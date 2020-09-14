.

Bill Barr Traitor?

Raw audio file: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/9WIvHo7P/bill-barr_hd.mp4

Note to Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec from Betsy: If you want to take a vacation after the elections, ‘Betsy and Thomas’ (aka the Gabriels) volunteer to hold your position at the podium and help educate the press on what’s really going on. Wouldn’t it be fun to watch Betsy and Thomas, throw questions and answers to the press on behalf of patriots that have had to put up with four years of an attempted coup? It will blow their minds, especially when we start pulling historic documents and evidence!

We would love to provide the indictable evidence to disprove the MSM narratives that are part of each question – it would be very discomforting to the spoiled, viscous press. The real truth would not set the MSM free – it would indict and convict them with every left-wing talking point that vomits from their mouths. They probably would not come back for a second press conference. All the better…

The Gabriels will remain at the podium with the cameras rolling to educate and enlighten the American public about the failed attempt to overthrow the president.

P. S. We would like to bring McKibben with us as he has some technology that the President will want to have a first glance at. Important stuff. Game-changer for the internet. We cannot disclose this info on an open platform.

Here’s Paul Sperry, always slow and late to report “the news”. Where was he when all this was going down back in 2016? Is Sperry a news reporter or an historian?

Sperry tweets: DEVELOPING: Investigators have learned that Obama CIA Director John Brennan ran a secret task force out of Langley with its own separate budget to investigate Trump campaign and alleged ties to Russia. Task force set up before FBI officially launched its own probe on 07/31/16.

Trump retweet: Action must be taken!

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

A federal judge on Monday struck down Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling them unconstitutional. Read all about it.

Actually, we are voting for President Trump to restore LAW and ORDER in our country, Mika, which includes arresting that slime ball husband of yours Joe Scarborough for the murder of Lori Klausutis.

Thousands of ballots were discovered after the primary

AIM Patriot Mike N. sends in this observation:

The U.S. Constitution at Article I, Section 9, Clause 3 states that, “…No ex post facto Law shall be passed.” The Pennsylvania Constitution at Article I, Section 17 states that, “No ex post facto Law…shall be passed.”

I don’t know how many or which states have a prohibition against ex post facto laws in their Constitutions, but since many states are changing their election laws just to cheat President Trump, I believe they’re in violation of the ex post facto laws prohibition in the Constitutions. They could have changed the laws last year before this election cycle, but not mid-stream.

She has not proven her citizenship of the United States. Birth certificate info shows that Kamala Harris was not born of U. S. citizens and without proving her naturalization papers, she is an ILLEGAL ALIEN.

Image below based on an actual photo. See here.

The Rothschilds are the problem…. Check out their role in the Pilgrims Society, the Privy Council, the overthrow attempt of President Trump, and the central banks. They all gotta go….from the stinking head of the family Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild down to their soy boy demon spawn like Mike.

Today we were inundated with British propaganda about where the Wuhan virus was made. You have probably seen the videos and news headlines. Here’s one to catch you up: Wuhan virus made in lab? Chinese virologist has ‘proof’

Of course, this is pure nonsense and sloppy research, aka propaganda. We all know where the CROWN(corona)virus came from:

As ‘substitute teachers’ for Kayleigh, our first lessons with the press will be these chapters on the origins of the coronavirus plandemic.

Note to Kayleigh – see all the great red pills the Gabriels Can slam down the throats of the media Conspirators while you are taking a well-deserved vacation? We will be a weapon of mass intelligence that will make them all cry and go home to their mommies. We Can’t wait to Redpill them on the Empire Press Union meeting in 1902 and show them their Real history, along with the spy network called Five Eyes. Spies and lies – busted by Betsy and Thomas on behalf of patriots in America and Around the world.

Bill Gates is a global genocidist.

Karma Cops

The president is correct. It is going to get cooler. We are actually entering a mini ice age and are going to need those alternative energy technologies to help keep us toasty warm from our homes to the greenhouses in the next decade. Glad to see President Trump sees the big picture.

The Vortex — Full-On Resistance

This lady is brilliant!!!! #COVID1984 #KeepBritainFree #KBF

Hang in there, patriots! It will Be Alright – Dante Bowe (Feat. Amanda Lindsey Cook)

