AIM Videos – Audios July 2020

July 31, 2020
Scam of the Millennia – the Marshall Plan
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Expose-the-Pilgrims-Society-Evil.mp3
July 29, 2020
Betsy & Thomas: Barr the Bloviator
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Barr-the-Bloviator.mp3
July 28, 2020
Scam of the Millennia: The Marshall Plan
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Marshall-Plan-JP-Morgan-Scam-to-Steal-Gold-and-Silver.mp3
July 20, 2020
Patriots are winning on many fronts
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Winning-on-many-fronts.mp3
July 16, 2020
What is Crowngate?
July 13, 2020
The last few Cat Reports have been filled with BREAKING historical findings that explain the poisonous tree in the swamp. Listen to Mike and Doug explain what these findings mean to current events. SHOCKING!!
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Pilgrims-Society-Controls-the-World.mp3
July 10, 2020
Enjoy this discussion between the Gabriels and read here for some lecture notes on this topic: Initiation and Ego Mastery.
Raw audio file: https://neoanthroposophy.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/initiation-and-ego-mastery.mp3
July 9, 2020
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Fed-needs-to-pay-household-income-taxes.mp3
July 8, 2020
Spectres, Phantoms & Demons
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Spectres-Phantoms-and-Demons.mp3
July 7, 2020
What is Neo-Imperialism? Pt. 3 – John Barnwell & Douglas Gabriel
July 3, 2020
Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk Was a Pilgrims Society War Monger
Raw audio file: https://patriots4truth.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/pilgrim-society-infiltration-in-the-state-department.mp3
Do Face Masks Actually Filter The Air We Breath Against Viruses? An Engineer’s Perspective.
Raw video file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Face-Mask-has-Engineering-Flaws.mp3
Listen to Douglas and Tyla explain why America is in big trouble. This is a shocking finding that you need to scale to your friends and family. Contact your elected representatives immediately and demand that this legislation be terminated.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Anthony-Fauci-and-WHO-Control-America.mp3
Read the full report at:
We Are Pharmaceutical Slaves
