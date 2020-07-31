.

.

.

.

Join Free Breathers Anonymous!! We deserve to breathe free!! Join the conversation inside the link.

.

AIM Patriot Ron pointed out in a comment yesterday:

If anyone still wonders why President Trump can’t seem to get anything done. Follow the progression of his May 28 2020 Executive order on social media to date then read the letter by the Chamber of Commerce to the FCC. I’ll even post it for you. “Monday, the Department of Commerce, as directed by President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship, filed a petition to clarify the scope of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

The petition requests that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) clarify that Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability. The petition also requests that the FCC clarify when an online platform curates content in “good faith,” and requests transparency requirements on their moderation practices, similar to requirements imposed on broadband service providers under Title I of the Communications Act.

President Trump will continue to fight back against unfair, un-American, and politically biased censorship of Americans online.” This is the way these SES members stall and delay every move he makes. By the time they “clarify”, we’ll be long gone from the censorship now taking place.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Bonnie writes:

I just discovered something Scary I havent heard you mention. The laser thermometers use Electromagnetic radiation lasers pointed at our pre-frontal cortex. It’s amazingly dangerous for infants. God help us all

.

We have posted this video below before, but want to present it again for new subscribers who may have missed our vast reporting on the scam called nuclear energy. Below the video are a few of our energy articles that you may have missed if you are new.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Michael U. writes:

I sent a email to FCC Commissioner Stark who dissed Trump in his response to Section 230 Petition to let him know I was not amused by his back partisanship.

Mr. Starks,

According to FCC’s Mission Statement the FCC is an independent U.S. government agency, who regulates interstate and international communication by implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations. Your accusation of political bias in your response statement to NTIA’S SECTION 230 petition is not indicative of a US official who is independently mannered but exhibits a complete malicious unsophisticated ineptitude as a Commissioner. Please abandon your political irreverently for the media to champion.

You also state you believe communications technology has the potential to be one of the most powerful forces on Earth for promoting equality and opportunity. To unlock that potential, however, all Americans must have access yet you fail to grasp the magnitude of social media’s power to devastate competition and diversity by de-platforming, censorship, removing content, shadow banning and outright banning. This is not the act of a platform but of a publisher and must be addressed directly.

Mr. Starks, you state you are an advocate for consumer protection and accountability. I hope you unplug your myopic sight and keep politics from your decision making and become accountable to the American public, not just your segmented fairytale beliefs.

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-365762A1.pdf

.

.

.

.

Anita writes us: NEW KING OF ENGLAND SEE minute 15:00 documents served on the Queen and POTUS, POTUS calls queen and she does not deny anything in documents of succession. Interesting.

Our response: Propaganda rubbish. Why are you wasting your time on this irrelevant narrative, Anita and others who send us this link thinking it is relevant in taking down the British Imperial Empire and Pilgrims Society?

.

.

Now a reported 3,500 classrooms across fifty states have adopted the New York Times’ own evidence-free 1619 Project, so kids can learn that every accomplishment in America’s history came out of slavery. This will further ensure that kids “unable to discern fact from fiction, will be subjected to a politicized, false history of their country.”

Source

.

.

.

.

Captain_Triips posts:

Teachers unions may prove ‘nonessential’ to parents. “By refusing to teach, by politicizing curricula, by jeopardizing our children’s mental and physical well-being, they are showing us how nonessential they are becoming”. Where are the vouchers Betsy DeVos promised us three years ago?

.

We have received several emails from folks who feel daunted with teaching math and science in their homeschools. There are many ways to teach subjects like this. Please don’t think that school has to be as torturous as you experienced as a child. Here are two different ways to teach math. One is the hands-on, artistic Waldorf approach to teaching.

The other is the Saxon method, which we have not personally researched, but offer it below to demonstrate what an online math curriculum might look like in your homeschool.

.

.

Worried about the invisible enemy and whether you will be able to score hydroxychloroqine when you need it? We don’t worry about any of that in the Gabriel household because we take a swig of colloidal silver water each day.

Years ago, Tyla discovered the incredible benefits of colloidal silver when working in the school business. I noticed that year after year, moving closely with children of all ages and surrounded by teachers who were often sick, I never got sick. I thought I had some superhuman white blood cells, but upon self-reflection and research I found the answer in a secret health tip my grandmother passed down to me.

She said to eat from real silverware and drink from a glass lined with silver around the edge or from a silver mug. There’s a reason why a popular christening gift for babies is a silver mug or spoon.

I had followed her advice and was never sick. It was no surprise to find out that silver has been used throughout history for this very purpose. This is why people tossed silver coins in the well water or dropped a silver coin in the milk jug.

They sell colloidal silver water at health food stores, but is pricey. I was already thinking of hundreds of ways to use it if I could find an affordable way to make it.

As a part of completing my naturopathic doctor course, I took an herbalism course with Dr. Philip Fritchey, now deceased, author of Practical Herbalism. If you love to craft your own herb tinctures, I highly recommend Philip’s highly organized, well-pictured book.

[Sidebar: His wife Emily makes my favorite all-natural, herb-based skin care products at Sunshine Botanicals. She might have copies of the books to sell at a reasonable price. Pictured to the right is an example of the remedy charts; this one for Horsetail.]

Along the way, Dr. Fritchey mentioned that he knew how to make silver water. No surprise that your girl ‘Betsy” was on him like a fly on the rim of a sweet tea on a hot day in Tallahassee to get him to teach a course on how to make it.

It was beyond the scope of a pure naturopathy program, he said, so he wouldn’t be able to teach on campus. He would have to set up a special session in a hotel conference space and those of us interested could attend.

We learned two methods — small batch and large batch. I use them both and thought everyone should have the recipe and be able to make as much as they like. With silver prices going up, you may want to pick up a few sets of silver rods. There is a link inside the recipe of where to order.

Then go to Steve Barwick’s site and learn the hundreds of uses silver water. Read what he says about viruses and bacteria.

A few months ago Michael called about a friend of his who was having a terrible time and couldn’t seem to figure out what was going on and the prescribed medications were unable to treat all of her infections. After talking with her, it was clear that her body was overloaded on who-knows-what so I indicated that she would need to get lots of silver water in her – ASAP.

I mailed her a kit that I always keep on hand – a copy of the recipe, electrical wires with alligator clips attached, and 2 silver sticks. If you are giving the kit as a gift, then jazz it up in a basket and add the brewing jar, the filter, batteries, and a pretty bow. Make sure to put a copy of the recipe and Steve’s web site address in a pretty envelope.

Back to Michael’s friend…. She made silver water as instructed, took the amount that I recommended…and within a week, she said all of the infections were gone. The doctors had no explanation.

Which reminds me of another story of a reader who wrote me that his son was in the hospital with a terrible infection. The doctors told him that there wasn’t much they could do for him anymore and were going to send him home to basically – die. Dad was very upset….but remembered all the times he had received emails from me about colloidal silver water. So he went to a local health food store and bought a few bottles.

He remembered me saying that if it is a critical situation, you can’t take too much. Start out with a 1/4 cup and drink within 10 minutes. It doesn’t have a taste, but I like putting mine in grape juice so it tastes special. I don’t recall how often he gave his son this dose, but if it were my son, in such critical condition, I would have been dosing that amount for a few rounds on the half-hour, then dropping down to a few tablespoons every few hours.

Dad reported that by the morning his son was feeling great, the infection was diminished or gone, and the doctors had no explanation… because, of course, dad and son were wise enough to keep their secret remedy from the medical authorities.