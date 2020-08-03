.

AIM Patriot Christopher Strunk cc’d us on an email where he is assisting some folks in better understanding what is happening. Chris wrote:

“Thank you both for your effort. Unfortunately the genocidal scheme is far broader ranging than shown in the complaint filed 6/2/2020

This may help:

https://aim4truth.org/2020/02/28/coronavirus-qinetiq-and-the-rothschild-bombshell/

https://aim4truth.org/2020/07/31/cat-report-489/

This is the person who declared the “Plandemic” and still controls it. President Trump must, by law, obey what this person says to do. Natalie is “IN CHARGE”, and takes her orders from the NIH, CDC, and WHO. The “Pandemic Laws” must be rescinded immediately!

Office of Human Services Emergency Preparedness and Response

NATALIE GRANT, DIRECTOR

The JESUIT anthony fauci SES member is the ENEMY OF THE USA working for the PRC / CCP and SERCO Inc. etal to collapse the USA!!!! He worked with poseur Obama illegally to finance Gain-of-Function Research in WUHAN CHINA IN 2014 TO CREATE THE DISEASE THAT IS CURED BY HCQ WITH ZINC.

THE GAVI VACCINE ALLIANCE WAS CREATED BY THE JESUIT WILLIAM GATES IN 1999 WHO ARE REAL NAZI EUGENICISTS. ARE YOU A EUGENICIST donald john trump?

This is about global satellite and ground based EZ PASS type nano tech system surveillance and culling the herd. If WE can be of assistance let me know otherwise WE are going after the instigators see NOTICE in part attached.

Sincerely

Christopher Earl Strunk

Attn: AIM Australian Patriots

It appears to be a controlled demolition with a nefarious purpose, which won’t be revealed until it is too late. And the majority, just trying to make a living, raise a family, live according to a social contract that worked for centuries, and find some enjoyment during their short time on this earth, are allowing themselves to be led to slaughter by incomprehensibly evil men seeking unlimited wealth, power and control over everyone on the planet.

A current insider mailing list for Market Watch financial media was just released by whistleblower who said the company inadvertently released it from their broadcast emailing mailing system.

These supposed financial experts, and their colleagues, all failed to warn the American public about the Pilgrims Society financial treachery being unleashed by Paul Volcker, Larry Summers, Joe Biden and Barack Obama in the so-called 2008 Bank “Bailout”

See Barack Obama in 2010 dutifully repeating the talking points given him by Volcker and Summers:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/07/the-anglo-american-british-pilgrims_30.html#pilgrim-paul-volcker-directed-2008-bank-fake-crisis | https://tinyurl.com/y4av7mhl

Market Watch is currently owned by News Corp (Rupert Murdoch) under his Dow Jones & Company subsidiary. CBS founded the company with DBC and has a joint venture with British Financial Times, a known co-conspirator of the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrim Society where Henry Kissinger and Paul Volcker (former Fed chairman and chair of Obama’s 2008 bailout advisory group) were vice presidents in 2007-2008.

Patriots are encouraged to send this link (below) to each and every one of these negligent financial “journalists” and “experts” and to demand they start being the Fifth Column watchdogs they are supposed to be according to the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Also encourage anyone left in the media with a moral conscience to whistle blow, immediately.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/07/the-anglo-american-british-pilgrims_30.html

or

https://tinyurl.com/yap2umng

Make it known to these financial media people that We the People are mad as hell with their corruption;we’re onto them and their seditious support of the Pilgrims Society global one world government conspiracy, and will not tolerate it any longer.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/market_watch_leaked_mockingbird_financial_media_list.pdf

https://tinyurl.com/yx8ffle7

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/market_watch_leaked_mockingbird_financial_media_list.pdf

https://tinyurl.com/yyuu2j8m

Repost liberally.

Demand officials repent, start acting morally or resign.

I have a RIGHT to a non-DILUTED vote!

CEO Stephan Bancel

Key officers and directors: Sell, Sell, Sell!

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=0001682852

Sold $30,840,614 in shares in her name assigned to Boston Biotech, LLC; Bancel children; OCJA LLC (personal LLC); personally

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bb-biotech-ventures

A Zurcih, Switzerland company. Guernsey (offshore) based). Martin Munchbach, Managing Director. Bellevue Asset Management AG.

http://www.bbbiotechventures.com/en/bb-biotech-ventures/

Relationships with Sanofi, Roche, Booz Allen, Genencor, Genzyme, Genentech (Rothschild), Novartis, Ciba-Geigy, Glaxo, Seimens, Hoffman-Roche, Harvard,

FYI. Ole Stevie boy has been selling his stock out since Nov. 2019.

