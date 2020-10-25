CALIFORNIA IS IN PLAY!!

Happy Trump PCH Car Parade in Laguna Niguel

Biggest Peaceful Trump Rally in Beverly Hills

Pennsylvania is going RED!

Incredible. The one public appearance Joe Biden does this weekend is a speech in Pennsylvania that immediately turns into a massive Trump rally/car parade/GOTV event. pic.twitter.com/g2DwkxlYWt — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 24, 2020

Seriously, the best is yet to come. Vote ALL RED on November 3 to find out how this historic election begins a period of American history that will bring peace and prosperity to the planet. Thank you, President and First Lady Trump, for being the courageous ones to lead our nation, and the world, into a 1000 years of peace. .

Yesterday @realDonaldTrump granted Duke Tanner clemency after 16 years in prison



He was sentenced to LIFE in prison for a FIRST time, NON VIOLENT crime because of Joe Biden’s crime bill



Good luck with your SECOND CHANCE



Let’s make this message go viral! pic.twitter.com/Z9p5Vioc8i — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 23, 2020

Evidence USA lost the 1776 British civil war. Thank you, AIM Patriot Elizabeth, for recommending this video in a comment box. We haven’t seen Cindy Kay Currier in awhile and happy to see her explain history in her gentle, calm voice. Yet, we are always cautious to review each video as she has gone off the deep end before, in our opinion. We don’t want to get “Headlined with a Voice” here, when a creator starts out beautifully, then gets side tracked into propaganda.

Remember that you can register your complaints with the folks that are running this global lockdown tyranny. They have an address and will accept your letters and packages. They need to know that WE THE PEOPLE know who they are. Here we are with our pitchforks (letters) and torches (packages). If you happen to be in their area, make sure to plaster their doors with notices from We the People.

If you are new to our site and are not familiar with the Pilgrims, just put the name “Pilgrims Society” in our search bar and read all the truth bombs we prepared for you to use in your social network. Bombs away!

The Pilgrims of the United States

The Pilgrims Foundation, Inc. EIN 13-3095744

Formerly The William J. Donovan Memorial Foundation

John R. Drexel IV, President

271 Madison Ave No. 1408

New York, NY 10016

(212) 991-9944

If you are in Europe, the address is:

The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society -The Pilgrims of Great Britain

Mrs. A. Thompson, Executive Secretary

7 Beeches Close

Saffron Walden

Essex

CB11 4BU

United Kingdom (UK) Telephone: 01799 732281

Email: sec@pilgrimsociety.org

www.pilgrimsociety.org

So much disgusting material that we are going to keep it on a separate page. Click here to access the material.

Read ‘GSA’ as ‘SES‘ in the headline below:

👀👀



Joe Biden brags about having “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in the history of American politics” pic.twitter.com/PfkqrFXu7i — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2020

Yes, Joe is correct. Big tech and others helped Hillary rig the elections in 2016. But she still lost. Joe will, too. Here are some of our reports that show you how they did it.

If I tell you any more, it will spoil the ending.

Note to Alaska patriots: Please, vote ALL RED, even for this piece of globalshit. After the election, we will nail her for her criminal activity and replace her with a red-blooded Trump patriot. That … or she, and comrades like Lindsey Graham, will be our bitches and have to vote the Trumpian way for the rest of their pathetic career.

2020 voting strategy for patriots:

Vote for the RED SEAT , not the person.

Read all about Facebook and the Police State.

This commentor posted the image with this note: Teacher at my kid’s school gave out this assignment…in my opinion, this Communist garbage should be kept OUT OF THE CLASSROOM!

When Democrats show up in a city

UnEdited 60Minute Attack Footage with Commentary from Bond Robin

RED WHITE AND BLUE STAND UP MICHIGAN!!

The Fact Checkers

Continue your citizen education, select a video or audio in our archive – at random, anywhere in our timeline to see how accurately we presented the swamp as you see it today. Be bold – go back even 2 years ago and see how accurate we were. AUDIO VIDEO HERE

‘Practically a TRUMP RALLY’! Trump Supporters CRASH Biden Rally in PA

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Vice President of the World Bank Carmen Reinhardt recently warned on October 15 that a new financial disaster looms ominously over the horizon with a vast sovereign default and a corporate debt default. Just in the past 6 months of bailouts unleashed by the blowout of the system induced by the Coronavirus lockdown, Reinhardt noted that the U.S. Federal Reserve created $3.4 Trillion out of thin air while it took 40 years to create $14 Trillion.

Meanwhile panicking economists are screaming in tandem that banks across Trans Atlantic must unleash ever more hyperinflationary quantitative easing which threatens to turn our money into toilet paper while at the same time acquiescing to infinite lockdowns in response to a disease which has the fatality levels of a common flu. READ MORE

Herd Stupidity

Keep Praying, Patriots. Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior.

In the Heart of Jesus / Be Still My Soul | Fountainview Academy

Senior Cat Loves These Little Girls More Than Anything – BAILEY

Need to stock up your meme arsenal?

