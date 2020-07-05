AIM Videos -Audios June 2020

June 26, 2020

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/JP-Morgan-Chase-Complicit-in-Treachery.mp3

June 25, 2020

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/House-of-Cards-Collapsed.mp3

June 22, 2020

June 19, 2020

June 18, 2020

Michael and Douglas come up from the mines and join Tyla for a report on:

AstraZeneca and global vaccination extermination. Rothschilds Are Bill and Melinda dead? Google anti-trust-DOJ-Miller Act

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Privy-Council-Exterminates-Humanity.mp3

June 11, 2020

Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel give an audio report on the latest findings from the amazing AFI miners: How the Rothschilds Use Mass Surveillance and Nanotech Bioweapons to Sustain the Imperial British World Order

Please feel free to mirror this audio on your platform. We need all nations to know who our enemy is. Together we can topple the Rothschild control over the citizens of the planet. But first, you need to know history… real history…truth history.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/British-World-Order-Controls-America.mp3

Please note: In the podcast regarding Lord Rosebery, Michael McKibben mistakenly said: [Lord Rosebery inherited] “over a half-a-Million dollars in today’s money.” He meant to say: [Lord Rosebery inherited] “over a half-a-Billion dollars in today’s money.”

June 6, 2020

Betsy and Thomas discuss a wide range of topics from Lisa Page’s new job to Trump as the Highlander. All along the way, they show you how the British are still at war against freedom for the people.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/all-the-queens-men.mp3

June 3, 2020

Raw video file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/the-angels-are-with-us.mp3

June 1, 2020

Raw Video file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/The-fog-of-war-has-lifted.mp3

