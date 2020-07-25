.

Let us pray for President Trump. His success in defeating the Evil Empire is important to every human being on the planet. The Rothschild-British Imperial Empire must be destroyed if humanity is to ever live in peace and prosperity.

The world is counting on us, Patriots. Step up and do your part to resist the petty tyrants in your community and state.

We are winning! Corporations are standing down as patriots around the country stand for freedom, liberty, and the American way of life which does not include wearing a muzzle on their beautiful human faces.

Join Peggy’s movement for mask free shopping!She teaches you lots of practical, legal methods to overcome mask tyranny. Make sure to drop into her channel.

Gold hits highs!

Silver had its best week in 40 years (since The Hunt Brothers tried to corner the silver market)…

Silver went to $50 last time gold hit $1900.

This video was not recommended for Bix’s promotional material, but for all the updates on pms!

And don’t forget that on top of this, if you are Senior Executive Services (the enemy crown agents who have infiltrated our government), crown agent and SES chief Bruce Ohr will hand out special awards with big cash bonuses to SES soldiers on top of all these non-work days.

“School districts and counties across the US, including counties in COVID-resurgent Texas this week, have mandated that all public and private schools not start their school year until after Labor Day (Sept. 7). Even after that Fall start date, some areas witnessing the current resurgence of cases, such as in California, may not return in person at all or at least go to a half-capacity scenario while offering online options for those families in a position to allow their children to stay home. But concerning online contingency plans, the trend appears to be: Remote learning? No thanks.

Bottom line is that school-wise it’s a time of extreme uncertainty and anxiety for families across the US. And then there are the difficult questions of assuming the moment a ‘normal’ school year actually kicks off – will masks be required through the day? will younger students really be able to practice social distancing? will a school shut down completely again the moment a student or staff member gets coronavirus? will on-campus schooling be safe?

Due to these and other lingering questions, homeschooling is set to explode across the US, despite elites at places like Harvard doing their best to push stereotypes of “insular conservative homeschoolers” and the supposed “dark side” of homeschooling as somehow “detrimental” to societal progress. Regardless, all kinds of ‘alternative’ and hybrid stay at home schooling programs are now popping up organically amid continued pandemic and ‘shutdown’ fears. The Wall Street Journal presents hard numbers illustrating the trend in a lengthy report aptly titled: Amid Coronavirus, Parents ‘Pod Up’ to Form At-Home Schools.”

Looking for “shovel ready” jobs, President Trump, to stimulate the economy? How about stipends for parents who homeschool this year? Of course, we need some basic requirements to insure the integrity of the program, but what a win-win way to educate our children and create jobs at the same time.

Stipends could support a parent who is homeschooling a legal dependent in a variety of ways from purchases of curriculum and teaching supplies, paying for the WiFi bill, hiring a tutor, or collaborating with others in co-ops and microschooling.

Since we are moving the office into our homes and some people are even getting tax deductions for their home work space, why not offer the same for in home schooling? How about giving parents a tax deduction on space of a designated learning space inside their residence?

Education stipends are different from education vouchers. Vouchers are used to pay a school or institution for educational services. Stipends are for homeschooling families and help defray the expenses of educating in a home setting. Stipends could be paid out monthly or quarterly, or as tax credits. Lots of details to iron out ….. just saying that Big Teachers Union – Big Education only serve our tyrannical government and the Rothschild Pilgrims Society puppets at the education $$$ gravy train.

Despite telecom industry pushback, including a formal submission by the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), the Hawaii County Council, which represents the entire Big Island of Hawaii and over 200,000 residents, overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for wireless companies to halt 5G deployments due to health and environmental risks.

The resolution that was passed is based on this sample 5G resolution which you can access via the 5G Action Toolkit here.

Wonder if the residents know this was happening, too:

“The HAWK30 is a solar-powered 5G drone also known as a high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS) that can fly non-stop for six months at a time while sending 5G back down to the ground.

The project is currently being developed by the University of Hawai’i (UH), in partnership with SoftBank, AeroVironment, and Google’s parent company Alphabet. If approved though, the HAWK30 will eventually move from California to Hawaii’s Lanai Island for its final tests and Oracle’s founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, currently owns 97 percent of the island.” Source

Notice that Larry Ellison’s name comes up again. We last exposed his public school indoctrination agenda in the article:

AIM Patriot John points out:

Who is Bill Barr again?

The first paragraph of his official Justice Department resume says it all:

CIA. (Government and Chinese studies)

The World Economic Forum has a lot invested in the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus and the Rothschild take-over of the world. Check out this website to see how invested they are in running this global so-called ‘pandemic’.

https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications

The Importance of Education for the Human Being

When you consider the whole human lifespan, not only what is comfortable, not just childhood, to obtain basic pedagogical rules, pedagogical impulses, it becomes clear for the first time what a vitally important role education and upbringing have in the life of a human being. One realises, how often happiness or misfortune in terms of mental, psychological and physical wellbeing are related to education and upbringing.

