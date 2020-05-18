.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Glorious-Sound-of-Swamp-Draining.mp3
Donald Rumsfeld’s profiteering with Gilead extends into the area of warfare as well. In 1997, he initiated research on bioterrorism with work on a molecule called Cidofovir, which was traditionally used in the treatment of smallpox. In 1998, Donald Rumsfeld convinced Bill Clinton to bomb a factory of Al-Shifa, a rival and competitor of Gilead in Sudan, under the pretext that the Company was manufacturing chemical weapons for Al-Qaeda.
Gilead Sciences – The Coronavirus Vaccine Manufacturer Accused Of Bioterrorism
Coronavirus & The Deep State – UNITAID, Gilead Sciences & WuXi AppTech
No science at all supports social distancing; six-feet is an arbitrary construct (i.e., whim) of some medical would-be dictator. Masks force the rebreathing of your own respiratory waste, weakening your immune system for the dubious benefit of that all-powerful totem: public health. The health you’re supposedly protecting is certainly not your own. It’s like eating your own feces or drinking your own urine for a purported public benefit. Source
“When Stephanopoulos tries to use the Rick Bright whistle-blower narrative; Navarro squished Stephanopoulos into a puddle of political mush…” WATCH HERE
The movement behind the rose emoji that you probably don’t know about
Did you retweet this in support of Democratic Socialists of America? That’s the redpill Musk is delivering.
Creepy Caller
Listen to this hilarious tweet video and share in your network.
Is pedo Jake getting nervous? And look who retweeted this – a Rothschild. Yeah, we know about those Rothschilds hiding up in the Queen’s skirts for centuries. Most recently we see them hard at work with coups and crownviruses.
Speaking of the Crown and viruses, DISL Automatic has a new version:
“CROWN VIRUS REMIX” by DISL Automatic (prod. by Lo-Rider)
Citizen reports were out earlier that Cloudflare had delisted http://www.davidicke.com. We checked and the site was not available; however, it has now re-appeared. A segue to remind our community about Joe Sullivan and Cloudflare. Read all about it here.
AIM Patriot Dennis writes:
In the last week I’ve listened to pretty well all of your interviews with Douglas Gabriel and digested much of what is on the Americans For Innovation and American Intelligence Media sites (a lot to digest and a lot of knowledge gaps that were filled in, to be sure).
I’m therefore attaching a chapter entitled “Midnight at the Oasis” from a book I wrote four years ago (wrongly predicting that HRC would be elected president) that you may be interested in reading. I believe that what I share about their raping and pillaging of Haiti on the heels of the 2010 earthquake will be a further example of just how evil the Clintons are.
Hillary Rising – Chapter 6
“For Lease”: The Commercial Real Estate Apocalypse In Photos
An AIM Patriot in NYC took this picture a day or so ago.
Pharmacy Board Loosens Restrictions on Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions, Reversing Course
After seeing our COVID-19 poster from yesterday’s Cat Report, AIM Patriot Jez writes: “Another idea is to encourage readers to get a label printer. These are cheap ($60USD) and the labels are *very* cheap. Make redpill labels! It’s like shitposting but in real life. Lots of fun.
Sometimes old fashioned ways are best.
Bill Gates, knighted by the Queen.
Truth Over Facts
Barack tries to escape from ObamaGate
Cass Sunstein’s “wife” Samantha Powers is just about the ugliest woman we have seen in the Obama White House. Inquiring minds want to know why Obama’s women are so ugly. Are they biological women?
An AIM Patriot sends this sign in to show that ground troop activities have been spotted in his neck of the woods.
The unmasking of Joe Biden
The Queen’s shills
We are no fan of SGT Report where Sean (Shaun) promotes his listeners to follow the psyop known as ‘Q’ or informs his listeners that Jerome Corsi is ‘good work’. However, we enjoy listening to Lynette Zang so we post one of SGT Report’s video below for her presentation. In the meantime, we avoid SGT, X22, John Solomon, Sara Carter, along with 95% of fake Fox News when we want to go “all the way” with full disclosure. We call these channels – spin zones, like Bill O’Reilly was back in the day – you go ’round and ’round on a carousal of current information that never takes you to solutions or to the real criminals, which in the case of the coup and coronavirus goes straight to the Queen. Enjoy listening to any of these infotainers. For us, they are time-wasters when it comes to full truth disclosure.
WE JUST ENTERED A BLACK HOLE — Lynnette Zang
HeavyHebrew has some remarks to make about this Karen meme and anyone like her showing up at his front door:
My favorite is saying “Show me the law.”
“b-b-b-but Muh Executive order!”
An executive order by a governor that contravenes the Constitution is invalid. So when the Badge with a Gun shows up and acts like a certain fired Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy do not be intimidated.
And someone from HHS/DSHS? Treat them with open contempt. Not only mocking their attempts at authority but their life choices.
“Tell me, how did you end up in such a chickensh*t outfit like HHS? I want to know so I can advise my kids on what not to do so they don’t end up being a piece of shit like you. Here you are, some jumped up tinpot wannabe dictator, so full of shit with your bogus c^ckdown and fearmongering. Hey kids, come here, I want you to see a real-life bureaucrat. This is what happens when you get a sh*tty degree at college, but your ego is just too much for you to take a real job in the real world so you suck on the taxpayer tit like a tick on a dog. Don’t be like this person. I have few rules: don’t smoke, don’t get into drugs, don’t get pregnant. And don’t be a scumf^ck bureaucrat.”
This video was posted on March 13, 2020, about the time most of us started our in-house arrest by the coronavirus Nazis. We put this in our “watch” file on March 15 when it only had a few thousand hits. When we came back to see how it was doing today, we were blown away to see that as of today it had over 17 MILLION hits.
Who’s thinking about cats and how glorious it will be when the dominoes start to fall?
Cats and Domino
The Great Awakening: Why the Truth is Learned and not Taught
AIM Patriot Vincent writes us:
I am having trouble with my faith… I was an atheist until recently, then I turned Christian about a year ago. You guys both are sooooo knowledgeable on everything including faith…. my question would be, is there an after life.? And will I be able to be with my family in the after life.? I heard many spiritual videos you posted but I always have questions. I honestly feel very lost on what to believe. I have 3 kids and a fairytale marriage… my biggest fear is dying and never seeing them ever again s please please help. Thank you so much for everything you guys do!
Our reply:
We gave Vincent an audio reply inside this link.
Leaving these articles below from a site that is new to us. Asking the Conclave to vet these articles and the site. You are welcomed to do the same. Please leave your comments below or send them to our ‘Contact Us’ page.
The Flynn Case: Unmasking, Pen Registers, Tech Cuts
Minimization, Tech Cuts, Unmasking–A Guide
Follow-Up Re Minimization–And The Flynn Case
Presidential Tweets Today
