the way” with full disclosure. We call these channels – spin zones, like Bill O’Reilly was back in the day – you go ’round and ’round on a carousal of current information that never takes you to solutions or to the real criminals, which in the case of the coup and coronavirus goes straight to the Queen. Enjoy listening to any of these infotainers. For us, they are time-wasters when it comes to full truth disclosure.

HeavyHebrew has some remarks to make about this Karen meme and anyone like her showing up at his front door:

My favorite is saying “Show me the law.”

“b-b-b-but Muh Executive order!”

An executive order by a governor that contravenes the Constitution is invalid. So when the Badge with a Gun shows up and acts like a certain fired Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy do not be intimidated.

And someone from HHS/DSHS? Treat them with open contempt. Not only mocking their attempts at authority but their life choices.

“Tell me, how did you end up in such a chickensh*t outfit like HHS? I want to know so I can advise my kids on what not to do so they don’t end up being a piece of shit like you. Here you are, some jumped up tinpot wannabe dictator, so full of shit with your bogus c^ckdown and fearmongering. Hey kids, come here, I want you to see a real-life bureaucrat. This is what happens when you get a sh*tty degree at college, but your ego is just too much for you to take a real job in the real world so you suck on the taxpayer tit like a tick on a dog. Don’t be like this person. I have few rules: don’t smoke, don’t get into drugs, don’t get pregnant. And don’t be a scumf^ck bureaucrat.”

This video was posted on March 13, 2020, about the time most of us started our in-house arrest by the coronavirus Nazis. We put this in our “watch” file on March 15 when it only had a few thousand hits. When we came back to see how it was doing today, we were blown away to see that as of today it had over 17 MILLION hits.

Who’s thinking about cats and how glorious it will be when the dominoes start to fall?

AIM Patriot Vincent writes us:

I am having trouble with my faith… I was an atheist until recently, then I turned Christian about a year ago. You guys both are sooooo knowledgeable on everything including faith…. my question would be, is there an after life.? And will I be able to be with my family in the after life.? I heard many spiritual videos you posted but I always have questions. I honestly feel very lost on what to believe. I have 3 kids and a fairytale marriage… my biggest fear is dying and never seeing them ever again s please please help. Thank you so much for everything you guys do!

Our reply:

We gave Vincent an audio reply inside this link.

Leaving these articles below from a site that is new to us. Asking the Conclave to vet these articles and the site. You are welcomed to do the same. Please leave your comments below or send them to our ‘Contact Us’ page.

.