This clip will be important in the near future… (Dec 2016) pic.twitter.com/97YSflqwDi — M3thods (@M2Madness) September 25, 2020

The President-elect hadn’t even taken the Oath of Office, when these DemonRat traitors were out to get him and throw him out of office. For the last four years, we have witnessed the coup in real-time progress. Now it’s time to arrest the traitors and put them away for good.

It is also time to acknowledge that President Trump was not provided a peaceful transition of power of the Executive Office by the Obama administration, and for that reason WE THE PEOPLE demand that President Trump’s first term to begin when he takes his Oath of Office in January 2021. Trump’s first term has yet to begin.

FBI texts reveal officials knew Russia collusion was a hoax. Stop calling it a “hoax” or “soft coup”. It was outright sedition, treason and espionage, all crimes against humanity and all traitors must be removed from society. Make sure your downline is thoroughly educated about the HARD COUP that went down with Obama and gang. Once we arrest them, we are going for their pay masters at the Pilgrims Society.

We read deep inside the internet everyday and can tell you that folks are well beyond EXECUTING traitors like Barack Obama, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, James Clapper, Loretta Lynch, Peter Strzok, Susan Rice, Lisa Page, John Brennan, and the SES gang. Below are the kinds of things we are reading now, as rooftoptendie describes:

I want them behind plexiglass in a zoo installment so that we can parade by every day and stare at the traitors and watch them slowly age and live out the rest of their lives, naked and in full view of the public, like the savage primates they really are. Every day they can have one bucket of lettuce and carrots and sardines and they have to fight over it. and no modern amenities. No toilets, no toothbrushes, no showers, no books, no blankets, and [we added] definitely no WiFi.

GOOD NEWS from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pam Popper and Peggy Hall

This is as good as it gets folks. pic.twitter.com/vz3bU4AIVj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2020

It’s Amy!

Scott Adams tweeted: Trump is the first U.S. president to nominate a mother of Black children to the Supreme Court, and exactly when mom energy is most needed.

I woke up suddenly from a cat nap, astonished at what I had dreamed or imagined. Not two days after Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the ninth S.C. Justice, Scumbag John Roberts gave his immediate resignation, announcing that he wanted to have Donald Trump select his replacement, before 2021 Inauguration Day. The Democrats were catatonic as this would end their puppet rule over John Roberts who swings his votes by the way the Pilgrims Society wind blows. Yes, it is a catastrophe for the DemonRats.

One can only imagine the counter-intelligence operation that went down behind the scenes. Was John Roberts cornered about his allegiance to the Crown, Knights of Malta, and the Pilgrims Society? Was he asked about his name which appeared on the Lolita Express flight logs? Was he confronted with the mismanagement of the FISA court?

Or was it the disclosure of his wife’s involvement with SES recruiting and Pilgrims Society loyalties? Or was it for his illegal off shore accounts and his ailing health with epilepsy? Ah…so many ways to use whitemail (truth in the light) to have him immediately resign.

The public won’t need to know the details of Roberts’ early exit due to national security, but one day they will… then they will say about President Trump: “Indeed, he was a very stable genius.”

SCOTUS Scumbag John Roberts permits outrageous FISA Court abuse.

John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen

Outrageous Discovery: New FISA Court Judge James E. Boasberg dramatically falsified his Senate ethics disclosures to hide anti-American leftist bias and propagandists

SCOTUS John Roberts is Queen Elizabeth’s Right Hand Man

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized last month after a fall

John Roberts must be Impeached for Treason

Globalist Scumbag John Roberts is Responsible for All 11 FISA Court Judges and for the Illegal Spying Conducted on Trump and other Americans

Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone.

U. S. Patent Office and Justice John Roberts Support Lawlessness in America

Joe Biden Says He Got To The Senate 180 Years Ago

Democrats reportedly are circulating a memo on how to delay a vote on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett until after the election. The thinking is that if President Trump loses and Republicans lose their Senate majority in the next Congress, the chances of thwarting confirmation in the lame duck session will be substantial, or at least improved substantially. READ ALL ABOUT IT.

underthesmellybridge remarks:

Biden refusing to debate is Trump’s dream.

Not only will Trump show up for the scheduled debate, he will debate an empty chair (just like Clint Eastwood did).

Or he’ll debate the other candidate for President: Kanye West.

Or he’ll debate a guy in a chicken suit with a Biden mask.

Either way, he’ll have TONS of media showing the Biden is scared to face his enemies.

After all, if Biden can’t handle Trump with the assistance of mainstream media hacks, how’s he going to handle Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un?

Joe puts a “Lid” on his Presidential campaign

Morality/Beauty/Ugliness

Here on earth we carry a body made of bones, muscles, arteries, and so forth. Then, after death, we acquire a spiritual body, formed out of our moral qualities. A good man acquires a moral body radiating with beauty; a depraved man a moral body radiating with evil. This is formed while we are living backward. Our spirit-body, however, is only partly formed out of that which is now joined to us. Whereas one part of the spirit-body received by us in the spiritual world is formed out of our moral qualities, the other part is simply put on us as a garment woven from the substances of the spiritual world.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 226 – Man’s Being, His Destiny and World-Evolution: Lecture II – Kristiana, 17th May 1923

Odin and Frigg are back!

Now…let’s get your meme arsenal full again for a week of information warfare.

What a royal joke these two are! Hollywood not good enough? Meghan Markle reportedly now wants to be US president

Prince Charles Threatens All of Humanity with a Military-Style Campaign. Start video at :57 to skip promotions.

Folks, this just isn’t any K9 police officer. This is a Belgian Malinois, also known as the “Most INSANE dog in the world” Here is one in action:

