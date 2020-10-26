The Dark Side of the Pilgrims

.

The Pilgrims are not who and what you think they are. Their propaganda narrative in history books, Hollywood movies, and Hallmark Thanksgiving cards is not close to who they really are. If we are to win the American Revolutionary War, and frankly, save Planet Earth, we need to know who rules the United States and what contracts were in place long before we arrived in this incarnation.

In order to win our freedom from British rule, we will need to go back to the original contracts, publically and legally recognize them, and claim our freedom from them. Until then, sorry to say, the U. S. Constitution doesn’t have standing. As Cindy Kay Currier explains in the video below, they own us from sea to sea, forever.

The good news is that there are more of us than them. we can give them one hell of a patriot ass-whipping.

United States is incorporated in City of London as “Virginia”

Have you educated your downline about the Pilgrims Society? Below are some articles we have prepared for you. Please study them and share with your community of truth seekers.

