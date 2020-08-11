.
Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP nominee
U. S. Senator Kamala Harris is not a United States citizen. Demand her deportation immediately.
August 11, 2020—Kamala Devi Harris was born in Alameda County, Oakland CA on Oct. 20, 1964. Her birth father is Donald Jasper Harris, a student and citizen of Jamaica. Her birth mother is Gopalan Shyamala, a “Caucasian” citizen from India.
According to father Donald, Kamala’s great great grandfather was Hamilton Brown, a British attorney and slave owner and promoter who often took his legal fees in new slaves, be they black, creole, Irish, German, etc.
The laws of both Jamaica and India are clear: Kamala is either a citizen of Jamaica or India, but has never produced evidence of U.S. naturalization. Even if she has, she is not eligible to be President, and therefore is unqualified to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate.
Also, an obvious video double of Kamala started appearing several weeks ago.
https://aim4truth.org/2020/08/11/cat-report-501/
Dear AIM Patriots,
Your information downline will want to know your opinion about Cameltoe Harris so we gathered this media kit for you below. This is AIM-vetted citizen opposition research. Pick and choose memes, articles, videos, plus add your own, to push out into your downline with a message for them to do the same. Push a little or a lot. You will know how much truth your downline can handle.
This is a BOTTOMS UP movement to nail Harris on her U. S. citizenship. Demand that she be arrested and deported for immigration fraud.
Thank you.
Betsy
Kamala tweeted this out a few days ago and apparently doesn’t want voters to know that her family has been human trafficking for quite some time. We put our research inside the links in the headlines below. Catch up with the nasty backstory of Kamala Harris and spread the word.
Kamala Harris and her family slave business
Read her birth certificate yourself. This is an official, certified copy:
Kamala’s ancestors were big-time slave owners in Jamaica. Make sure to ask Kamala how she stands on reparations:
SLAVE REGISTERS FROM LONDON Name the Slaves Kamala Harris’ Ancestor Owned
…now back to Hamilton Brown, the slave master and trader known as great-granddaddy by Kamala Harris.
Henry Whiteley. (1832). Three Months in Jamaica, in 1832 [Sep. 03, 1832 to Dec. 08, 1832], A Residence of Seven Weeks on a Sugar Plantation. Published by J. Blackwell & Co. for the Anti-Slavery Society, Verbatim Reprint. British Museum.
Kamala Harris has a despicable Jamaican family attorney-plantation-owner heritage of enslaving many thousands of Africans, Creole and Irish men, women, children and babies as chattel property
Her great grandfather HAMILTON BROWN sent slave-ships to Ireland to lure his Irish slaves with lies, deceit and false promises–just like George Soros lures migrants along America’s southern border. Kamala taught him well.
Here are the certified names of hundreds of people Kamala Harris’s white, Irish great-grandfather Hamilton Brown enslaved. Read more.