When you see how the doctor, when treating people in old age, without knowing, needs to correct upbringing mistakes and that he often fails to address the problems he encounters, because they are too firmly anchored in the human being. When you see how a child lives with its feelings into what it experiences and how this has physical consequences, when you realise how the interchanging between the physical and the psychical occurs, you come to deeply respect, to evaluate in the right way the importance of the methodology of learning. You begin to understand what the existential conditions for educating should be, merely according to the nature of the human being himself.

Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 308 – Die Methodik des Lehrens und die Lebensbedingungen des Erziehens – Stuttgart, April 8, 1924 (page 16)

This was posted on March 14, 2019. Christopher Strunk, if you happen to see this, could you give us an update on what has been going on? We will watch for your comment below, then move it here for reference. Thanks.

womp__womp remarks:

I work for a cyber charter and we had an emergency board meeting to deal with a major problem…. we are at max enrollment and have a mile long waiting list for students to get in. We are hiring more teachers so we can increase our enrollment numbers. Keep bitching public teachers because you are just shooting yourself in the foot and increasing my bonus check this year.

CoronaRick posted this:

www.k12.com

Check it out for all those who’s schools are online only for the fall. Has public options in a lot of States.

We replied to CoronaRick and told him that K12, Inc. curriculum has many problems and would be best to avoid this globalshit indoctrination curriculum. Read about K12 problems here.

. . hocuspocus13 remarks: Now… if I understood this correctly from yesterday’s 5pm President Trump’s press briefing on kids going back to school The Federal school funding will follow the child in where they choose to go to school in the fall Private Charter Christian Home School etc So if your public school decides not to open this fall you can send your kids to another school and get the funding to accomplish that And parents can get back to work . Microschooling In microschooling or cooperative homeschooling, parents hire a teacher(s) to educate a small group of children in home. Independent teachers find that they get to do what they love – TEACH – without all the bureaucracy, rules & regulations, indoctrination, and teachers’ union. Think out of the box! As public schools begin to shutter this fall because they didn’t think this problem out and are headed into a massive PERFECT STORM, there will be teachers and other talented individuals without jobs who would love to microschool a small group of children, be a parent-homeschool helper, or help you with childcare while you are at work. If you have a special talent, like art, music, math, science, CIVICS, home economics, sewing, engine repair, gardening, bundle it up and offer as lessons for microschool or homeschool groups. Note to Brad Parscale and other MAGA techies: We need an app to connect available teachers to homeschool parents! A recent poll of over twenty one hundred voters is showing that the future of public schools could be in great jeopardy when communities and states come out of lockdowns across the nation. A survey of 2,122 registered voters by RealClear Opinion Research shows that support for educational choice is very strong, and that a plurality of parents are more likely to pursue homeschooling opportunities after COVID-19 lockdowns end. The polling results show that 40% of families are more likely to homeschool or virtual school after lockdowns, and that 64% support school choice. John Schilling who serves as the president of the American Federation for Children had this to say about the stunning results of the survey: “Every single family with kids in school has been incredibly disrupted by the lockdowns. With fifty five million students no longer in their normal educational setting, families are clearly considering new options and many are seeing the benefits of homeschooling and virtual schooling. This is the time for leadership and for desperately needed bold reforms to be implemented across our K-12 education system.” “Millions of families are seeing the inadequacies of school districts that are too inflexible. We owe it to our nation’s families and students to give them more flexibility and additional educational options. Moreover, policymakers owe it to the taxpayers who are footing the $800 billion K-12 education bill to maximize their investment by ensuring every child has access to a quality education and outcomes are improved across the board.” Source https://bigleaguepolitics.com/death-of-public-schools-40-of-parents-looking-at-homeschooling-after-lockdown-ends/ . All of this begs the question: given that even before the rise of the pandemic, public school districts in many cities were already in a state of crisis – academically, financially, culturally, and otherwise… Could the 2020-2021 school year (or lack thereof) be the death knell for mass public education? . . . . . . . . The Marxist-communist-George Soros enemies in our country are fellow citizens who want to drive God out of our country and families into their ready-to-go FEMA camps for extermination of the undesirables. More than ever, we must UNITE with God, faith, family, community, and law and order. We have shown you in previous Cat Reports how powerful gospel music is in busting up the evil that would destroy humanity. Today, let us all pray for our fellow citizens in NYC that they have the courage to rise up and take their music to the streets. THE NEW YORK BLESSING : 100 CHURCHES SINGING A BLESSING OVER NEW YORK CITY . . AIM Patriot Rick R. sends us this event notice: Astrology of Plagues: Pandemics in the Light of Star Wisdom (series of three evenings) . . MINER NOTES: This is pretty accurate research. Presentation is obviously rough, but he was doing his best… and obviously frustrated. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2014-05-01-Pilgrims-Society-Warmongers-and-Metals-Manipulators-by-Charles-Savoie-Silver-Market-News-Online-May-01-2014.pdf Also very good research. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1984-The-CIA-Wild-Bill-Donovan-the-OSS-and-the-CIA-Chapter-5-The-New-World-Order-by-Eustace-Mullins-Whale-to-1984.pdf Menzies led the British Five Eyes negotiations in 1946, ordered by Gen. Marshall – A Pilgrim. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. 