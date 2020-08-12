.

Below is a headline that contains the opposition’s point of view. First day out and the DemonRats have to argue whether their candidate is even eligible for the position. No, the issue is not race, unless Kamala Harris is going to continue to culturally appropriate the American black history and experience. She is not African-American and saying so is a LIE.

PHONY KAMALA

The issue is CITIZENSHIP. The DemonRats are so deranged, they may have nominated an illegal alien to their ticket. Here’s the oppo headline:

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/secret-societies-undermine-nation-states.mp3

Will Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch side with America or the Knights of Malta?

Here is Justice Gorsuch with his bride, yucking it up with the British royals and Knights of Malta at a fancy-dancy gathering. Inquiring minds want to know….what team are you playing for, Neil? America or the enemy?

C O V I D I O T

Preparing Canadians for slaughter.

An AIM Canadian Patriot points out:

Here in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada we have Bylaw 19408. I looked under the exceptions part and the is reference to the Human Rights Act which is similar to the DOJ ADA violations on the face mask exemption card template that was posted in previous Cat reports. Under the Canadian Human Rights Act you don’t have to disclose the reason or condition be it medical, psychological. It is voluntary. However, even then there are limits for some places:

The bylaw excludes:

Schools

Health care facilities

Hospitals

Child care facilities

Employee-only spaces where physical barriers have been installed between the employee and patrons

Condominium/apartment indoor shared spaces are not considered accessible to the public and are therefore exempt

Recently when I have gone to public places I have had to explain with increasing frequency the exemption part of the bylaw to store proprietors cashiers and servers. So far they accepted that I don’t need to disclose my reason. I took a lot of pointers from Peggy Hall whose videos you have linked in the Cat Reports as well.

One thing that raises a flag for me is the mention that the City offers free of charge exception cards at various locations. It says on the FAQ page that you don’t have to tell them your reason or conditions for getting one, *BUT*, what info do you have to disclose to them to get one? Will they be tracking you? This raises a lot of questions.

AIM Patriot Jim writes:

In WA state, we citizens must demand a full human verification of the tally computer’s ballot sum from the scanning machines data. We need a ‘full’ count precinct by precinct of all ballots. The tally computer is ‘fraudulent and criminal’. We MUST demand per the constitution, Article 1, SEC 19 the right to suffrage without civil or military intervention.

This is the only manner by which the tyranny being impose on WA state can be stopped without bloodshed. It is better that we do it now, with ‘civil discourse’ than later that will cause immense harm in the future. It can all be avoided now….but we must demand this now of each auditor in every county and to Kim Wyman. She has the authority to do this at her own discretion per Bob Furgeson.

This is my plea for sanity in WA state. God Help US. We are at war.

AIM Patriot Condor previewed the video below and summarizes: This 25 minute video which appears to sum up the attack on Trump. It details essentially this is the “Globalists all out attack on Trump and the Constitution”. If they don’t take Trump out now, Trump’s forces will take them out with a second term in office.

Look…another ILLEGAL ALIEN in Congress! She, too, needs to be deported along with that scumbag Kamala Harris.

It’s open season, truckers. Ten points extra for ANTIFA or BLM.

Rudygarrido wants to know: Does “Slowing Down” from 80 to 60 count?

“Yes,” posts Maga_Factory, “after you hit 80 people slow down to 60 mph.”

NuclearOption asks: What if there are no brakes?

Qualityproduct answers: Then you must be on the Trump Train and this message doesn’t apply to trains.

. . President Trump tweets: John Bolton, one of the dumbest people I’ve met in government and sadly, I’ve met plenty, states often that I respected, and even trusted, Vladimir Putin of Russia more than those in our Intelligence Agencies. While of course that is not true, if the first people you met from…. ..so called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops who have now proven to be sleazebags at the highest level like James Comey, proven liar James Clapper, & perhaps the lowest of them all, Wacko John Brennan who headed the CIA, you could perhaps understand my reluctance to embrace! .

Drop in and pick up a copy of the

Radical public school teachers are indoctrinating your babies with Marxist garbage. GET THEM OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS. Do not accept use of the public school recommended online curriculum, like K12, Inc., which is just public school garbage streaming into your home. Make sure to inform your downline.

