Interview: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Donald Trump on Fox Business – October 11, 2020

I feel I may have been a bit harsh to Democrats, so in the spirit of fairness, here they are in their own words. You will recognize the voices… pic.twitter.com/tgUG77ZQx1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 11, 2020 The Tweet

Thanks to an AIM Patriot for this image below. The truth about this has never been more evident. In the New World Order of things, education and human development are not important. Our children are being indoctrinated and imprisoned to learn to be compliant so that they accept their slavery and extermination with ease and no fuss.

Will you blindly walk your family into the global genocide trap? Are you still wearing the mask to the grocery store or on a walk? Still have your children caged in public schools?

Is the FBI running another one of its false flag operations? Geez—they can’t find major crimes being committed under their own central office, but always have time for false flags like Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, Pulse Night Club….and we are still waiting on these FBI clowns to report on the Mandalay shootings.

‘AngryCitizen’ posts the picture below with this sentiment: “Who else wants to cancel the FBI and replace it with 4chan and a team of autists? FBI can’t even figure out if it’s corrupt or incompetent. Pick a lane Wray! Time to do things to the FBI that have never been done before. I’m pissed!”

stjdalen summarizes:

9News basically hired a hitman who killed a Trump supporter yesterday. Fake News after years of slandering Trump supporters, now goes a step further, killing Trump supporters

Don’t forget that we need info warriors everywhere on the planet. Do what you can to help wake up folks. We have lots of patriots in countries that are already in stages 3 and 4 of genocide and its citizens are on lock down with surveillance and control measures. Do what you can, with the resources you have, to help another human being see truth.

From October 1-4, 2020, the American Institute for Economic Research hosted a remarkable meeting of top epidemiologists, economists, and journalists, to discuss the global emergency created by the unprecedented use of state compulsion in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The result is The Great Barrington Declaration, which urges a “Focused Protection” strategy. Click here to access the videos and discussion: https://gbdeclaration.org/video/

Published Admission From CDC & FDA Re: Nonexistence Of … You Guess It!

For those of you who can’t believe that we are witnessing global genocide being implemented by the evil globalists, check out these two AIM reports: Special message to Team 48 and Who are YOU to call-out genocide

AIMPatriot Tim sends these pictures below with source docs: President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) Tweeted:

Full speech at https://t.co/pSG53ioT1n https://t.co/4D4JLI1fuy

https://twitter.com/PresidentIRL/status/1314480752508243969?s=20

Thug Life AIM Cats Compilation

