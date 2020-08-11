Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

AIM Videos – Audios July 2020

July 31, 2020

Scam of the Millennia – the Marshall Plan

July 29, 2020

Betsy & Thomas: Barr the Bloviator

July 28, 2020

Scam of the Millennia: The Marshall Plan

.

July 20, 2020

Patriots are winning on many fronts

July 16, 2020

What is Crowngate?

July 13, 2020

The last few Cat Reports have been filled with BREAKING historical findings that explain the poisonous tree in the swamp. Listen to Mike and Doug explain what these findings mean to current events. SHOCKING!!

July 10, 2020

Enjoy this discussion between the Gabriels and read here for some lecture notes on this topic: Initiation and Ego Mastery.

Initiation and Ego Mastery

July 9, 2020

July 8, 2020

Spectres, Phantoms & Demons

July 7, 2020

What is Neo-Imperialism? Pt. 3 – John Barnwell & Douglas Gabriel

July 3, 2020

Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk Was a Pilgrims Society War Monger

Do Face Masks Actually Filter The Air We Breath Against Viruses? An Engineer’s Perspective.

Listen to Douglas and Tyla explain why America is in big trouble. This is a shocking finding that you need to scale to your friends and family. Contact your elected representatives immediately and demand that this legislation be terminated.

Read the full report at:

We Are Pharmaceutical Slaves

