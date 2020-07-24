.

AIM Patriot Gisele asks:

Greetings. I was wondering if you had seen this YT Video Was ‘Russia Collusion’ a Diversion From the Real Scandal?—John Solomon & Seamus Bruner Talk Spygate

Our reply: You mean this John Solomon, shill for the Privy Council?

Is Solomon diverting attention from the Crown in its overthrow attempt of Donald Trump, run by Dearlove, Pattie, Malloch-Brown and company?

Or that coronavirus came from the Queen’s company Pirbright, rolled out with the help of Elizabeth Manningham-Buller in order for the Rothschild’s take over the world?

No, we wouldn’t trust anything that came out of his propaganda mouth and are totally not interested in listening to him blather lies and distractions. Our opinion, of course.

.

For our fellow Michigan warriors:

We will be posting Michigan headlines over at http://www.patriots4truth.org. If you are one of AIM’s Michigan information warriors, please send us content for posting. Let your network know that we will be coordinating our Michigan efforts at Patriots4Truth and all are welcome to add material to the comment area or send Betsy material directly.

If you have enjoyed reading the American Intelligence Media over the years and want to give it a try yourself, please consider creating a headlines page for your state. You don’t have to post every day…just bundle up enough relevant info to push out. I don’t have time to do this for all 50 states, but am offering our AIM platform for you to get eyeballs on your state’s top material.

Once you create your headline URL, go directly to the comments box and post. Summarize your content so that folks are interested in finding out what is under your url link. Post regularly so that readers get to know you. Then at your end make sure you have a subscribe link so that you can grow your audience.

For example, we like reading regular posts from Christopher Strunk and John Barnwell who regularly post on the comment boards. They do not need to wait for Betsy to curate their material…they just post and share directly and immediately with you.

This is how we expand the Cat Report content with citizen contributors like you.

“In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defend, dismantle and dissolve our police department,” Trump said at a Wednesday White House event, blaming the movement for “a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence.”

Parents, if you do not take control of your children’s education, their 2020-21 school year is going to look like a Marxist boot camp with testing, vacinations, and indoctrination. Just look what Detroit Public school students are having to go through:

“Detroit Public School officials have five days, starting Wednesday, to test more than 630 summer school students for COVID-19 as a condition of keeping the program operating, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Detroit Public Schools Community District attempted to fight the testing requirement, put in place by a Detroit U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow, but were able to expand the testing window from two to five days.

Tarnow held a Zoom hearing with attorneys and members of the media over a lawsuit seeking to shut down in-person summer school inside 23 Detroit Public School Community District buildings.” Source

With employment rates lower now as we transition through to our new American economy, parents have an opportunity to stay at home and educate their children and heal the family unit. Home education is great for parents, too, as they can learn things that they missed when they received their own public school indoctrination.

Secretary of U. S. Indoctrination, Betsy DeVos, a Michigander herself, has an online solution for Ann Arbor students…all packaged and ready to go. State indoctrination in the privacy of your own home! Her Pilgrims Society pals are salivating at the opportunity to sell school systems across America their pricey online curriculum to fill your children’s minds with their anti-American ideologies:

.

“Cuts of $256 million to K-12 schools, $200 million to colleges and universities, and $97 million in revenue sharing to local governments will all be offset by federal coronavirus funding, under the plan. Also, schools will receive an extra $53 million in hazard pay for teachers and local governments will receive a $53 million boost to cover unexpected costs related to the pandemic.”

.

Here’s the latest Michigan material, bundled up in this link so that you can share with other Michigan patriots:

.

.

.

Thank you, AIM Patriot Mark, for this excellent recommendation. A+:

.

.

.

Perception. Think about it. Do you see the world as others do?

.

AIM Patriot Bill asks:

Hi Betsy, Locally here they are transmitting 5G, my wife is yawning all the time and asks me why. I’ve been getting headaches sometimes which is unusual for me. Do you have any new info on the effects of 5G raining down on us? Does it effect plant life also? You guys are GREAT !!!!!! BILL

Our reply: 5G is not safe as far as we are concerned. No long term human studies have been conducted and the short term studies we have seen show that it 5G is detrimental to all LIFE. 5g is detrimental to any organism has an etheric body (plants, animals, or humans), the damage being related to the amount and strength of exposure.

We have posted several articles on how to mitigate 5G at a personal level, but it has now come to a point where the only way we are going to get rid of this evil weapon upon humanity is for individuals like you, Bill, to get up and attend your local city council meetings, protest and demand that the towers are deactivated.

Beware, parents, that during the coronavirus lock downs, your school may have been outfitted with 5G towers. Just another reason to get your babies out of these globalist indoctrination centers.

5G Extermination Looks Like Coronavirus

Internet of Things + 5G = Extinction Level Event for Humanity

5G is Genocide

5G Can End Humanity as We Know it

5G alters the DNA future of all living species

How 5G Will Kill the Birds, Bees, and Your Loved Ones

5G APOCALYPSE – THE EXTINCTION EVENT

How to Antidote EMFs and 5G

.

Feb 21, 2019 08:55:02 AM – I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on………

Feb 21, 2019 08:59:39 AM – ….something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!

.

Protect your family from 5G wireless

.

.

.

.

Redskins will now be known as the Washington Football Team.

.

.

.

I made a robot to cut my hair with scissors. FF to see the live-action.

.

It was never the government or media’s job to inform us what is happening to our country. This was a job of the citizenry. Granted, we were tricked by those who pretended to have our best interests at heart that we were being told the truth, but it turns out they were enemies operating under the instructions of the Pilgrims Society to destroy America.

If the NPCs around us haven’t been paying attention, especially the older ones who watched September 11, 2001, then what comes to them post coronavirus global economic meltdown is of their own making.

Patriots have been striving all these years to prepare for this transition – from stacking silver to discovering real truth. Now we prepare to bring our children’s education back into the home where we can heal them as well as ourselves from the propaganda and indoctrination that has been public education for our entire lives.

Patriots long ago turned off fake news – especially Fox News who lied and told us they were fair and balanced when they were anything but….. Patriots paid down their debt and lived within their means, preparing for the great reset. They stocked their pantries and paid attention to their local elections. Patriots never stopped preparing for the day that is now upon us. Don’t feel sorry for the NPCs left behind on the greatest ride of the century.