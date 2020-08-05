.

.

.

Reuters (UK) (Rothschilds) is directing the global mockingbird media Coronavirus “news” devised to inject DNA-altering substance into every human being on earth

On Jun. 13, 2020, announced AstraZenca Plc won global contract to distribute 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca is closely linked to Moderna Inc. in COVID-19 human trials already underway

On Jun. 23, 2020, announced AstraZenca Plc is allied with Pirbright Institute (UK); teed up a two-shot vaccine

Press release. (Jun. 13, 2020). AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Reuters.

Kate Kelland. (Jun. 23, 2020). [Pirbright Institute] Pig trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots. Reuters.

AstraZenca/Moderna’s INTERLOCKING INTERESTS disqualify them from any involvement in Coronavirus whose patent is owned by the Pirbright Institute (U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701)

AstraZenca is controlled by the Pilgrims Society, UK government, U.S. DARPA, Bill Gates, Wellcome Trust, C.I.A., MI-6

ANALYSIS. (Aug. 05, 2020). AstraZeneca/GSK/Moderna’s Disqualifying Interlocking Relationships. Anonymous Patriots.

https://tinyurl.com/yypcn7qz

.

.

.

“The decapitated corpse that was found on a judge’s doorstep in Ocala, Florida has been identified as belonging to a notorious pedophile who was recently allowed to walk free on bail by the judge, according to reports.

William Smith, 28, was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning, decapitated and slumped against the front door of the judge who had granted him bail in August.”

.

Note to those lurkers from the Pilgrims Society: The people of the world are WOKE!

.

.

.

.

“The Democrats are so invested in their revisionist history concerning Bush v. Gore that they have forgotten why SCOTUS actually stopped the Florida recounts on December 12, 2000. That was the “safe harbor” date after which the state’s electors may not have been counted. Federal law requires that states must resolve post-election disputes (e.g. recounts) within 35 days after Election Day or risk disfranchising their voters. In 2000, that would have changed the outcome of the presidential election….

Why does this pose a greater risk for Biden than Trump? The states attempting to convert to all mail-in voting are controlled by Democrats. Consequently, they are far more likely to encounter general election problems comparable to the disarray that characterized recent primaries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In both of those states, mail-in voting disfranchised tens of thousands due to postal delays, signature match problems, and voter errors. Such issues will inevitably recur in any state attempting to set up vote-by-mail before November. And the safe harbor deadline (December 8, 2020) doesn’t afford them the luxury of endless squabbling with the GOP about the validity of ballots in a contested race.”

.

.

.

OK…here you go Mike. Bet you won’t do a damn thing about it because you are protecting the Pilgrims Society, the Privy Council, the Queen, and the Rothschilds from your Senior Executive Services perch at the State Department.

MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD FROM ENTRUST, THOMA BRAVO, AND CLINTON Obama-Clinton-Schmidt-Zuckerberg Election Rigging Failed Absolute Proof: Obama Rigged Elections . If anyone in our community submits information regarding the British-Rothschild-Queen-Pilgrims Society interference in our elections, please send us a copy of your material and we will create a separate post for you so that everyone in the world can see that you replied to Mike Pompeo. Then, we will wait his reply. Everyone in the AIM audience should do this – even if the $10M is split up. You do not have to be a United States citizen from anything we read. Don’t assume that others will claim the money by giving Pompous what he asked for – they will assume that you did it and then they won’t. Be a Betsy. Rest when the war is won. In the meantime, get those keyboards fired up. Use whatever format is most comfortable to you. An attorney might write it up as a legal letter, whereas a visual media creator might use a video to show the evidence. Each one of you will tell the story in a different way. Do it any way you want – but do it. Make sure you use judicially recognized EVIDENCE , which we amply provide throughout our posts. Do not use opinion. Do not cite mainstream media. Use the facts. Drop thousands of nuclear information bombs on Mike Pompeo. All together….like WWG1WGA

.

.

.

.

Teachers, preparing for the arrival of new students in the fall.

.

BLM Radicals CHASED OUT of Neighborhoods by ARMED CITIZENS as Mass BACKLASH Begins. Start at 2:14.

.

AIM patriot Lisa writes:

I have been researching the history and use of electrical trandermal (Iontophoresis) delivery of medicines starting with Johnson & Johnson in 2008 already. Can you please check into some of this as it fits right in with Bill Gates Foundation plan to have the Tattoo vaccination for the fake virus on a global scale which just happens to converge with the global 5G satellite roll out?

Here is the link to an article from 1997 speaking clearly this would be used for vaccination using an “electrical ” source to turn the device on such as 5G ?

https://www.the-scientist.com/news/companies-developing-more-uses-for-iontophoresis-57275

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Hydroxychloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine, used to treat colds/flus since the 1800s. HCQ is a zinc ionophore. It lets zinc enter cells, preventing viruses from replicating. It works as a preventative as well as a cure. No need for a vaccine. @realDonaldTrump was right.

