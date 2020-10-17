.

“The most explosive news of the past few days was the 3 hard drives delivered to the United States Department of Justice by a top family or families of the Chinese Communist Party, according to Lu De, a faithful follower of Miles Guo’s Whistleblower Movement and host of one of the most-watched webcasts in Mandarin of the last three years.

Since the evening show on September 24th, for 5 days in a row, Lu De’s webcasts have focused almost exclusively on the content of the 3 hard drives that were secretly provided to the Department of Justice fairly recently.

Hunter Biden is in big trouble, much bigger than his Russian and Ukrainian scandals would cause. One of the hard drives contains information on Hunter Biden’s trip to China. It is known to the public that Hunter Biden flew to China on Air Force 2 with his father, Joe Biden. Joe Biden insisted that he was not aware of his son’s connection with the CCP companies. What Hunter did in China, the “dirty things”, were recorded on video by the order of the CCP Public Security Bureau. On the “business” side, it is believed that Hunter got to know Li Xiangsheng, the former CEO of Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., an affiliated company owned by the Vice Chairman of China, Wang Qishan. Afterward, Hunter arranged for his father to meet with Li Xiangsheng.

The contract that Hunter Biden signed with Xi and Wang, No. 1 and No. 2 of the CCP regime, secured 4.5 billion dollars of interest and benefits to him. Hunter did not disclose this contract to the U.S. government. Whether or not he disclosed it to his father, you can be the judge. The real question is: did Joe Biden disclose the existence of such a contract to the U.S. government? He absolutely did not. In Lu De’s webcast, Hunter received a million dollars prior to the signing, and 10 million at the time the contract was signed. The money was laundered through a prominent U.S. lawyer.” Continue reading

Sept.24th Lude’s broadcast: 3 hard drives.Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong, Meng Jianzhu made the move – provided 3 hard drives to the DOJ of America, and another copy to Nancy Pelosi. However, with the help from our fellow fighter, these hard drives reached the hands of President Trump.The 1st hard drive: sex tapes & pedo tapes of Hunter Biden, as well as his 4.5 billion dollars secret deal with Xi & Wang;The 2nd hard drive: the allocation of Xi & Wang’s overseas wealth, and ‘the architecture & art project’, which is the information of their illegitimate children;The 3rd hard drive: CCP’s bioweapon



Note that viewers who speak Mandarin said the translation is good.

This is Lude, creator of Lude Media Youtube channel. He’s part of the #Whistleblowermovement led by #milesguo his twitter: @ding_gang english channel: @pangukaitiandi

alpha_omega writes:

He’s legit and he’s the one that ran the operation to get her out. He sits on the board of a foundation where Steve Bannon was also a board member, until the SDNY sham indictment.

Basically Dr. Yan (whistleblower) contacted Lude on 1/17. Lude broke the story that Xinnie the Pooh was hiding the severity of WuFlu on 1/19. A couple days later there was a board meeting of the foundation Lude and Steve Bannon sat on and Lude personally told Bannon what’s going on. The intel went from Dr. Yan -> Lude -> Bannon -> Navarro -> Trump, leading Trump to ban flights from China on 1/31 over the objection of almost everyone in the cabinet including Dr. Fauci. So we Americans owe Lude and Dr. Yan a big thank you, they saved many lives here and across the world.

AnonLurker adds:

That lady on the mirror!!! is that the DR who was on tucker carlson, they were talking about how COVID came from a lab or something?? the story was like she escaped from China i think… OMFGGG

Joe and Hunter Xiden

❄️🇺🇦 The Hunter Biden Song 🇺🇦❄️



"Cocaine in the Ukraine" in the style of:



Cypress Hill "Insane in the Membrane" pic.twitter.com/3n0ebH7HzG — Sideshow Bob (@BobsLessons) October 17, 2020

KazimirRampant tweets: DO NOT trust @RudyGiuliani or #FatBastardBannon (@WarRoomPandemic ) to deliver from THE BRITISH EMPIRE.

All this China talk had me thinking about the Chao family. Is she and hubby U.S. Chamber of Commerce Mitch McConnell (aka ‘Bitch and Mitch’ sorta like the modern day version of ‘Bonnie and Clyde’) selling access to wealthy Chinese?

“At her confirmation hearing, Ms. Chao did not mention her family’s extensive ties to the Chinese maritime industry. She also did not disclose several accolades she had received in China — including a role as an international adviser to the city of Wuhan — though the Senate questionnaire requires nominees to list all honorary positions. An agency official described that as an oversight.”

Speaking of China, Alex1689 posts:

– Zoom use that came from nowhere, and Tik Tok that came from nowhere, both security risks run through the CCP servers in China: Additional insight into the physical locations and vulnerabilities of key personnel. Facial recognition. Easy enough to get a half decent pictures of a set of targets. You don’t even have to physically follow them and expose yourself. Just snip it offline and relay it to an assassin.

Of course, here at the American Intelligence Media, we happen to know that China is just one of the problems with Zoom. Ask General McMaster. He knows all about it. He, too, works for Chinese communists.

“Former Toys ‘R’ Us Chairman and CEO and Storch Advisors CEO Gerald Storch, appears on Fox Business to discuss today’s remarkable retail sales data. Storch rightly notes the September year-over-year spending was a whopping 8 percent on durable goods.

This outcome foretells good news for the holiday shopping season… except, as I noted, there is a slight issue. None of the current on-hand inventories are enough to fulfill demand for a big holiday shopping season. Hence, my advice – buy early, buy now.”

Here’s a Christmas gift that keeps on giving, year after year. Christmas present for AIM cats

Bogeyfree posts:

At some point the American have to demand a full accounting from AG Barr. Just look at all the hard evidence that the DOJ/FBI have had that has either been lost, destroyed, ignored or something else?

Yes some of this happened before Barr but today he is the sheriff and IMO owes the American people a full and complete explanation of just what has been going on with these two agencies that are under his authority.

1) Wiener Laptop and Contents

2) Mifsud’s two phones

3) Biden Laptop and Contents

4) 47 Hard Drives turned in by Hammer WB to FIB in 2015

5) Flynn missing 302

6) 31 Government issued phones used by the SC

7) HRC server and missing 33K emails and smashed blackberry’s

8) hard evidence from Adm Rodgers audit and Judge Collyer’s 99 report showing unequivocally there was massive NSA Contractor Spying where just the 6 month audit showed 85% of the 702 searches were illegal.

9) Documented evidence that hundreds of Americans were unmasked

10) The known fact that Gen. was framed and exculpatory evidence was withheld.

Bottom line is maybe it is time PT appoint his own Special Prosecutor to investigate Barr’s FBI and DOJ because frankly everyday it seems to get worse.

One of our UK team members was chosen to be tested:

LIVE: Protest against Covid-related austerity hits London. Take your freedom back. Take your masks off.

On Replacism

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