No buys. All sells.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-08-03-Stephane-Bancel-CEO-Moderna-Inc-Form-D-Insider-Trading-Report-SEC-accessed-Aug-03-2020.pdf

https://yuzuha.substack.com/p/interview-with-moderna-ceo-stephane

Moderna’s latest Proxy Statement Form DEF 14A dated Apr. 10, 2020

Massive Wellcome Trust conflict of interest

Includes numerous conflicting relationships with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wellcome Trust (GlaxoSmithKline – GSK), Harvard, UPenn, Stanford, Merck, Novartis, Sanofi, McKinsey, London School of Economics (notorious promoter of communist ideology), Medtronic, MIT, Dell, Roche, Hoffman-Roche, VMware,

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel and Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks, MD, Phd have been big stock sellers for a year. Zaks was director of clinical development and translational medice for GLAXOSMITHKLINE (Wellcome Trust – co-owner of the Coronavisur Patent along with the Gates Foundation. THIS CONFLICT IS ALONE IS DISQUALIFYING & FRAUDULENT GIVE GLAXO’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE (UK). https://heightzone.com/dr-tal-zaks/

Israeli Tal Zaks – Been only selling his Moderna stock (dumping) since Dec. 2019

This guy is evidently dumping his Moderna shares while he is promoting his supposed COVID vaccine.

That is illegal stock manipulation and should land him and his CEO in jail.

C’mon Bill Barr, do your job.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312520103908/d915867ddefa14a.htm

Moderna, Inc. (Filer) CIK: 0001682852 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 813467528 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231

Type: DEFA14A | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38753 | Film No.: 20787049

SIC: 2836 Biological Products, (No Diagnostic Substances)

Office of Life Sciences

This financial disclosure is from Moderna’s Initial Public Offering (S-1) disclosure filed on Nov. 09, 2018.

It shows the interlocking and seditious relationships that disqualify ALL of these actors in the current Coronavirus Scam-demic… Gates Foundation, DARPA, BARDA, Merck, AstraZeneca (ICI, British government, Queen’s Golden Share) and Moderna’s Israeli chief medical officer Tal Zaks who was a clinical director at GlaxoSmithKline (Wellcome Trust, agent of the Pilgrims Society and the Queen’s Privy Council)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312518323562/d577473ds1.htm

People have reached their limits and will be defending themselves.

Several of our regular commentors have contacted us about issues with WordPress. We assured them that we were not censoring them. Other bloggers are reporting the same issue. Conservative Treehouse just posted this:

We think that this may be an attempt to take out “influencers” on the internet. If you are having a difficult time posting, it may be that you are considered a person who can persuade others to follow your line of thinking. You are educating and enlightening others, one comment or post at a time. Then lurkers and readers are influencing others and we are defeating their propaganda.

Truth is the antidote to their viral lies and germs. We find that the best remedies are homeopathic so never think for one minute that your actions – small, smaller, or smallest – don’t make a difference. Those can be the most powerful medicines of all.

George Floyd arrest recording released:

Amy invites you to visit her blog and get FREE homeschool curriculum and encouragement for your home at https://plainandnotsoplain.com

Here are some other sites we found to show you that free homeschooling material is widely available on the internet:

Free Home Economics Course for Homeschoolers. Here is her blog for additional free material: https://educationalroots.blogspot.com/

EASY PEASY ALL-IN-ONE HOMESCHOOL || FREE Math Curriculum

NEW HOMESCHOOL SCIENCE CURRICULUM

AIM Patriot Christopher Strunk leaves us this note:

BEWARE OF Propaganda and lies by Alan Dershowitz…According to the large study published by the New England Journal of Medicine on 17 June 2020 ( https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2020283 ) people with Type A blood are most vulnerable who are according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute ( https://obi.org/blood-donation/scientific-facts/ ) Caucasians are 31% of the US population The least vulnerable are Blacks who have the largest amount of Type O Blood.

Alan is a HR Clinton supporter who gave money and voted for her. IF GOD wanted us to have a MASK we would have been born with one. WE all need oxygen that now is about 21% of the Air and will be injured permanently were we to have less than 17% oxygen. A mask recirculates exhaust products and restricts oxygen down to 14% why do politicians want to murder children? Hey ask Cuomo who needs baby body parts to manufacture pharmaceuticals, cosmetics AND VACCINES!

Dr. Lee presents Can't Touch This Covid Parody

