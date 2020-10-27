.

Only Watch If You Love America

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers remarks after her confirmation and oath of office

TOO MUCH WINNING!

Michael R. Pompeo: Groomed RINO interlocked with the British Pilgrims Society and Privy Council

Our upcoming report on Crown Agent Mike Pompeo is spectacular. The miners outdid themselves, once again. The report is being finalized, but here is how it begins:

Oct. 25, 2020—Mike Pompeo’s rise from obscurity to run the C.I.A., and now the State Department, perfectly illustrates how much the British Pilgrims Society (“Deep State”) is still in control of the U.S. government.

These people foment endless wars (WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Rwanda, Kosovo, Syria, Ukraine, Iraq, terrorism, false flags like 911, embassy bombings, Kansas City federal building, Sandy Hook, etc.) to seize property and power for an imperial corporate class, while hiding their agenda with propaganda, censorship, mind control, medical tyranny and ultimately depopulation of We the People.

Valedictorians of his high school and West Point. Five years military intelligence in Germany. Harvard Law graduate. Mentored by a string of white shoe firms. Watched Williams and Connolly (Clinton’s lawyer) hatch a string of dubious pre-Patriot Acts. Founded custom-made aerospace and oil companies with sweetheart military-industrial contracts funded by JPMorgan Chase and Bain. Nine years in Congress without chairing a single subcommittee. Member of the Benghazi Select Committee despite Clinton lawyer ties. Policy advisor to the Koch Brother’s foundation. CIA Director. Secretary of State. Awards galore.

Sound too good to be true?

Pompeo’s connect the dots, too-good-to-be-true grooming started upon graduation from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley, California.

Classical Pilgrims Society grooming of next-generation recruits involves the following experience check boxes:

? Sexual Promiscuity Military, Education & intelligence Legal & Eaw Enforcement Defense Contracting Foundations Religious Affiliation Oil & Gas Politics Awards & Memberships Replacement Spouse C.I.A. Director Media Propaganda

Cartooned above are Pilgrim Mike Pompeo and Crown Agent Gina Haspel.

Here is the Crown Agent Mike Pompeo quickly determining that the Chinese are to blame for coronavirus, instead of doing his homework and reporting on Pirbright and the British…oh yeah, that’s right, Pompeo is in place to protect British interests in the United States.

And then there is this about his ‘wife-handler’.

Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Susan Pompeo arrive for a state dinner in honor of French President Emanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The Vortex — High Risk, High Reward

Melbourne. Zombies

A Message From The Military Industrial Complex

An AIM Patriot sent in this note that we wanted to share with others who may have the same thoughts, but haven’t written us:

Thank you for your vital info. emails. They are always extremely and vitally interesting. Many of the things I have known about over the years: cultural-family details from the “homeland”, independent reading-following footnotes, etc., certain organizations, authors, friends, leading researchers, close friends with Dr. Stanley Monteith for several years, etc. Read Quigley’s and A. Sutton’s books early on, John Coleman’s, and on and on and on, too much to remember, lol. I was a special guest of my cousin’s best friend in Wales, a conservative MP in Parliament who spent considerable time with me and took me on a personal tour way down under the building and adjacent streets to view unbelievable archives of historical items and then sat me with him in a Parliament debate. More info. I must not reveal here, of course.



But, I must boldly say, that you and your researchers have FILLED IN many, many certain and most important details that I have never known or been able to know allowing me to put more pieces into my mind’s picture puzzle for more completeness.



THANK YOU AND YOUR RESEARCHERS to the 10th power and beyond!!!!! As the poor, humble Scotsman said, “A thousand million thanks” for all your brilliant, faithful, perseverance for revealing the TRUTH.



WITH GRATEFUL APPRECIATION,



don de la silly-con valley

President Trump by the Numbers

MAGA Motivation for Patriots

GET OUT AND VOTE – IN PERSON!

Grab a Pussy.

AIM Patriot Paul (AU) writes:

INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS JUDGE ROBBED IN “SEALED OFFICE” IN MELBOURNE DURING LOCKDOWN!

While we were in lockdown the enemies of freedom have been busy in their action to curtail what little is left of our human rights in these perilous and treacherous times and we the patriotic men and women of the Minutemen call on all Australians and friends of Australia to assist in calling forth a full and open public enquiry in proper judicial and natural justice terms in respect of the continued attacks on the Chief Justice of the International Tribunal for Natural Justice, Sir John Walsh of Brannagh.

London Has Fallen | Financial Collapse

Say something

This image sent to us by an AIM Patriot. We also score big with the fact checkers. (Wink)

Please refer to them now as the FAKE NEWS CARTEL.

This image below from AIM Patriot Sharon. Just a heads up that more things may be coming.

